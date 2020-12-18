LAFC vs Liga MX

Friday's soccer news starts with LAFC needing to make it at least three in a row against Liga MX clubs. LAFC meets Club America as the lone MLS representative left in the tournament. They got there by knocking out Leon in the only MLS vs Liga MX matchup in the round of 16 and then beating Cruz Azul. It's the kind of head-to-head success against Liga MX that MLS usually savors, the point of the separate Leagues Cup and the Campeones Cup to create meaningful games between the two leagues.

LAFC faces Club America on Saturday (10:30pm ET - FS2/Univision) with the Liga MX giants needing penalties to get out of the round of 16 back in February. Comunicaciones played them to 1-1 draws home and away. Perhaps that served as a wake-up call of sorts, with Club America beating Atlanta United 3-0 on March 11 to open that quarterfinal series. It's worth asking if standing on that lead is making Club America complacent as the tournament resumes many months later. It's not just that Atlanta won the second-leg on their way out of the Champions League. It's that Club America had issues keeping their shots on target.

With Carlos Vela playing, LAFC can return to an obvious tactical advantage over almost every club in the region. Vela on his game is that good, even when he's pulling more than his share of defensive pressure. If Club America wants to target Vela, the rest of what should've made LAFC's MLS season more successful comes into play. It's a series of advantages close to unique in Major League Soccer.

"It all comes from the mentality, the commitment that we have among ourselves," LAFC defender Eddie Segura told ConcacafChampionsLeague.com. "This is a wonderful opportunity to show who we are, to show what kind of team we are, and it has made us stronger. We trust in our style of play and we trust in our teammates. It makes us strong and we all want to do our part. The results are paying off, so we must continue working, improving and putting everything into practice match after match."

While chasing a trophy creates its on pressure for any MLS club, it's the other side of the bracket with the more difficult match-up. Olimpia knocked out the Sounders on penalties and followed that up with an away goals win over the Impact after dropping the second-leg 1-0. It wasn't exactly a show of strength in either series, something that has to be on their minds in preparation for Tigres. In fairness, Alianza beat Tigres in their round of 16 opener back in February, exiting 5-4 before Tigres handled NYCFC 1-0 and 4-0. Still, losing in the first game in Orlando doesn't exactly set the stage for the winner-takes-all semifinals.

Should LAFC beat Club America and Tigres do the same against Olimpia, it would mean the MLS representative having to beat a Liga MX club at every stage of the tournament. That unique situation for LAFC could resonate in what has turned into an equally unique tournament.

Also in the soccer news, there's another coaching change in the Bundesliga. Schalke has fired Manuel Baum with the club still mired in a winless streak stretching back to last season and at the bottom of the table. The club named Huub Stevens as interim coach. "The home game against Arminia Bielefeld is hugely important for our club," Schalke head of sport Jochen Schneider said. "The disappointing performance against SC Freiburg showed us that the side requires new impetus to be successful in this game. We trust Huub Stevens and (assistant) Mike Buskens to do exactly that," explains Jochen Schneider. "We thank Manuel Baum for his tireless work and wish him both personally and professionally the best for the future."

The NY Times' Rory Smith considers the Borussia Dortmund project. The Guardian's Andy Brasell on Bayer Leverkusen's success this season. The Telegraph's Jason Burt talks to now former West Brom manager Slavin Bilic. The Athletic's Sam Stjeskal looks at Austin FC's roster building.

Photo by Howard C Smith - ISIPhotos.com