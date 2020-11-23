The 2020 playoffs begin in MLS

Monday's soccer news starts with the MLS roundup, playoff edition. The Eastern Conference needed to figure out the teams advancing from the play-in round. New England knocked out Montreal 2-1 at home. Carles Gil put the Revs up in the 38th with Romell Quioto equalizing in the 61st. Gustavo Bou put New England through to the first round with a goal five minutes into stoppage time.

"We're building a team," New England coach Bruce Arena said. "I think this is another step in that progression. You know, qualifying for the playoffs the last two years is a positive. And now winning a game is a positive. And then we have a really challenging game on Tuesday against the so-called best team in the league. So, it's going to be a real challenge, but this is a very good win for our program as we continue to build it."

Nashville shutout Inter Miami 3-0 at home. Miami was missing key players due to positive coronavirus tests. Randall Leal scored in the 14th with Hany Mukhtar doubling the lead from the penalty spot in the 24th. Dax McCarty finished off the Nashville goals in the 57th. Joe Willis made three saves to keep the clean sheet.

Round One in the East began on Saturday with Orlando advancing past NYCFC 6-5 on penalties after drawing 1-1 at home. Nani converted a penalty to put Orlando up in the 5th with Maxime Chanot equalizing in the 8th. Orlando's Ruan saw red in the 87th minute for violent conduct. With the game going to penalties, Maxi Moralez missed NYCFC's first attempt. Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese saw red in the fourth round of penalties. Nani had his penalty saved in the 5th round. Gudmundur Thorarinsson failed to convert for NYCFC two rounds later.

Columbus knocked out the Red Bulls 3-2 at home. Caden Clark scored for New York in the 23rd. The Crew's Pedro Santos equalized from the penalty spot in the 26th. Darlington Nagbe made it 2-1 Columbus with Gyasi Zardes scoring for the Crew in the 68th. Brian White pulled a goal back for the Red Bulls in the 90th minute.

Sporting Kansas City advanced past San Jose 3-0 on penalties after finishing 3-3 in regulation. Roger Espinoza scored for Sporting in the 4th with Carlos Fierro equalizing in the 22nd. Shea Salinas put San Jose up in the 34th. Ilie Sanchez equalized in the 47th with Gianluca Busio making it 3-2 Sporting a minute into stoppage time. Chris Wondolowski equalized for the Earthquakes seven minutes into stoppage time. With the game going to penalties, Sporting goalkeeper Tim Melia made three consecutive saves.

"I don't think I'm done," Wondolowski said. "You know I love it. I can't get enough of it. I have a passion. It's in me. It's in my blood. I want to continue to play. I don't have anything in mind yet. I haven't discussed any numbers, and I never want to be a burden on the Quakes. I want to make sure to see all the options, see what's out there. I think the Quakes are doing some amazing things, and I want to make sure that there are pieces that can be moved to continue to make this team grow, continue to be better. That's kind of my long-winded story right now."

Minnesota ended Colorado's season with a 3-0 home win. Kevin Molino opened the scoring in the 22nd minute with Robin Lod doubling the lead in the 54th. Molino scored again in the 79th minute. Emanuel Reynoso assisted on all three goals. Colorado goalkeeper Dayne St Clair made six saves to keep the clean sheet.

FC Dallas advanced past Portland 8-7 on penalties with that game finishing 1-1 in regulation. Jorge Villafana scored for the Timbers in the 82nd minute with Richard Pepi equalizing three minutes into stoppage time. Another scoreless extra time meant penalties with Villafana's attempt saved by Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer in the eighth round.

"But in reality, when you get to PKs, anything can happen," Portland coach Gio Savarese said. "So right at that moment, of course, there's a little bit of disappointment. There's a hard feeling of that we're not continuing to compete. We live for this club. We compete to win titles and go all the way. Going out at this moment in the season, in the playoff, in the first match, in a game that we controlled, in a game that we did things right, in a game that we created a goal that should have been sufficient for us to have gone through."

SI.com's Avi Creditor on the unpredictability of the MLS playoffs. MLSsoccer's Charles Boehm looks at Nashville SC after a playoff win. The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jonathan Tannenwald talks to the Philadelphia Union's investor/operators.

A legendary moment from an unlikely hero! 👀



Rodrigo Schlegel's PK stop goes down in @Audi #MLSCupPlayoffs history. pic.twitter.com/TEk2lWS4TE — Major League Soccer (@MLS) November 22, 2020

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Photo by Jeremy Olson - ISIPhotos.com