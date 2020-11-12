Bayern Munich handles Red Bull Salzburg

Wednesday's soccer news starts with group A in the Champions League. The Jesse Marsch coached Red Bull Salzburg took a 4th minute lead against Bayern Munich at home. Unfortunately for the only American coach in the Champions League, Bayern responded late in what turned into a 6-2 home loss.

Mergim Berisha opened the scoring for Red Bull in the 4th with Bayern equalizing in the 21st. An own-goal put Bayern up in the 44th. Red Bull equalized through Masaya Okugawa in the 66th. Bayern took the game over with goals in the 79th, 83rd, 88th, and stoppage time.

"Losing 2-6 did not reflect the run of play," Marsch said. "We played really well for 75 minutes. Then the floodgates opened and we conceded a lot of goals. After we made it 2-2, I thought we needed more stability. The third goal showed that we were lacking exactly that stability. On the whole, you can't fault our performances in the three matches so far, even if we have only taken one point."

Marsch highlights the larger problem at the highest level of European soccer. Red Bull Salzburg is certainly good enough to get through the Champions League qualifying stages, but only an unlikely combination of luck, situation, and flukes is going to see them advance in a group with Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.

Salzburg was holding on at Atletico in their group A opener only to lose the point and the game to an 85th minute goal. That wasn't necessarily surprising in a game where Atletico put twice as many shots on frame, but Salzburg wasn't overmatched. In both games, they showed that they can control the run of play enough to expect good things to happen. It's just that, eventually, there's not enough good things to keep out a team like Bayern Munich.

Moving to the Championship, Cameron Carter-Vickers wasn't in the squad for Bournemouth in their 1-0 loss at Sheffield Wednesday. Bournemouth's Steve Cook saw red in the 69th minute with Sheffield Wednesday converting the resulting penalty in the 71st. Wednesday also finished a man down with a stoppage time red card. A league down, Lynden Gooch subbed out in stoppage time for Sunderland in their 2-1 home win over Ipswich Town. Charlie Wyke scored for Sunderland in the 8th minute with Ipswich equalizing in the 38th. Sunderland went a man up in the 72nd with Grant Leadbitter converting an 84th minute penalty.

Also in the soccer news, MLS announced that the San Jose vs LAFC game postponed on Sunday due to positive coronavirus tests will go ahead on Wednesday. MLS rescheduled none of the five games Colorado missed due to positive tests, necessitating the shift to points per game to determine the playoff spots. Four of those were home games, with Colorado on the road for four of their final five games. Their lone home game was the 3-1 win over Seattle on Sunday. The Rapids finish the season at Portland and at Houston.

