Colorado surprises Seattle

Monday's soccer news starts with the MLS roundup and an interesting result in the Western Conference. With Colorado holding a playoff spot after the switch to points per game earlier in the week, they beat Seattle 3-1 at home on Sunday night. Andre Shinyashiki put the Rapids up in the 11th minute with Jordan Morris equalizing in the 22nd. Keegan Rosenberry scored Colorado's go-ahead goal in the 42nd with Cole Bassett extending the lead in the 75th minute.

FC Dallas shutout Houston 3-0 at home. Franco Jara opened the scoring in the 19th minute with Fabrice-Jean Picault assisting. Picault scored in the 27th and three minutes into stoppage time.

"Well, really disappointed with the way we started the game," Houston coach Tab Ramos said. "We said in the locker room before we went out, that this was a game that meant everything to us and probably very little to them. So, we had every reason to show that we were playing like this is our last lifeline. Yet, I felt we came out slow. We didn't react until they scored. So, I'm really disappointed in that."

Nashville and Chicago drew 1-1 at Nissan Stadium. Daniel Rios scored for Nashville in the 28th with Boris Sekulic equalizing in the 42nd.

"I'm proud of the reaction of the guys," Chicago coach Raphael Wicky said. "We are in a very difficult place here, and we all know that, Nashville is a team that defends very well and doesn't concede a lot of chances; if you look over the whole season, who doesn't concede a lot of goals. And we came back, which is not easy against them, coming back away."

Columbus beat Philadelphia 2-1 at home. Artur scored for the Crew in the 37th with Jamiro Monteiro equalizing from the penalty spot in the 57th. Krisztian Nemeth put Columbus up for good in the 84th.

Atlanta shutout Cincinnati 2-0 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Adam Jahn scored in the 5th minute with Marcelino Moreno converting a penalty in the 26th. Brad Guzan made four saves to keep the clean sheet.

"The important thing tonight was that we looked after our own business," Atlanta interim coach Stephen Glass said "We obviously are keeping oneye on what's going on elsewhere. The main thing was that we did our own bit tonight in getting the win to set us up for next weekend

NYCFC beat the Red Bulls 5-2 at Yankee Stadium. Valentin Castellanos put City up in the 12th minute. The Red Bulls responded with a goal from Brian White in the 18th. White assisted on Cristian Casseres Jr's goal in the 38th minute. Castellanos assisted on Gary Mackay-Stevens's equalizer in the 42nd. Alexander Ring put NYCFC up for good in the 51st with Castellanos adding a goal in the 76th and converting an 84th-minute penalty.

Orlando shutout Montreal 1-0 at Red Bull Arena. Daryl Dike scored in the 39th with Pedro Gallese making five saves in the shutout.

New England came back to beat DC United 4-3 at home. Yamil Asad put DC up in the 22nd with Griffin Yow doubling the lead in the 26th. New England's Adam Buksa scored in the 30th with an own-goal making it 2-2 in the 54th. Teal Bunbury put the Revs up in the 67th with Gelmin Rivas equalizing in the 75th. Bunbury scored again in the 84th.

"You know, even when we were down two goals, I thought we had a chance to win the game," New England coach Bruce Arena said. "First goal was important. Obviously the second goal. I thought the second half was huge. And we were sloppy to concede the third goal, but again, showed a lot of character coming back and winning the game. So, I was pleased overall with the performance tonight. Yet, I'm still a little disappointed in some of the mistakes we're making."

Toronto came back to beat Inter Miami 2-1 at Rentschler Field. Trailing from a 42nd minute goal from Inter's Blaise Matuidi, Ayo Akinola equalized in the 55th. Alejandro Pozuelo converted a Toronto penalty in the 84th minute.

Portland shutout Vancouver 1-0 at Providence Park. Yimmi Chara scored in the 61st minute with Steve Clark keeping the clean sheet with two saves.

"The most important thing is that we got the three points today," Portland coach Giovanni Savarese said. "That we put in a good performance. That we sacrificed in the moments we needed to defend and did very well when we had to go forward. So, a good match to earn three points and now it's for us to be on top of the table, but we know we still have two more games."

The LA Galaxy beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 at home. Giancarlo Gonzalez put the Galaxy up in the 18th minute with Cristian Pavon doubling the lead in the 65th. Douglas Martinez scored for Salt Lake in the 78th minute.

MLS postponed the San Jose vs LAFC game due to positive coronavirus tests. LAFC had three players test positive. It isn't immediately clear if it will be possible to get the game in before the regular season concludes, once again putting the focus on points per game.

