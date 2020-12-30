Newcastle draws, loss for Valencia

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe starts in the Premier League. DeAndre Yedlin's Newcastle United drew 0-0 at home with Liverpool. Though Liverpool had over 70% of possession, they finished with four shots on goal to Newcastle's two. Newcastle is in 14th-place in the Premier League, tied on 19 points with 15th-place Crystal Palace with a game in hand. Newcastle also has a game in hand over Arsenal, a point ahead in 13th-place.

"Look, not scoring is a concern if you don’t create," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said. "That’s how it is. If you create, it’s just momentum, it’s for now. But if you keep creating then you will score, that’s it. I know we will score again, that’s not our problem in the moment.... Tonight it was a very good reaction on that, without getting the result. But we all know: you win this game 1-0 and everybody is over the moon. And we should have won it at least 1-0, but we didn’t. That’s what we have to accept."

vs Fulham was the latest game postponed for positive coronavirus tests. "The Club can confirm that this evening’s away fixture at Tottenham Hotspur has been postponed," Fulham's statement read. "This follows a number of the Club’s players and first team staff returning positive results from the most recent Covid-19 tests this week. This decision follows discussions with the Premier League and advice from Public Health England. Those players and staff who tested positive have been self-isolating in line with UK Government and Premier League guidance."

Cameron Carter-Vickers wasn't in the squad for Bournemouth's 2-1 loss at Brentford in the Championship. Bournemouth took the lead from a 25th minute Dominic Solanke goal. Brentford equalized in the 37th, going ahead for good in the 79th minute.

"I felt we started the game really really well," Brentford manager Jason Tindall said. "Created two or three really really good opportunities and didn't take them. We didn't punish Brentford when the opportunities come around and at the other end they punished us through two defensive errors."

In La Liga, Yunus Musah subbed on in the 76th minute of Valencia's 2-1 loss at Granada. Kevin Gameiro put Valencia up in the 36th with Granada equalizing in first-half stoppage time. Valencia's Jason saw red in the 70th with Goncalo Guedes following in the 73rd. Granada also went a man down to a 76th minute red card, scoring their winner in the 88th.

Photo by Stu Forster PA Wire via ZUMA Press - ISIPhotos.com