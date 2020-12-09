McKennie scores for Juventus in derby win

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe and Brazil starts with Weston McKennie scoring for Juventus. McKennie got his first goal at his new club in the 2-1 home win over local rivals Torino. Trailing from the 9th minute, McKennie equalized in the 77th. Juventus went ahead for good from a Leonardo Bonucci goal in the 89th. They finished a man down after a red card to Carlo Pinsoglio in the 90th minute.

"It was a tough match," McKennie said. "We struggled to find our rhythm and strike the balance to get in behind their compact defensive line in the first half. I wanted to give my all for the team because I always think about the team above all. As for my goal, I like to get into the box, which is what I did and it paid off."

A league down, Andrija Novakovich scored twice in Frosinone's 3-2 home win over Chievo Verona. Down two from goals in the 18th and 32nd, Camilo Ciano scored for Frosinone in the 39th. Novakovich equalized in the 53rd and scored again in the 79th.

Tyler Adams's RB Leipzig drew 3-3 at Chris Richard's Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. Christopher Nkunku put Leipzig up in the 19th minute. Bayern scored in the 40th and 34th minutes. Justin Kluivert equalized for Leipzig in the 36th with Emil Forsberg giving them the lead in the 48th. Bayern equalized in the 75th minute. Richards subbed on in the 84th.

"It was a thrilling game," RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann said. "Both teams gave a lot and played really well. I'm very pleased with the point. The team deserve credit for the way they played today. The two goals we conceded in the first half frustrated me a little, but that is simply the quality of FC Bayern."

Gio Reyna scored in Borussia Dortmund's 1-1 draw at Eintracht. Trailing from a 9th minute Daichio Kamada goal, Reyna equalized in the 56th. Timmy Chandler was on the bench for Eintracht.

John Brooks's Wolfsburg drew 2-2 at Cologne. Trailing from the 18th minute, Maximilian Arnold equalized for Wolfsburg in the 29th. Down again from the 43rd, Wout Weghorst equalized in the 47th minute. Josh Sargent subbed out in the 60th minute of Werder Bremen's 2-1 loss at Stuttgart. Trailing from a 30th minute penalty and a stoppage time goal, Davie Selke scored for Werder three minutes into stoppage time.

Alfredo Morales subbed on at halftime in Fortuna Dusseldorf's 3-2 home win over Darmstadt in the 2.Bundesliga. Trailing from a 50th minute goal, Rouwen Hennings scored for Dusseldorf in the 56th. Down again from a 67th minute penalty, Kenan Karaman equalized for Dusseldorf in the 77th. Dawid Kownacki scored the winninng goal in the 89th minute. Morales saw yellow in the 59th.

Julian Green subbed out in the 78th minute of Furth's 1-0 home loss to Heidenheim. The game's only goal came in the 60th minute. Green saw yellow in the 49th. Bobby Wood subbed on in the 85th minute of Hamburg's 1-0 home loss to Hannover 96. Hamburg trailed from the 13th minute, going a man down in the 25th with a red card to Sonny Kittel.

Terrence Boyd scored in Hallescher's 4-2 loss at Verl in the 3.Liga. Trailing from goals in the 3rd and 6th minutes, Boyd scored in the 44th. Verl added goals in the 60th and 63rd with Stipe Vucar pulling a goal back in the 83rd. Hallescher finished a man down after Marcel Titsch-Rivero saw red three minutes into stoppage time.

Christian Pulisic scored in Chelsea's 3-1 home win over Leeds in the Premier League. Trailing from the 4th minute, Olivier Giroud equalized for Chelsea in the 27th. Kurt Zouma put Chelsea up in the 61st with Pulisic scoring three minutes into stoppage time.

Antonee Robinson's Fulham lost 2-0 at Manchester City. Raheem Sterling scored in the 5th with Kevin De Bruyne converting from the penalty spot in the 26th minute. Zack Steffen was on the bench at Manchester City and Tim Ream for Fulham.

Geoff Cameron subbed out in the 56th minute of QPR's 2-0 loss at Huddersfield Town. The goals came in the 3rd and 39th minutes. Duane Holmes subbed out in the 64th minute of Derby County's 1-0 win at Millwall. Jason Knight scored in the 69th minute. Matthew Olosunde subbed on in the 52nd minute of Rotherham United's 3-1 loss at Coventry City. Trailing from goals in the 5th, 12th, and 72 minutes, Daniel Barlaser converted an 85th minute Rotherham penalty. Olosunde saw yellow in the 52nd.

Sergino Dest subbed out in the 77th minute of Barcelona's 2-1 loss at Cadiz in La Liga. Down a goal from the 8th minute, Barcelona equalized from an own-goal in the 57th minute. Cadiz scored again in the 63rd. In the Primeira Liga, Reggie Cannon's Boavista drew 0-0 at Rio Ave. Erik Palmer-Brown's Austria Wien lost 4-0 at home to Sturm Graz in the Austrian Bundesliga. Down a goal from the 40th, Austria Wien went a man down with a red card to Dominik Fitz in the 69th. Sturm Graz added goals in the 70th, 74th, and stoppage time.

Tim Weah subbed on in the 69th minute of Lille's 2-1 home win over Monaco in Ligue 1. Jonathan David scored in the 53rd minute with Yusuf Yazici doubling the lead in the 65th. Monaco pulled a goal back in the 90th with Weah seeing yellow in stoppage time. A league down, Nicholas Gioacchini's Caen drew 1-1 at home with Grenoble. Down a goal from the 11th minute, Yoann Court equalized from the penalty spot in the 76th.

Mix Diskerud's Helsingborg won 4-3 at Norrkoping. Alex Andersson put Helsingborg up in the 2nd minute with Norrkoping equalizing in the 7th and going ahead in the 12th. Anthony van den Hurk equalized for Helsingborg in the 17th, doubling the lead in the 22nd. Norrkoping equalized in the 24th. Helsingborg's Max Svensson scored in the 43rd minute. Matt Miazga's Anderlecht drew 2-2 at Zulte Waregem in Belgium's Pro League. Trailing from the 8th minute, Lukas Nmecha equalized in the 42nd. Albert Lokonga put Anderlecht up in the 65th with Zulte Waregem equalizing in the 75th.

Kenny Saief subbed out in the 70th minute of Lechia Gdansk's 2-0 loss at Legia Warsaw. Down a goal from the 61st minute, Lechia Gdanks went a man down with a red card to Tomasz Makowski a minute into stoppage time. Legia Warsaw scored again five minutes into stoppage time.

Ulysses Llanez subbed on in the 71st minute for Heerenveen's 2-2 home draw with PSV. Richie Ledezma entered in the 78th minute for PSV. Mario Gotze scored for PSV in the 28th with Henk Veerman equalizing in the 69th. Mitchell van Bergen scored for Heerenveen in the 78th with Joel Piroe equalizing two minutes into stoppage time. Luca De La Torre subbed out in the 81st minute of Heracles's 0-0 draw at Feyenoord.

Did Not Play: Owen Otasowie (Wolverhampton 0 - Liverpool 4), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Bournemouth 4 - Barnsley 0), Lynden Gooch (Sunderland 0 - Wigan 1), Romain Gall (Stabaek 2 - Bodo/Glimt 5), Aron Johannsson (Hammarby 1 - Orebro 2), Jonathan Amon (Nordsjaelland 1 - Sonderjyske 2), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge 1 - Sint-Truiden 0), Sebastian Soto (Telstar 1 - Cambuur 2), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas 3 - Kasimpasa 0), Eric Lichaj (Fatih Karagumruk 2 - Rizespor 1), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional 2 - Atletico Mineiro 2)

