Draw for Chelsea, postponement for Manchester City

Tuesday's soccer news starts with more from the Premier League as they continue their annual tradition of getting the games in over the holidays. Christian Pulisic's Chelsea drew 1-1 at home with Aston Villa. Olivier Giroud put Chelsea up in the 34th minute with Anwar El Ghazi equalizing in the 50th.

"It’s a draw, against a good team, and the performance was good," Chelsea coach Frank Lampard said. "I thought we deserved to win the game. We came through a difficult patch knowing that we want to improve. We saw a lot of signs today in the attitude of the team, coming to play, without having the final bit in the final third. It leaves us having to do more because the table’s still tight. We’ve had a funny patch, we’ve remained really close to the top of the league. Off the back of a really good run we’ve had a difficult little time and today I saw some really good signs that I liked."

Zack Steffen's Manchester City saw their game at Everton postponed due to positive coronavirus cases at City. "After the latest round of Covid-19 testing, the club returned a number of positive cases, in addition to the four already reported on Christmas Day," Manchester City's statement read. "With the security of the bubble compromised, there posed a risk that the virus could spread further amongst the squad, the staff and potentially beyond. Based on strong medical advice the Premier League, in consultation with both clubs, have decided to postpone the fixture."

Reggie Cannon subbed out in the 65th minute of Boavista's 4-1 home loss to Braga. Boavista fell behind in the 4th minute with Braga adding goals in the 15th and 26th. Cristian Castro scored for Boavista in the 66th. Braga's fourth goal came in the 69th minute.

Tyler Boyd is ineligible for Besiktas who shutout Sivasspor 3-0 at home. Guven Yalcin opened the scoring in the 18th minute. Playing a man up for all of the second-half, Cyle Larin scored in the 84th and Oguzhan Ozyakup finished off the goals two minutes into stoppage time.

Also in the soccer news, PSG officially announced that Thomas Tuchel is no longer the club's coach. Rumors about the move started last week. "I would like to thank Thomas Tuchel and his staff for all they have contributed to the club” said PSG CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi said in a statement. "Thomas has put a lot of energy and passion into the job, and we will of course remember the good moments we shared together. I wish him all the best for the future."

The Miami Herald's Michelle Kaufman reports on David Beckham's increased involvement with Inter Miami. The Independent's Tony Evans asks about Jose Mourinho's tactical approach with Spurs. The Guardian's Sid Lowe talks to Eibar sporting director Fran Garagarza.

