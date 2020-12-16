Two MLS teams exit the Champions League

Wednesday's soccer news starts with both of the MLS teams exiting the 2020 Concacaf Champions League in the quarterfinal round. The night in Orlando started with Montreal beating Olimpia 1-0 in their second-leg but exiting on away goals 2-2 on aggregate. Amar Sejdic's 57th minute goal wasn't enough to keep the Impact in the tournament.

"Once again, what can I say?," Montreal coach Thierry Henry asked. "We didn’t train for two weeks, we were in quarantine, guys were missing, we trained six times only... and we performed. They had cramps at the end of the game, we didn't. So, there's nothing I can say to the team. They tried, they battled, they came back, they crossed the ball, they headed the ball, they went in.

In the late game, a depleted version of NYCFC lost 4-0 to Tigres, 5-0 on aggregate. NYCFC fell behind in the 30th minute, giving up goals in the 49th, 64th, and 85th.

"I think you could see the quality in Tigres," NYCFC coach Ronny Delia said. "Up front they have players that can, as I said before the game, if you make simple mistakes against teams like this, then it gets punished and I think they did that. When we did something bad on the ball or didn't defend the way we wanted, we got punished hard and then it got hard in the second-half."

Moving to the Premier League, Owen Otasowie subbed on at halftime of Wolverhampton's 2-1 home win over Christian Pulisic's Chelsea. Wolves trailed from a 49th minute Olivier Giroud goal. Otasowie assisted on Daniel Podence's equalizer in the 66th minute with Pedro neto scoring five minutes into stoppage time.

“We are always on in the game," Neto said. "We know we can win the game in the first minute or in the last minute, so we have to be on all the game. But even if the game was going not so well for us, we get together as a team, and that is what we’ve done to get the three points."

Zack Steffen was on the bench for Manchester City's 1-1 home draw with West Brom. Ilkay Gundogan put City up in the 30th minute with an own-goal leveling the score in the 43rd. A league down, Geoff Cameron's QPR drew 0-0 at home with Stoke City. Cameron Carter-Vickers wasn't in the squad for Bournemouth's 1-0 home win over Wycombe Wanderers. After going a man up in the 64th, Junior Stanislas scored in the 68th minute. In League One, Lynden Gooch subbed on at halftime for Sunderland's 1-1 home draw with Wimbledon. Trailing from a 42nd minute penalty, Bailey Wright equalized in the 62nd.

Shaq Moore wasn't in the squad for Tenerife in their 2-0 away win over Sestao in the first round of the Copa del Rey. With the game scoreless through regulation, Samuel Shashoua scored in the 99th with Emmanuel Apeh doubling the lead in the 103rd minute. In Belgium, Matt Miazga missed Anderlecht's 2-1 home win over KV Oostende. Lukas Nmecha put Anderlecht up in the 18th, doubling the lead through a 58th minute penalty. Anderlecht's Lucas Lissens saw red in the 69th with Oostende scoring in the 83rd minute.

Gio Reyna's Borussia Dortmund beat Josh Sargent's Werder Bremen 2-1 on the road in the Bundesliga. Raphael Guerreiro scored for Dortmund in the 12th with Kevin Mohwald equalizing the 28th. Marco Reus put Dortmund up for good in the 78th minute. Sargent subbed out in the 66th. Timmy Chandler was on the bench for Eintracht's 3-3 home draw with Gladbach. Trailing from the 14th minute, Eintracht's Andre Silva answered with a 21st minute equalizer and converted a 24th minute penalty. aymen Barkok made it 3-1 Eintracht in the 32nd. After going a man down in the 81st, Eintracht gave up goals in the 90th and five minutes into stoppage time.

Bobby Wood subbed on in the 82nd minute for Hamburg in their 4-0 home shutout of Sandhausen. Simon Terodde scored in the 30th and 67th minutes with Amadou Mvom Onana making it 3-0 in the 78th. Josha Vagnoman finished off the goals two minutes into stoppage time. Julian Green subbed out at halftime of Furth's 4-0 home loss to Darmstadt. The goals came in the 17th, 45th, 49th, and 76th minutes. Furth played a man up from the 83rd minute. In the 3.Liga, Terrence Boyd wasn't in the squad for Hallescher's 3-0 road win over Turkgucu-Ataspor. Julian Derstoff scored in the 12th minute with Michael Eberwein doubling the lead in the 14th. Derstoff scored again in the 61st.

FIFA.com on the IFAB allowing concussion substitutions to move forward. APs Rob Harris with what this might mean. DW profiles RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann.

MLSsoccer's Tom Bogert works through Austin FC's expansion draft picks. The Athletic's Sam Stjeskal explains Major League Soccer's potential financial and labor issues.

