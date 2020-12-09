McKennie does it again for Juventus

Wednesday's soccer news starts with another big moment for USMNT player Weston McKennie. After scoring in Serie A over the weekend, McKennie found the back of the net at Barcelona in the Champions League. With Sergino Dest in the starting lineup for Barca, Juventus won 3-0 at Camp Nou with a tiebreaker sending them to the top of group G.

Cristiano Ronaldo put Juventus up from the penalty spot in the 13th minute, McKennie doubled the lead with a strong volley in the 20th minute, turning in a man of the match performance according to Gazzetta dello Sport. Ronald converted another penalty in the 52nd. Konrad de la Fuente wasn't in the squad for Barcelona. Juventus and Barcelona finished tied on 15 points with Juve taking 1st-place on head-to-head goal difference +1 to -1. Total goal difference is the 6th tiebreaker in the Champions League.

"We are very happy," Ronaldo said. "We knew it was a nearly impossible mission to come to Camp Nou and get this result, but we did it. The key was to enter with the right spirit, after 30 minutes we were already 2-0 up and from there we understood that it was possible and we made it happen. This result can be a great confidence boost, we needed a win against a team like Barcelona, which, regardless of the difficult moment, is still a great team."

Gio Reyna subbed on in the 58th minute of Borussia Dortmund's 2-1 win at Zenit St Petersburg. Trailing from the 16th minute, Lukasz Piszczek equalized in the 68th minute. Axel Witsel scored in the 78th. Dortmund won group F with 13 points to Lazio's 10. Ethan Horvath was on the bench for Club Brugge's 2-2 draw at Lazio. Trailing from the 12th minute, Ruud Volmer equalized in the 15th. Lazio went ahead from a 27th minute penalty with Club Brugge going a man down in the 39th with a red card to Eduard Sobol. Hans Vanaken equalized for Club Brugge in the 76th. Club Brugge finishes 3rd in group H, dropping to the Europa League.

Tyler Adams subbed on in the 81st minute for RB Leipzig's 3-2 home win over Manchester United to advance from group H. Angelino scored for Leipzig in the 2nd minute with Amadou Haidara doubling the lead in the 13th. Justin Kluivert made it 3-0 in the 69th. United converted an 80th minute penalty with Leipzig giving up an 82nd minute own-goal. Group H's other game moved to Wednesday with PSG and Basaksehir both walking off in the 13th minute over allegations that the fourth official used a racist word directed at Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo.

"Following an incident at Tuesday's UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and İstanbul Basaksehir FK, UEFA has - after discussion with both clubs – decided on an exceptional basis to have the remaining minutes of the match played on Wednesday with a new team of match officials....," UEFA said in a statement. "Racism, and discrimination in all its forms, has no place within football."

Christian Pulisic was on the bench for Chelsea's 1-1 home draw with Krasnodar. Down a goal from the 24th, Jorginho converted a 28th minute penalty. Chelsea won group E with 14 points, one better than 2nd-place Sevilla.

Staying with the soccer scores, Geoff Cameron's QPR drew 1-1 at Millwall. Ilias Chair put QPR up in the 53rd with Millwall equalizing in the 70th. Cameron Carter-Vickers has an ankle injury, missing Bournemouth's 0-0 draw at Swansea City. Lynden Gooch wasn't involved in Sunderland's 2-1 win at Oldham Athletic in the second round of the EFL Trophy. Down a goal from the 13th, Christopher Maquire equalized in the 30th and Josh Scowen scored for Sunderland in the 64th.

Unreal performance from the team tonight!! We accomplished what we came here to do!!! ⚫️⚪️ #forzajuve #WM14 #finoallafine pic.twitter.com/lqKmbIAXpI — Weston McKennie (@WMckennie) December 8, 2020

