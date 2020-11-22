Johannsson and Diskerud score in Allsvenskan

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe, Mexico, and Brazil starts in Sweden. Aron Johannsson's Hammarby drew 2-2 at home with Malmo in the Allsvenskan. An own-goal put Malmo up in the 13th minute with Johannsson equalizing in the 35th. Malmo went up again in the 45th with Alexander Kacaniklic equalizing in the 79th.

Mix Diskerud scored in Helsingborg's 2-1 loss at Elfsborg. Elfsborg converted a 62nd minute penalty, scoring again in the 65th. Diskerud pulled a goal back in the 69th.

Tyler Adams's RB Leipzig drew 1-1 at Eintracht in the Bundesliga. Ayman Barkok scored for Eintracht in the 43rd with Yussuf Poulsen equalizing in the 57th minute. John Brooks's Wolfsburg shutout Schalke 2-0 on the road. Wout Weghorst scored in the 3rd minute with Xaver Schlager doubling the lead in the 24th. Josh Sargent's Werder Bremen drew 1-1 at Bayern Munich. Maximilian Eggestein scored for Werder in the 45th with Bayern equalizing in the 62nd.

Gio Reyna subbed on in the 77th minute of Borussia Dortmund's 5-2 win at Hertha BSC. Falling behind in the 33rd minute, Erling Haaland equalized for Dortmund in the 47th, scoring again in the 49th and 62nd minutes. Raphael Guerreiro made it 4-1 Dortmund in the 70th. Hertha converted a 79th minute penalty with Haaland scored his fourth goal a few seconds later.

Julian Green scored in Furth's 3-1 home win over Jahn Regensburg in the 2.Bundesliga. Paul Jaeckel put Furth up in the 3rd with Jahn Regensburg equalizing from an own-goal in the 33rd. Paul Seguin scored for Firth in the 56th with Green doubling the lead in the 63rd. Green subbed out in the 80th minute.

Bobby Wood subbed on in the 68th minute of Hamburg's 3-1 home loss to Bochum. Trailing from a 35th minute penalty, Hamburg's Simon Terodde equailzed from the penalty spot in the 65th. Bochum scored in the 78th and 82nd minutes. Wood saw yellow in the 81st. Terrence Boyd's Hallescher drew 1-1 at home with FCK in the 3.Liga. Trailing from the 12th minute, Antonios Papadopoulos equalized for Hallescher in the 53rd.

Weston McKennie subbed on in the 69th minute of Juventus's 2-0 home win over Cagliari. Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the 38th and 42nd minutes. Andrija Novakovich subbed out in the 78th minute of Frosinone's 2-0 home loss to Cosenza in Serie B. Cosenza scored in the 47th and 70th minutes.

In La Liga, Sergino Dest subbed on in the 62nd minute of Barcelona's 1-0 loss at Atletico Madrid. The game's only goal came in first-half stoppage time. Yunus Musah's Valencia drew 2-2 at Alaves. Down goals from the 2nd minute and a 16th minute penalty, Manu Vallejo scored for Valencia in the 72nd. Hugo Guillamon equalized in the 77th minute.

Shaq Moore's Tenerife lost 1-0 at home to Logrones in the Segunda Division. The goal came in the 31st. Moore saw yellow in the 61st minute. Konrad de la Fuente subbed on at halftime for Barcelona B in their 2-0 loss at Hospitalet, who scored in the 65th and 81st minutes

Antonee Robinson's Fulham lost 3-2 at home to Chelsea in the Premier League. Everton fell behind in the opening minute, with Bobby Reid equalizing in the 15th. Everton added goals in the 29th and 35th. Ruben Loftus-Cheek pulled a goal back for Fulham in the 70th. Geoff Cameron's QPR drew 1-1 at home with Watford in the Championship. Down a goal from the 3rd minute, Ilias Chair equalized in the 77th. Duane Holmes subbed out in the 72nd minute of Derby County's 1-0 loss at Bristol City. Derby County fell behind in the 78th minute.

Lynden Gooch subbed out in stoppage time in Sunderland's 1-1 draw at Doncaster in League One. Grant Leadbitter put Sunderland up in the 43rd minute with Doncaster equalizing three minutes into stoppage time. Matthew Olosunde subbed out at halftime in Rotherham United's 1-0 loss at Swansea. Rotherham fell behind in the 28th minute.

Reggie Cannon Boavista won 1-0 at Vizela in the Taca de Portugal. Boavista needed extra time to advance with Yusupha Njie scoring in the 104th minute. Erik Palmer-Brown's Austria Wien drew 1-1 at home with St Polten in the Austrian Bundesliga. Down a goal from the 39th, Aleksandar Jukic equalized for Austria Vienna in the 84th minute. Austria Vienna went a man down with a red card to Alexander Grunwald in the 86th minute.

Timothy Weah subbed on in the 86th minute of Lille's 4-0 home win over Lorient in Ligue 1. Yusuf Yazici scored in the 29th and 51st minutes. Luiz Araujo made it 3-0 in the 57th with Jonathan David scoring in the 89th. Nicholas Gioacchini's Caen beat Le Havre 2-1 on the road in Ligue 2. Le Harve scored in the 45th minute. Yoann Court equalized for Caen in the 76th with Yacine Bammou equalizing from the penalty spot in the 85th minute.

Matt Miazga's Anderlecht lost 2-1 at Beerschot. Down from goals in the 29th and 50th minutes, Lukas Nmecha scored for Anderlecht in the 87th. In the Eredivisie, Luca De La Torre's Heracles lost 5-0 to Ajax falling behind in the 6th minute and trailing 3-0 at halftime. A league down, Richie Ledezma's Yong PSV drew 3-3 at MVV. Down three goals from the 57th minute, Kristofer Kristinsson pulled a goal back in the 66th. Yorbe Vertessen scored in the 82nd with Kristinsson equalizing in the 83rd.

Eric Lichaj was credited with an own-goal in Fatih Karagumruk's 1-1 home draw with Sivasspor in Turkey's Super Lig. Falling behind in the 44th minute, Fatih Karagumruk's Erik Sabo equalized in the 86th. Johnny Cardoso subbed on in the 59th minute for Internacional in their 2-1 home loss to Fluminense. Mauricio put Internacional up in the 15th minute. Fluminense equalized in the 57th and went ahead for good in the 81st.

Did Not Play: Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 1 - RB Leipzig 1), Alfredo Morales (Fortuna Dusseldorf 1 - Sandhausen 0), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea 2 - Newcastle 0), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United 0 - Chelsea 2), Tim Ream (Fulham 2 - Everton 3), Zack Steffen (Manchester City 0 - Spurs 2), Owen Otasowie (Wolverhampton 1 - Southampton 1), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Bournemouth 4 - Reading 2), Romain Gall (Stabaek 0 - Molde 3), Jonathan Amon (Nordsjaelland 1 - Aalborg 1), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge 1 - Kortrijk 0), Ulysses Llanez (Heerenveen 1 - Waalwijk 1), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas 3 - Basaksehir 2), Luis Gil (Viktoria Zizkov 3 - Lisen 1)

