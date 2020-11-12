Concacaf presses ahead with the Champions League

Tuesday's soccer news starts with Concacaf officially announcing that the 2020 Champions League will conclude in December. The regional confederation intends to pick up where the tournament left off in March, midway through the quarterfinals, at a neutral site in the United States.

"It has been extremely pleasing to see so many leagues across the region get back to playing football again and the time is right for our flagship club tournament, the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League, to return with the necessary protocols in place to ensure it is safe for everyone involved," Concacaf president Victor Montagliani said in a press statement. "The football community across the region, and the fans of the remaining eight teams in particular, can look forward to an exciting centralized finale of the competition in December and the crowning of a regional club champion."

What that means for the four MLS teams still involved is an interesting question. LAFC never played the opening leg its round of 16 series with Cruz Azul, with that now becoming a one-off game. The rest of the bracket got an opening game with Atlanta United trailing Club America 3-0, NYCFC down 1-0 to Tigres, and Montreal losing its opener 2-1 to Olimpia.

How a neutral site may change things for the MLS contingent is an open question. So is the state of teams like Atlanta and Montreal who have a best case scenario of needing to navigate the play-in round should they make the MLS postseason. Otherwise, it's a lengthy layoff between the end of the MLS regular season on November 8 and the resumption of the Champions League on December 15.

FIFA has yet to confirm whether or not the 2020 Club World Cup is still on the schedule. Should they opt to hold the tournament, the likeliest time would be January, 2021. Given the situation with the pandemic, it's tough to predict how that might work. Europe is quickly returning to a state of partial lockdown with numbers trending upwards in other parts of the world. What that means for professional soccer is a somewhat open question right now. It's also one that would end up out of the hands of soccer authorities should governments decide to act.

Also in the soccer news, contrary to earlier reports Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is now saying Christian Pulisic's hamstring injury won't require weeks of recovery. Pulisic's injury occurred during warmups for Chelsea's game at Burnley on Saturday. Chelsea went onto win 3-0, dedicating the result to Pulisic. They host Rennes in the Champions League on Wednesday with Pulisic not expected to play.

The Independent's Phil Blanche on Wales manager Ryan Giggs missing the November window after his arrest on an assault charge. The Washington Post's Steven Goff with DC and USMNT player Paul Arriola completing his recovery from a torn ACL. BBC Sport's Rob Stevens tells the lengthy story of AFC Wimbledon finally returning to its original stadium. The Guardian's Jonathan Liew picks up on what it means for the sport pressing on without fans in stadiums.

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Photo by Howard C Smith - ISIPhotos.com