Things get tricky in the East

The soccer news starts with the MLS roundup. A few hours before the scheduled start, the league postponed the Rapids vs LAFC game due to "one new confirmed case of COVID-19 among the Colorado Rapids staff." The Rapids had their October 3 game at Portland postponed due to coronavirus diagnoses among players and staff.

On the field, Atlanta and Orlando City drew 0-0 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan made six saves to Brian Rowe's three.

"I think it's a combination of understanding of what we're trying to do," Guzan said. "And listen, we're trying to be a passing team, we want to be a team that keeps the ball, but at the same time, we can't shoot ourselves in the foot. We can't have a mountain to climb five minutes into the game by gifting the opposition a goal. And we were doing that, obviously, in quite a few games. So when we're able to give ourselves a fighting chance, we're a good team. We can play. We can keep the ball."

Inter Miami came back to beat the Red Bulls 2-1 on the road. Omir Fernandez put the Red Bulls up in the 53rd minute. Matias Pellegrini equalized in the 55th minute with Gonzalo Higuain scoring in the 81st.

Toronto shutout New England 1-0 at Gillette Stadium. Ayo Akinola scored in the 29th minute with Alex Bono making six saves.

"Well, this a low scoring sport, soccer," New England coach Bruce Arena said. "One goal tonight would've been enough for us, I thought, to win the game. It was going to be one of those games. We had our chances. I think on the night we could've gotten a goal out of run of play and certainly needed to convert the penalty."

Philadelphia shutout FC Cincinnati 3-0. Ilsinho scored in the 59th minute with Alejandro Bedoya making it 2-0 in the 73rd. Jack Elliott finished off the Union goals in the 80th minute. Andre Blake made three saves to keep the clean sheet.

Montreal beat Columbus 2-1 at MAPFRE Stadium. Lassi Lappalainen scored for Montreal in the 24th. Gyasi Zardes equalized for the Crew in the 45th. Bojan converted a 74th minute penalty to put Montreal up for good.

Houston shutout FC Dallas 2-0 at home. Darwin Quintero scored for Houston int he 20th minute. The Dynamo's Mauro Manotas saw red for a serious foul in first-half stoppage time. Darwin Ceren converted a Houston penalty in the 83rd minute.

"We came out like we usually do, front foot forward," Houston coach Tab Ramos said. "We created a couple of chances that we, once again, couldn't put away. Fortunately, we opened up the game, but we took that red card. It was about effort and fighting as a team. I couldn't be any more proud of the team. The effort was amazing in a moment when we really needed a win. We wanted this win for the fans, and we also wanted to get back on track. I think having to do it in the way we did it is huge. I'm extremely proud of this team."

NYCFC beat DC United 4-1 in their return to Yankee Stadium. Valentin Castellanos converted a 4th minute penalty with DC's Ola Kamara equalizing from the penalty spot int he 12th. Ismael Tajouri-Shradi converted an NYCFC penalty in the 55th, scoring again in the 63rd minute. Keaton Parks scored New York's fourth goal in the 88th minute.

Sporting Kansas City shutout Chicago 1-0 at home. Winston Reid scored the game's only goal in the 67th minute. Tim Melia kept the clean sheet with two saves.

"They had that one set piece where they scored and we were not able to score," Chicago coach Raphael Wicky said. "But overall, again a lot of positives, we have to take that. It hurts right now, a lot. Players, as well, they are inside; their heads are down. But tomorrow we have to get up and keep moving forward and keep working and take the positives out of that."

Seattle beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 at CenturyLink Field. Jordan Morris scored for the Sounders in the 28th with Yeimar Gomez making it 2-0 in the 61st. Seattle gave up an own-goal in the 68th minute.

Portland beat the Galaxy 6-3 on the road. Felipe Mora put the Timbers up in the 14th with Jeremy Ebobisse doubling the lead in the 23rd. Julian Araujo pulled a goal back for the Galaxy in the 34th. Diego Valier made it 3-1 Portland in the 47th. Ethan Zubak scored for LA in the 55th to cut the lead to 3-2. Portland responded with Mora scoring again in the 60th and Larrys Mabiala adding a goal in the 63rd. Cristian Pavon's 70th minute goal for the Galaxy was it for the LA offense. Ebobisse scored his second goal of the game to finish off the scoring in the 80th minute.

San Jose shutout Vancouver 3-0 at Avaya Stadium. Cristian Espinoza opened the scoring in the 50th minute. Vancouver went a man down with a red card to Andy Rose for unsporting behavior in the 53rd. Andre Rios doubled the Earthquakes lead in the 66th. Vancouver's Erik Godoy saw red in the 75th for violent conduct. Paul Marie finished off the Quakes goals three minutes into stoppage time.

"We had a little bit of a tough month there, but I think these three games definitely helped us get a little bit of our confidence back," San Jose midfielder Jackson Yueill said. "The way we played, the way we passed, the way we pressed. I definitely hope that we can keep building from this and get better and better each game."

Photo by Katie Cahalin - NYCFC