USMNT gets a game in November

The soccer news starts with the US Soccer Federation announcing a November friendly for the USMNT. The USMNT will travel to Swansea to play Wales on November 12 at Liberty Stadium (2:45pm ET - FS1, UniMas). Concacaf sat out the September friendlies due to the pandemic, and US Soccer didn't schedule games in October. This will be the first time the USMNT has played since February 1. US Soccer also announced plans for a second November friendly.

“First and foremost, we are looking forward to getting the group together after such a challenging year," USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter said in a press statement. “Wales is a quality opponent with high-level players, so it’s a good opportunity to test ourselves. We appreciate all the work by the Football Association of Wales and here at US Soccer to provide this opportunity to compete.”

One USMNT player was in action in the Europa League. Timothy Weah subbed on in the 80th minute of Lille's 4-1 win at Sparta Prague to open group H. Playing a man up from the 23rd minute, Yusuf Yazici scored for Lille in the 45th. Sparta Prague equalized a minute later. Yazici put Lille up for good in the 60th with Nanitamo Ikone extending the lead in the 66th. Yazici finished off his hat-trick in the 75th minute.

In MLS, Seattle and Portland drew 1-1 at CenturyLink Field. Andres Flores put the Timbers up in the 10th minute with Will Bruin equalizing three minutes into stoppage time. Seattle and Portland remain tied at the top of the Western Conference on 32 points with Seattle taking the tiebreaker and with 18 games played to Portland's 19.

"I think we all worked to find ourselves in a… to find the best way to play, the best way where all the players and this coaching staff feels comfortable," Flores said. "And I think we’re on the right path to find it. We can see today the first half was very good for us. We were able to maintain the ball, to keep possession. And the second half, they probably had the ball a little bit more than us and it ended up being a tie that we didn’t want of course. But I think we have to keep being positive and keep working in this way of playing because if we believe in what we’re doing, I think we’re going to have good results.”

The Washington Post's Steven Goff profiles Sergino Dest in advance of his first El Clasico. The Independent's Miguel Delaney previews an El Clasico where both Barcelona and Real Madrid are struggling. The Guardian's Alexandra Topping and Patrick Butler on Manchester United and England player Marcus Rashford's push for ending child hunger in Britain.

