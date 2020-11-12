Decision Day sees Philadelphia winning the Supporters’ Shield

Monday's soccer news starts with the roundup of MLS Decision Day. Philadelphia won the 2020 Supporters' Shield with a 2-0 home win over New England. Sergio Santos scored for the Union in the 42nd minute with Cory Burke doubling the lead in the 69th.

"What our team has been able to do during the toughest season of Major League Soccer is truly remarkable," Philadelphia sporting director Ernst Tanner said. "This team has shown heart, determination, and sacrifice to bring home the first major trophy for the club and city. From the day I arrived, the strategy was to build a winning team through our young talents and new signings, and develop a championship mentality that would allow us to become one of the top clubs in Major League Soccer."

At the other end of the Eastern Conference table, the season ended for Chicago, Atlanta, and DC with Cincinnati already out. The Western Conference spots were already claimed prior to Decision Day. MLSsoccer's Jason Le Miere outlines the rest of the playoff picture.

NYCFC beat Chicago 4-3 at Soldier Field. Alex Callens put NYCFC up in the 15th with Gary Mackay-Steven doubling the lead in the 32nd. Robert Beric pulled a goal back in the 33rd. Jesus Medina made it 3-1 NYCFC in the 37th. Przemyslaw Frankowski scored for the Fire in the 42nd and equalized in the 43rd. Valentin Castellanos scored NYCFC's winner in the 77th minute.

"Yeah, look, of course, we're all very disappointed," Chicago coach Raphael Wicky said. "This is an objective we all had, we all wanted to go in there and we didn't accomplish that, and of course we're disappointed. It hurts because we all felt that we could've been in there, but in the end of the day you are where you are."

Columbus beat Atlanta 2-1 at home. Lucas Zelarayan scored for the Crew in the 28th with Gyasi Zardes doubling the lead in the 55th. Marcelino Moreno converted an Atlanta penalty in the 59th. Atlanta's Franco Escobar saw red for dissent in stoppage time.

"When you look at the personnel, the names and take that out of the equation, and you look at last year compared to last year, even the year before and the year before that, the ruthlessness in the opposition's box, half chances, quarter chances, full chances, golden chances; we're putting the ball in the back of the net," Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan said. "This year, obviously not the case. And then when that happens and at times when we defend the way we have you're not going to get many results. Tonight, was again one of those nights."

Montreal beat DC 3-2 at Audi Field. Donovan Pines put DC up in the 9th minute with Bojan equalizing for Montreal in the 13th. Ola Kamara returned DC's lead in the 33rd. Victor Wanyama equalized for the Whitecaps in the 74th with Romell Quioto scoring in the 88th. Vancouver finished a man down with a stoppage time red card to Samuel Piette for a serious foul.

Inter Miami beat Cincinnati 2-1 at home. Mikey Ambrose scored for Inter in the 19th minute with Leandro Gonzalez Pirez doubling the lead in the 23rd. Joe Gyau scored for Cincinnati in the 66th. Cincinnati's Andres Reyes saw red in the 88th minute for unsporting behavior.

The New York Red Bulls beat Toronto 2-1 at home. Tom Barlow scored for New York in the 24th minute with Brian White making it 2-0 in the 26th. Tsubasa Endoh scored for Toronto in the 50th minute.

Nashville beat Orlando City 3-2 on the road. Daryl Dike put Orlando up in the 4th minute with Daniel Lovitz equalizing in the 20th. Nani scored for Orlando in the 61st. Nashville responded with a Hany Mukhtar equalizer in the 88th, assisting on Jhonder Cadiz's goal in stoppage time.

Colorado beat Houston 2-1 at BBVA Stadium. Younes Namli scored for the Rapids in the 61st with Mauro Manotas equalizing in the 69th. Diego Rubio won the game for Colorado three minutes into stoppage time.

LAFC drew 1-1 at home with Portland. Carlos Vela scored in the 5th minute for LAFC with Jorge Villafana equalizing in the 90th.

Minnesota United shutout FC Dallas 3-0 at home. Kevin Molino scored in the 17th minute, assisting on Emanuel Reynoso's goal in the 47th. Molino scored again in the 79th.

Sporting Kansas City beat Real Salt Lake 2-0 on the road. Khiry Shelton scored for Kansas City in the 45th with Erik Hurtado doubling the lead in the 48th.

The Sounders had no issues with San Jose, winning 4-1 at home. Nicolas Lodeiro put Seattle up in the 52nd with Raul Ruidiaz doubling the lead in the 54th. Marcos Lopez scored for San Jose in the 57th. Lodeiro assisted on Jordan Morris's goal in the 74th with an own-goal finishing off the scoring in the 80th minute.

"Seattle is a great team, and they made us pay," San Jose defender Tommy Thompson said. "We've got to make sure that we're going to be as sharp as we can against Kansas City, and this game is a good reminder that against the top teams in this league, you can't take your foot off the gas pedal for one minute. It's a tough way to end the season, but we've accomplished a lot. We're definitely going to have a short memory going into Kansas City. We'll be full of confidence and ready to go in a couple weeks."

Vancouver shutout the Galaxy 3-0 at BC Place. Lucas Cavallini put the Whitecaps up in the 24th. The Galaxy went down a man in the 41st with a red card to Jorge Araujo in the 41st for a serious foul. Fredy Montero scored for the Whitecaps in the 43rd and stoppage time.

The Canadian Press on Toronto's near miss for the Supporters' Shield. The Independent's Miguel Delaney asks if the insistence on getting the games in is already eroding quality in the Premier League. The NY Times' Rory Smith tells the story of Bodo/Glimt's season as a contender in Norway. AP's Andrew Dampf and Rob Harris report on the player release issues in Europe.

To all the @dcunited fans,



I’m sorry. I’m sorry I could not give more to you guys this year, I’m sorry the results in the end did not go our way. Having said that.. I am so proud of every single one of my teammates and staff. You guys gave it everything. — Paul Arriola (@PaulArriola) November 9, 2020

