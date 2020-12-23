Tigres wins the 2020 Concacaf Champions League

Wednesday's soccer news starts with a familiar story for MLS fans. Tigres beat LAFC 2-1 in the 2020 Concacaf Champions League final with a Liga MX team once again representing the region at the FIFA Club World Cup. The final also brings Major League Soccer's 2020 schedule to a close. The league has yet to officially announce a start date for the 2020 regular season and Concacaf has yet to release its schedule for the 2021 Champions League.

On the field in Orlando, LAFC took the lead from a 61st minute Diego Rossi goal. Tigres equalized through Hugo Ayala in the 72nd minute and took the lead for good when Andre-Pierre Gignac scored in the 84th. Tigres finished with five shots on goal to LAFC's one. They advance to next month's 2020 FIFA Club World Cup in Japan, joining CAF's Al Ahly and AFC's Ulsan Hyundai in the second round of the knockout tournament.

“We’re disappointed,” LAFC coach Bradley said. “It was a choppy game. The football was not always perfect, but I thought our way of going after them and pushing the game for 70 minutes was quite good.”

Also in the soccer scores, DeAndre Yedlin's Newcastle lost 1-0 at Brentford in the Premier League to a 66th minute goal. Zack Steffen got the win in Manchester City's 4-1 victory at Arsenal. Gabriel Jesus put City up in the 3rd minute with Arsenal equalizing in the 31st. Riyad Mahrez scored for City in the 54th with Phil Foden making it 3-1 in the 59th. Aymeric Laporte finished off the goals in the 73rd.

Tyler Adams subbed on in the 77th minute in RB Leipzig's 3-0 win at Augsburg in the second round of the DFB Pokal. Willi Orban scored in the 11th with Yussuf Poulsen doubling the lead in the 75th. Angelino finished off the goals in the 82nd minute. Julian Green subbed out in the 75th minute of Furth's 2-2 draw at Hoffenheim. Furth advanced 7-6 on penalties. Trailing from the 13th minute, Sebastian Ernst equalized for Firth in the 21st. Furth took the lead from a Marco Meyerhofer goal in the 46th with Hoffenheim equalizing in the 49th. With Hoffenheim missing in the seventh round of penalties, it was Meyerhofer converting to send Furth to the next round.

Staying in the DFB Pokal, Gio Reyna subbed out in the 83rd minute of Borussia Dortmund's 2-0 win at Eintracht Braunschweig. Mats Hummels scored in the 12th minute with Jadon Sancho adding a goal two minutes into stoppage time. In Serie A, Weston McKennie subbed out in the 73rd minute of Juventus's 3-0 home loss to Fiorentina. Down a goal from the 3rd minute, Juventus's Juan Cuadrado saw red in the 18th. An own-goal doubled Fiorentina's lead in the 76th and they added a third goal in the 81st minute. In Serie B, Andrija Novakovich wasn't in the squad for Frosinone's 1-0 loss at Cittadella.

Yunus Musah subbed on in the 68th minute of Valencia's 1-0 home loss to Sevilla in La Liga. Sevilla scored in the 81st minute. Sergino Dest's Barcelona beat Real Valladolid 3-0 away. Clement Lenglet opened the scoring in the 21st with Martin Braithwaite finished off a Dest cross to double the lead in the 35th. Lionel Messi finished off the goals in the 65th. Konrad de la Fuente wasn't in the squad for Barcelona. Nicholas Gioacchini's Caen lost 4-1 at home to Sochaux in Ligue 1. Falling bhind in the 6th minute, Caen's Alexis Beka Beka equalized in the 7th. Sochaux added goals in the 36th, 37th, and from a 45th minute penalty.

The NY Times' Rory Smith looks into the decrease in coaching turnover at European clubs. AP's Rob Harris talks to AC Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis. The Guardian's Nicky Bandini on Juventus's situation with the defending champions in 4th-place.

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Logo courtesy of Concacaf