Reyna’s Dortmund advances in the Champions League

Thursday's soccer news starts with another round of action for USMNT players in the Champions League. Gio Reyna's Borussia Dortmund qualified for the knockout round after drawing 1-1 at home with Lazio in group F. Raphael Guerreiro scored for Dortmund in the 44th minute with Lazio equalizing from the penalty spot in the 67th. Dortmund was without star forward Erling Haaland who will be out until January with an injured hamstring.

"We can't win every match 3-0," Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre said, "that's not possible. We had our opportunities and could've made it 2-0 and then later on 2-1. We conceded an unnecessary goal. That wasn't a penalty... that's unbelievable. It was theatre. He was exaggerating. Nobody said anything. In the end the result was 1-1, but that doesn't reflect the truth. We could've won today. But we've qualified. That's the most important thing."

Ethan Horvath was on the bench for Club Brugge's 3-0 home win over Zenit St Petersburg in group F' 's other game. Charles De Ketalaere opened the scoring in the 33rd with Hans Vanaken doubling the lead from the penalty spot in the 58th. Noa Lang finished off the goals in the 73rd minute.

Sergino Dest's Barcelona win 3-0 at Ferencvaros in group G. Antoine Griexmann scored in the 14th minute and Martin Braithwaite made it 2-0 in the 20th. Ousmane Dembele converted a penalty in the 28th minute. Konrad de la Fuente subbed on in the 80th minute. Also in group G Weston McKennie's Juventus shutout Dynamo Kyiv 3-0 at home. Federico Chiesa scored in the 21st minute with Cristiano Ronaldo doubling the lead in the 57th. Alvaro Morata finished off the goals in the 66th minute.

"I'm happy for Federico, he needed to score and he was good," Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said. "The match against Barcelona is one of those matches that prepare themselves. It won't be easy, but we will go there to play our football. But let's not forget that before we have the Derby and now we have to concentrate on that."

Tyler Adams subbed on at halftime for RB Leipzig's 4-3 win at Basaksehir in group H. Yussuf Poulsen put Leipzig up in the 26th minute with Nordi Mukiele making it 2-0 in the 43rd. Basaksehir pulled a goal back in first-half stoppage time. It was 3-1 Leipzig when Dani Olmo scored in the 66th. Basaksehir answered with goals in the 72nd and 85th to level the score. Alexander Sorloth scored Leipzig's winner two minutes into stoppage time. Christian Pulisic subbed out in the 67th minute of Chelsea's 4-0 win at Sevilla in group E. Olivier Giroud scored in the 8th, 54th, 74th, and converted an 83rd minute penalty.

It’s always nice to be a part of club history," Giroud said. "You play football to write great stories. I'm proud. I had great assists from my team-mates and I just tried to finish the job. When I'm on the pitch I'm the happiest man. I just try to be patient, keep the faith, and bring something else to the team."

