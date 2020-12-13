RB Leipzig wins, Reyna scores for Dortmund

Tyler Adams subbed on at halftime of RB Leipzig's 2-0 home win over Josh Sargent's Werder Bremen. Marcel Sabitzer converted a 26th minute penalty with Dani Olmo doubling the lead in the 41st. Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi kept the clean sheet with two saves.

"We took our foot off the gas a little bit in the second-half, but still managed to create some chances and could have closed the game out earlier," RB Leipzig coach Jilian Nagelsmann. "Werder were compact and didn't allow us much room to link up, while being dangerous on the counter. However, we were strong in defense and won the important duels. I'm pleased with how the game went."

John Brooks's Wolfsburg beat Eintracht 2-1 at home. Bas Dost put Eintracht up from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute. Wout Weghorst equalized through a 76th minute penalty, scoring again in the 88th. Brooks saw yellow in the 62nd. Timmy Chandler was on the bench for Eintracht. Gio Reyna scored in Borussia Dortmund's 5-1 home loss to VfB Stuttgart. Trailing from a 26th minute penalty, Reyna equalized in the 39th. Stuttgart scored four times in the second-half, finishing off the goals a minute into stoppage time.

"It was a disaster. It was bad," Dortmund coach Lucien Favre said. "We weren't good at winning the ball. We made too many big mistakes. It's hard to explain. If you're not good at winning the ball, and I mean the whole team, then you have a problem. Stuttgart played well, but we were very, very poor. You can't get away with that. Stuttgart played well in the first-half, but we managed to make it 1-1. Still, we wanted to do better in the second-half. We let in a very sloppy goal. That unsettled the team. We weren't at it today."

Borussia Dortmund "parted ways" with Favre on Sunday. "It was a tough decision for us to take," Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said. "Nonetheless, we felt we were in danger of not achieving our objectives for the season after this difficult phase. That's why we had to take action."

Julian Green scored in Furth's 3-0 win at Sandhausen in the 2.Bundesliga. Green opened the scoring in the 30th minute with Jamie Leweling doubling the lead in the 33rd. Dickson Abiama made it 3-0 in the 87th. Green subbed out in the 68th minute. Bobby Wood subbed on in the 85th minute of Hamburg's 2-1 win at Darmstadt. Simon Terodde scored for Hamburg in the 70th. Darmstadt went a man down in the 74th and equalized in the 78th. Terodde scored again in the 87th minute.

Alfredo Morales's Fortuna Dusseldorf won 2-1 at Karlsruher. Luka Krajnc scored for Fortuna in the 12th minute with Kristoffer Peterson doubling the lead in the 57th. Fortuna's Florian Kastenmeier saw red in the 72nd with Karlsruher converting the penalty.

In Serie A, Weston McKennie's Juventus beat Genoa 3-1 on the road. Paulo Dybala scored in the 57th with Cristiano Ronaldo converting penalties in the 78th and 89th minutes. McKennie saw yellow in the 77th. Andrija Novakovich scored in Frosinone's 2-2 draw at Lecce in Serie B. Piotr Parzyszek converted a 15th minute Frosinone penalty to open the scoring. Lecce equalized in the 44th and went ahead in the 60th. Novakovich equalized in the 89th minute. He saw yellow in the 88th.

Yunus Musah subbed out in the 60th minute of Valencia's 2-2 home draw with Athletic. Carlos Soler put Valencia up from the penalty spot in the 26th. Athletic equalized in the 55th and converted a penalty in the 79th. Manu Vallejo equalized for Valencia in the 83rd minute. Sergino Dest started and Konrad de la Fuente was on the bench for Barcelona's 1-0 home win over Levante. Lionel Messi scored in the 76th minute.

Shaq Moore's Tenerife lost 4-2 at Oviedo in the Segunda Division. Tenerife went a man down in the opening minute with a red card to Carlos Pomares. Oviedo responded with goals in the 4th and 8th minutes. Carlos Arenaga pulled a goal back for Tenerife in the 64th with Oviedo making it 3-1 in the 66th. Oviedo finished off the scoring in the 79th minute.

DeAndre Yedlin subbed on in the 86th minute of Newcastle United's 2-1 home win over West Brom in the Premier League. Miguel Almiron scored for Newcastle in the 1st minute. West Brom equalized in the 50th with Dwight Gayle scoring Newcastle's winner in the 82nd minute. Antonee Robinson started and Tim Ream was on the bench for Fulham's 1-1 home draw with Liverpool. Bobby Reid put Fulham up in the 25th with Liverpool equalizing from the penalty spot in the 79th.

Geoff Cameron's QPR lost 1-0 at home to Reading in the Championship. The game's only goal came in the 89th minute. Matthew Olosunde subbed out in the 88th minute of Rotherham United's 2-0 home win over Briston City. Matt Crooks scored in the 4th minute with Olosunde assisting on Michael Smith's goal in the 41st. Olosunde saw yellow in first-half stoppage time.

Reggie Cannon's Boavista lost 2-1 at Estoril Praia in the fourth round of the Taca de Portugal. Down from goals in the 61st and 75th minutes, Jorge Benguche scored for Boavista in the 89th minute. Nicholas Gioacchini's Caen drew 0-0 at home with Troyes in Ligue 2. Erik Palmer-Brown'sAustria Wien lost 3-2 at Wolfsberg in the Austrian Bundesliga. Alon Turgeman put Austria Wien up in the 1st minute. Wolfsburg equalized in the 17th, going ahead in the 69th. Austria Wien's Christoph Monschein converted a penalty in the 71st. Wolfsberg converted a penalty three minutes into stoppage time.

Tim Weah subbed on in the 78th minute of Lille's 2-1 home win over Bordeaux. Jonathan Bamba scored for Lille in the 17th minute with Bordeaux equalized in the 29th. Jose Fonte scored for Lille in the 45th. Matt Miazga's Anderlecht shutout Genk 1-0 at home in the Pro League. Lukas Nmecha converted a 59th minute penalty. Luca De La Torre's Heracles lost 2-1 at home to Fortuna Sittard. Trailing from a 31st minute own goal and a goal in the 60th, Delano Burgzorg scored three minutes into stoppage time.

Did Not Play: Chris Richards (Bayern Munich 1 - Union Berlin 1), Terrence Boyd (Hallescher 1 - Dynamo Dresden 3), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea 0 - Everton 1), Zack Steffen (Manchester City 0 - Manchester United 0), Owen Otasowie (Wolverhampton 0 - Aston Villa 1), Duane Holmes (Derby County 0 - Stoke City 0), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Bournemouth 5 - Huddersfield Town 0), Lynden Gooch (Sunderland 4 - Lincoln City 0), Eric Lichaj (Fatih Karagumruk 1 - Hatayspor 3), Romain Gall (Stabaek 2 - Kristiansund 2), Jonathan Amon (Nordsjaelland 0 - Copenhagen 1), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge 2 - Antwerp 0), Sebastian Soto (Telstar 2 - Almere 3), Ulysses Llanez (Heerenveen 1 - Vitesse 1), Richie Ledezma -(PSV 2 - Utrecht 1), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas 1 - Alanyaspor 2), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional 2 - Botafogo 1)

