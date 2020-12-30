MLS reopens CBA

Wednesday's soccer news starts with ESPN's Austin Lindberg reporting that Major League Soccer would be reopening its collective bargaining agreement with the players. In a statement, the MLSPA confirmed that the league "intends to invoke the Force Majeure clause in the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

"This action sets in motion a process that could result in the league and its owners abandoning the existing Collective Bargaining Agreement and commitments made to players for the second time in less than nine months. It comes in advance of any negotiations and at a time when many players are enjoying time away with their loved ones for the first time in almost a year. After a 2020 season of extreme sacrifice, immeasurable risk to personal health, and a remarkable league-wide effort to successfully return to play, this tone-deaf action by the league discredits the previous sacrifices made by players and the enormous challenges they overcame in 2020."

Moving to the soccer scores, Sergino Dest subbed out at halftime in Barcelona's 1-1 home draw with Eibar. Trailing from the 57th minute, Ousmane Dembele equalized in the 67th. Konrad de la Fuente wasn't in the squad for Barcelona.

Geoff Cameron's QPR drew 1-1 at Norwich City in the Championship. The clubs traded penalties with Norwich converting in the 75th. QPR answered through Bright Samuel in the 84th minute. Matthew Olosunde's Rotherham United lost 2-1 at home to Barnsley. Down from goals in the 8th and 15th minutes, Michael Smith scored in the 57th.

"I thought we'd possibly done enough to get a point," Rotherham United manager Paul Warne said. "They've won four of their last five and run over all the teams they've played in the final 20 minutes, but I don't feel like they did that against us and we finished well. "I can't praise the lads enough for their efforts, we'll pick them up again on Thursday and look forward to Cardiff on Saturday."

Owen Otasowie was on the bench for Wolverhampton's 1-0 loss at Manchester United. The game's only goal came three minutes into stoppage time. Duane Holmes was on the bench for Derby County's 4-0 win at Birmingham City. Krystian Bielik opened the scoring in the 15th with Graeme Shinnie converting a 17th minute penalty. Colin Kazim-Richards scored Derby's third in the 25th with Jason Knight finishing off the goals in the 77th minute.

Sportico's Michael McCann explains the potential fallout over MLS using force majeure. The National law Review's Gregg E Clifton on Major League Soccer's move. SI.com's Jonathan Wilson with Lionel Messi's contract situation and Barcelona this season. The Independent has West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce agreeing that it might be time for the Premier League to suspend play over positive coronavirus tests. The US Power Soccer Association named USMNT player Sebastian Lletget as the organization's ambassador to "help bring new attention to the league, support league endeavors and attend key events."

Photo courtesy of MLS