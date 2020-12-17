LAFC advances in the Champions League

Thursday's soccer news once again starts in the Concacaf Champions League. LAFC became the only MLS team to advance to the semifinals, beating Cruz Azul 2-1 in their single-game quarterfinal. The win keeps the league's hopes alive of finally claiming a Champions League title and advancing to the Club World Cup.

LAFC fell behind to a 15th minute penalty. Carlos Vela equalized from the penalty spot in the 38th minute and had the second assist on Kwadwo Opuku's winning goal in the 71st. LAFC put seven shots on target to Cruz Azul's one.

I’m proud of our group tonight,” LAFC coach Bob Bradley said. “The mentality of the team was really good. After going down, there was a real resolve to get back in the game.”

Atlanta United exited with a 1-0 win on the night, losing 3-1 on aggregate to LAFC's semifinal opponent Club America. Jackson Conway scored the game's only goal in the 82nd minute with Brad Guzan making one save to keep the clean sheet. Atlanta finished a man down with a 90th minute red card to Marcelino Moreno for violent conduct.

"I think we asked the group to instill a bit of pride back into the club and they did that tonight no doubt," Atlanta interim coach Stephen Glass said. "Playing against a top top team in Club America, who will show that in this tournament, and we were a deserved winner. The guys that made their debuts came on and did really way."

Semifinals: Saturday, December 19, 2020

Tigres UANL (MEX) vs CD Olimpia (HON) at 8pm ET

LAFC (USA) vs Club America (MEX) at 10:30pm ET

Final: Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 10pm ET

Moving to Europe, Timothy Weah subbed on in the 72nd minute and scored in Lille's 2-0 win at Dijon. Yusuf Yazici opened the scoring in the 19th with Weah doubling the lead three minutes into stoppage time.

Weston McKennie's Juventus drew 1-1 at home with Atalanta. Federico Chiesa put Juve up in the 29th with Atalanta equalizing in the 57th. Ronaldo failed to convert a Juventus penalty in the 61st. McKennie saw yellow in the 80th minute. Sergino Dest started and Konrad de la Fuente was on the bench for Barcelona's 2-1 home win ove Real Sociedad. Trailing from the 27th minute, Jordi Alba equalized for Barca in the 31st. Frenkie de Jong scored their winner in the 43rd minute.

Yunus Musah subbed on in the 86th minute and scored in Valencia's Copa del Rey win at Terrassa. Trailing from goals in the 9th and 50th minutes, Valencia went a man down in the 53rd with a red card to Guillem Molina Gutierrez. Carlos Soler converted a Valencia penalty in the 83rd with Terrassa seeing red in the 89th. Musah equalized a minute into stoppage time to send the game to extra time. Goncalo Guedes saw Valencia through to the second round, scoring in the 103rd and 108th minutes. Ricky Ledezma is out for the season, missing PSV's 2-1 win at De Graafschap in the KNVB Beker second round.

Chris Richards was on the bench for Bayern Munich in their 2-1 home win over Wolfsburg. Ulysses Llanez and John Brooks weren't in the squad for Wolfsburg. Trailing from a 5th minute Maximilian Philipp goal, Robert Lewandowski equalized for Bayern in first-half stoppage time and put them ahead for good in the 50th minute.

Tyler Adams subbed on in the 74th minute of RB Leipzig's 1-0 win at Hoffenheim. Yussuf Poulsen scored in the 60th. Alfredo Morales subbed out in the 83rd minute of Fortuna Dusseldorf's 3-0 home shutout of Osnabruck in the 2.Bundesliga. Shinta Appelkamp scored in the 11th with Rouwen Hennings adding goals in the 89th and two minutes into stoppage time.

Antonee Robinson started and Tim Ream was on the bench for Fulham's 0-0 home draw with Brighton in the Premier League. Robinson saw yellow in the 76ht minute. DeAndre Yedlin wasn't in the squad for Newcastle's 5-2 loss at Leeds. Jeff Hendrick scored for Newcastle in the 26th with Leeds equalizing in the 35th and going ahead in the 61st. Ciaran Clark equalized for Newcastle in the 65th. Leeds added goals in the 77th, 85th, and 88th minutes.

Matthew Olosunde's Rotherham United lost 2-1 at Blackburn in the Championship. Michael Smith put Rotherham up in the 61st. Blackburn equalized in the 80th and scored again eight minutes into stoppage time. Duane Holmes subbed on in the 73rd minute of Derby County's 2-0 home win over Swansea City. Colin Kazim-Richards scored in the 4th minute with Kamil Jozwiak doubling the lead in the 37th.

Also in the soccer news, Djordje Mihailovic is now a member of the Montreal Impact with the Chicago Fire receiving $800k in general allocation money in the trade that could rise to $1m along with other considerations. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the fans and the Chicago Fire Football Club for the support you have given me,” Mihailovic said in the statement announcing the move. “It has truly been a privilege to play for you. I wish everyone in Chicago continued success.”

MLSsoccer's Matthew Doyle reviews 2020 for each MLS team. The Guardian's Jonathan Liew with Sam Allardyce the new manager at West Bromwich Albion. BBC Sport reports that the Premier League will allow concussion substitutions as early as January.

Photo by Michael Janosz - ISIPhotos.com