Seattle does the expected in the West

Wednesday's soccer news starts with Seattle advancing in the Western Conference playoffs. The Sounders knocked out FC Dallas 1-0 at home from a 49th minute Seattle goalkeeper Shane O'Neill goal. Stefan Frei kept the clean sheet without having to make a save.

"Very very pleased for Shane," Seattle coach Brian Schmetzer said. "He's worked hard all year long. We actually practiced that set piece and he and Yeimar did exactly what they were supposed to do. A lot of times soccer players, they listen to the coach but they do whatever they want. Shane and Yeimar are very good students of the game. They took what we did in practice and applied it to the game."

The Seattle Times' Matt Calkins with the Sounders once again advancing. The Dallas Morning News's Jon Arnold on FC Dallas's exit. MLSsoccer's Steve Zakuani lists what he saw from Seattle vs Dallas. CBC News reports on Montreal wanting to drop Impact in favor of FC.

Duane Holmes subbed out in the 80th minute of Derby County's 1-1 home draw with Coventry City in the Championship. Colin Kazim-Richards scored for Derby in the 83rd with Coventry equalizing a minute into stoppage time. Holmes saw yellow in the 63rd minute. Matthew Olosunde subbed out in the 71st minute of Rotherham United's 2-0 home loss to Brentford. Trailing from the 57th, Rotherham's Mikel Miller saw red in the 82nd with Brentford converting the penalty.

"I haven't got too many complaints," Rotherham United manager Paul Warne said. "I know defeats always sting but I was asking the lads to tank out, we were carrying injuries and massive fatigue from the weekend," Warne explained. I thought in the first half we were excellent, we were as competitive as we could be, we just didn't create enough clear-cut chances to take the lead but I thought we were the team in the ascendency. They were the better team in the second half and their first goal was a good move."

Geoff Cameron wasn't in the squad for QPR's 2-1 home loss to Bristol City. Robert Dickie scored for QPR in the 12th minute. Bristol equalized in the 40th and went ahead for good in the 50th. Cameron Carter-Vickers wasn't involved in Bournemouth's 3-2 home loss to Preston North End. Down 3-0 from the 68th minute, Junior Stanislas scored in the 71st and Sam Surridge pulled Bournemouth within one in the 86th. A league down, Lynden Gooch wasn't in the squad for Sunderland's 1-1 home draw with Burton Albion. Down a goal from the 60th minute, Max Power equalized in the 85th.

The Jesse Marsch coached Red Bull Salzburg won 3-1 at Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League. Mergim Berisha scored in the 28th and 41st minutes. Salzburg gave up a 79th minute penalty with Karim Adeyemi scoring their third goal in the 81st. Red Bull Salzburg is in 3rd-place in group A with four points, trailing Atletico Madrid by two points with a game left to play. They host Atletico on the final matchday.

"It was a superb game from us," Marsch said. "The boys played really well, battled and won a lot of challenges. We were very good on and off the ball. It was one of our best matches in the Champions League! I am really pleased for Mergim. He battled really well in every training session, he got his chance and gave his all."

Photo by Howard C Smith - ISIPhotos.com