Borussia Dortmund’s coaching move

Tuesday's soccer news starts with Borussia Dortmund. After parting ways with Lucien Favre the day after a 5-1 home loss to VfB Stuttgart, the club announced the promotion of Edin Terzic as the interim head coach for the rest of the season. It's an interesting choice, allowing Borussia Dortmund to potentially select its next coach from a wider pool of candidates.

What Terzic faces is as simple as looking at the table and the schedule. Dortmund is back in action later today at Werder Bremen. They play again on Friday at Union Berlin and then next Tuesday in the DFB Pokal before the holiday break. 5th in the table with 19 points from 11 games, they trail Wolfsburg by two points for the final Champions League place. Is it too early to be talking about Champions League places? That depends on how seriously you take a lopsided loss to now 7th-place Stuttgart. Dortmund takes that very seriously.

"We're currently not in a Champions League position," Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said. "This change was brought on by purely sporting reasons. Lucien has done a very good job for more than two years, which is why the decision was not an easy one for us to take."

What a coaching change just before the holiday break suggests is that Dortmund leadership sensed a potential slide. This is an established Champions League team that should be looking at its round of 16 series with Sevilla as a challenge. The 5th-place team in La Liga got there courtesy of a three-game winning streak that started at home against Real Madrid. That came after a 4-0 home loss to Chelsea in the group stage.

Teriq faces the same immediate problem as his predecessor. Borussia Dortmund has one of the stronger attacking rosters in Europe. Doing something with it now has to be the goal, with every transfer window an opportunity for another club to make it impossible for them to keep it together. Eventually, this version of Dortmund ends up like the last version of Dortmund. Christian Pulisic was one of the bigger names to exit with plenty of rumors that Jadon Sancho would follow. Erling Haaland joined the team last January, and almost immediately played himself into a target for bigger clubs.

Whether the economics of the top tier of European soccer clubs has changed or not is part of Dortmund's scenario. How long any team without significant spending power can hold together is part of the game, even when all are struggling with how to keep their revenues up.

Once again, the bigger question is what any of Europe's elite teams really take from this season. Like the second stage of last season, they're playing out a schedule made for television as much as anything else. It's impossible to compare this to normal because it's so abnormal. Germany is heading for another lockdown starting on Wednesday, underlining and amplifying the odd place pro sports is currently occupying in the midst of the pandemic.

Logo courtesy of Borussia Dortmund