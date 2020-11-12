Johannsson scores in Hammarby loss

We start the roundup of USMNT players in Europe and Mexico in the Allsvenskan with Aron Johannsson scoring in Hammarby's 5-2 loss at Varbergs BoIS. Down two goals from the 33rd and playing a man down from a red card to Mohanad Jeahze in the 38th, Johannsson converted a penalty in first-half stoppage time. Varbergs scored in the 53rd with Gustav Ludwigson responding with a Hammarby goal in the 54th. Varbergs added goals in the 81st and 85th minutes. Mix Diskerud's Helsingborg lost 1-0 at Home to Goteborg. The game's only goal came in the 33rd minute.

Josh Sargent's Werder Bremen drew 1-1 at home with Cologne in the Bundesliga. An own-goal put Cologne up in the 67th with Leonardo Bittencourt equalizing from the penalty spot in the 82nd minute.

Tyler Adams subbed on in the 82nd minute of RB Leipzig's 3-0 home win over Freiburg. Ibrahima Konate scored in the 26th minute with Marcel Sabitzer making it 2-0 from the penalty spot in the 70th. Angelino finished off the scoring in the 89th. John Brooks's Wolfsburg beat Hoffenheim 2-1 at home. Renato Steffen opened the scoring in the 5th minute with Wout Weghorst doubling the lead in the 26th. Hoffenheim pulled a goal back in the 87th. Brooks saw yellow in the 48th.

Julian Green subbed out in the 73rd minute of Furth's 2-0 win at VfL Bochum in the 2.Bundesliga. Paul Seguin scored in the 9th minute with Sebastian Ernst doubling the lead in the 34th. In the 3.Liga, Terrence Boyd scored for Hallescher in the 63rd minute of their 6-1 loss at 1860 Munich. Hallescher trailed by four goals from the 58th minute.

Weston McKennie subbed on in the 76th minute of Juventus's 1-1 draw at Lazio. Cristiano Ronaldo put Juve up in the 15th with Lazio equalizing five minutes into stoppage time. Andrija Novakovich subbed on in the 57th minute of Frosinone's 2-0 loss at Monza in Serie B. Monza scored in the 50th and 70th minutes. Shaq Moore's Tenerife shutout Zaragoza 1-0 at home on a 15th minute own-goal in the Segunda Division.

Antonee Robinson's Fulham lost 1-0 at West Ham to a stoppage time goal. A league down, Geoff Cameron's QPR lost 3-1 at Blackburn. Trailing from the 50th minute, Lyndon Dykes equalized from the penalty spot in the 61st. Blackburn scored in the 73rd and six minutes into stoppage time. Matthew Olosunde subbed out in the 89th minute of Rotherham United's 2-1 home win over Preston North End in League One. Richard Wood scored for Rotherham in the 53rd with PNE equalizing in the 80th. Matt Crooks scored Rotherham's winner in the 86th.

Reggie Cannon's Boavista lost 3-1 at Farense in the Primeira Liga. Down a goal from the 22bd, Angel Gomes equalized for Boavista in the 43rd. Farense scored in the 50th and 53rd minutes. Timothy Weah subbed on in the 76th minute of Lille's 3-2 loss at Brest in Ligue 1. Down 3-0 from the 41st, Burak Yilmaz converted a Lille penalty in first-half stoppage time, scoring again in the 57th minute. Erik Palmer-Brown's Austria Wien drew 0-0 at Altach.

Matt Miazga's Anderlecht drew 1-1 at Gent in the Pro League. Micahel Murillo scored for Anderlecht in the 44th with Gent equalizing in the 89th. Miazga saw yellow in the 64th minute. Luca De La Torre's Heracles lost 3-2 at VVV Venlo in the Eredivisie. Silvester van der Water scored for Heracles in the 38th. Heracles played a man down after a red card to Adrian Szoke in first-half stoppage time. VVV equalized in the 51st, adding goals in the 67th and 88th minutes.

Eric Lichaj's Fatih Karagumruk drew 2-2 at Ankaragucu in the Super Lig. Artur Sobiech put Fatih Karagumruk in the 15th with Ankaragucu equalizing from the penalty spot in the 27th. Enzo Roco returned the Fatih Karagumruk lead in the 35th with Ankaragucu equalizing in the 90th minute. In Liga MX, Ventura Alvarado's Atletico San Luis lost 1-0 at Puebla. The game's only goal came from a 26th minute penalty.

Did Not Play: Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 2 - Stuttgart 2), Alfredo Morales (Fortuna Dusseldorf 1 -Nurnberg 1), Sergino Dest (Barcelona 5 - Real Betis 2), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United 0 - Southampton 2), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea 4 - Sheffield United 1), Tim Ream (Fulham 0 - West Ham 1), Zack Steffen (Manchester City 1 - Liverpool 1), Duane Holmes (Derby County 0 - Barnsley 2), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Bournemouth 3 - Birmingham City 1), Lynden Gooch (Sunderland 0 - Mansfield Town 1, FA Cup), Jonathan Amon (Nordsjaelland 1 - Velje 1), Romain Gall (Stabaek 0 - Sandefjord 0), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge 3 - Oostende 1), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas 1 - Gaziantep 3), Luis Gil (Viktoria Zizkov 1 - Usti nad Labem 2), Jose Torres (Puebla 1 - San Luis 0)

Logo courtesy of the Allsvenskan