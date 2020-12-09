Brooks scores in Wolfsburg win

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe and Brazil starts with John Brooks scoring for Wolfsburg in their 5-3 home win over Josh Sargent's Werder Bremen. Leonardo Bittencourt scored for Werder in the 13th minute with Ridle Baku equalizing in the 22nd. Brooks made it 2-1 Wolfsburg in the 25th with Kevin Mohwald equalizing for Werder in the 35th. Wout Weghorst returned the Wolfsburg lead in the 37th with Brooks giving up an own-goal to level the score at 3-3 in the 47th. Weghorst scored again in the 76th. Werder Bremen's Kevin Mohwald saw red in the 80th with Barosz Bialek taking advantage five minutes into stoppage time to finish off the Wolfsburg goals. Sargent wasn't in the squad for Wolfsburg.

"It’s a real shame the stadium couldn’t be full as it would’ve been rocking during a game like that," Wolfsburg coach Oliver Glasner said. "But otherwise, I’m very pleased that we won. It was a wild match. We made one mistake and suddenly went 1-0 down, but we came back superbly. Then they equalised when we made a second mistake, but again we showed a great reaction. We came out for the second half and all of a sudden they level the score at 3-3. That was tough for the team because they’d invested so much to fight their way back into it. But they kept believing in themselves and were determined to win."

Gio Reyna subbed on in the 67th minute of Borussia Dortmund's 2-1 home loss to Cologne. Trailing from goals in the 9th and 60th minutes, Thorgan Hazard scored for Dortmund in the 74th. Tyler Adams's RB Leipzig beat Arminia Bielefeld 2-1 at home. Angelino put Leipzig up in the 29th with Christopher Nkunku doubling the lead in the 47th. Arminia scored in the 75th minute.

A league down, Julian Green's Furth won 3-2 on the road at Nurnberg. Havard Nielsen opened the scoring for Furth in the 3rd minute with Nurnberg equalizing in the 8th. Nielsen scored again in the 36th with Branimir Hrgota doubling the lead in the 47th. Nurnberg pulled a goal back in the 78th. Terrence Boyd scored both goals in Hallescher's 2-0 home shutout of Viktoria Koln. Boyd opened the scoring in the 69th and converted an 82nd minute penalty.

Andrija Novakovich subbed out in the 73rd minute of Frosinone's 2-1 win at Brescia in Serie B. Francesco Zampano put Frosinone up in the 27th minute with Brescia equalizing in the 33rd. Brescia went a man down in the 67th. Piotr Parzyszek scored for Frosinone in the 84th minute.

Sergino Dest subbed out in the 61st minute of Barcelona's 4-0 home win over Osasuna in La Liga. Martin Braithwaite opened the scoring in the 29th with Antione Griezmann doubling the lead in the 42nd. Phillippe Coutinho scored in the 57th with Lionel Messi finishing off the goals in the 73rd minute. Konrad de la Fuente scored in Barcelona B's 2-1 win at Lleida. Nils Mortimer put Barcelona B up in the 10th minute with de la Fuente scoring in the 66th. Lleida pulled a goal back in the 78th. de la Fuente saw yellow in stoppage time.

Yunus Musah subbed out in the 71st minute of Valencia's 1-0 home loss to Atletico Madrid. Valencia gave up an own goal in the 79th minute. Returning to the Segunda Division, Shaq Moore's Tenerife won 2-0 at Albacete. Samuel Shashoua scored in the 67th with Fran Sol adding a goal in the 84th minute.

Christian Pulisic subbed on in the 74th minute of Chelsea's 0-0 home draw with Spurs in the Premier League. In the Championship, Duane Holmes subbed out in the 68th minute of Derby County's 1-1 home draw with Wycombe. Holmes scored in the 36th minute with Wycombe equalizing in the 81st. Matthew Olosunde subbed out in the 64th minute of Rotherham United's 2-2 home draw with Bournemouth. Junior Stanislas converted a 20th minute penalty for Bournemouth. Rotherham responded with goals from Freddie Ladapo in the 37th and 50th minutes. Dominic Solanke equalized for Bournemouth in the 63rd.

Reggie Cannon's Boavista drew 0-0 at home with Belenenses in the Primeira Liga. In the Austrian Bundesliga, Erik Palmer-Brown's Austria Wien drew 1-1 at Rapid Wien. Trailing from the 7th minute, Patrick Wimmer equalized for Austria Wien in the 19th. Nicholas Gioacchini subbed on in the 64th minute for Caen's 1-1 home draw with Chateauroux in Ligue 2. Down a goal from the 66th, Yacine Bammou converted a Caen penalty in the 74th minute.

Mix Diskerud's Helsingborg drew 0-0 at home with Falkenberg. Matt Miazga's Anderlecht drew 0-0 at home with Standard Liege. Luca De La Torre's Heracles lost 2-1 at home to AZ in the Eredivisie. Trailing from a 41st minute penalty and a 44th minute goal, Lucas Schoofs scored for Heracles in the 75th. Richie Ledezma moved up from Yong PSV to start for the senior squad in PSV's 1-0 home win over Sparta. Donyell Malen scored the game's only goal in the 78th minute. Ledezma saw yellow in the 30th and subbed out in the 64th minute.

Johnny Cardoso subbed out in the 59th minute of Internacional's 0-0 draw at Atletico Goianiense. Internacional's Rodrigo Moledo saw red in the 69th minute.

Did Not Play: Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 3 - Union Berlin 3), Bobby Wood (Hamburg 2 - Heidenheim 3), Weston McKennie (Juventus 1 - Benevento 1), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United 2 - Crystal Palace 0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City 5 - Burnley 0), Owen Otasowie (Wolverhampton 2 - Arsenal 1), Geoff Cameron (QPR 1 - Brentford 2), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Bournemouth 2 - Rotherham 2), Lynden Gooch (Sunderland 1 - Fleetwood 1), Romain Gall (Stabaek 1 - Mjondalen 0), Tim Weah (Lille 1 - St Etienne 1), Jonathan Amon (Nordsjaelland 3 - AGF 1), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge 0 - Mouscron 0), Ulysses Llanez (Heerenveen 1 - ADO 1), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas 4 - Fenerbahce 3), Luis Gil (Viktoria Zizkov 0 - Dukla 2), Jose Torres (Puebla 0 -Leon 2, Puebla exits 3-2 on aggregate)

