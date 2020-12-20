USMNT players draw in La Liga

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe and Brazil starts in La Liga. Sergino Dest's Barcelona drew 2-2 at home with Yunus Musah's Valencia. Mouctar Diakhaby scored for Valencia in the 29th minute with Lionel Messi equalizing four minutes into first-half stoppage time. Ronald Araujo put Barca up in the 52nd with Maximiliano Gomez Gonzalez equalizing in the 69th. Musah subbed out in the 42nd minute with an injury. Konrad de la Fuente was on the bench for Barcelona.

"Justice doesn't exist in football," Valencia coach Javi Garcia said. "After this game I'm very happy with the work my players did. We competed very well against FC Barcelona. I think that we could have scored another goal in the first half, but then we had that unfortunate penalty call against us. After that we had to suffer and we once again showed the personality of this team. We went for the win, just like we said before the game, and that showed on the pitch."

Gio Reyna's Borussia Dortmund lost 2-1 at Union Berlin in the Bundesliga. Trailing from the 57th minute, Youssoufa Moukoko equalized in the 60th. Union Berlin scored again in the 78th minute. Tyler Adams's RB Leipzig drew 0-0 at home with Cologne. Timmy Chandler subbed on in the 88th minute of Eintracht's 2-0 win at Augsburg. Raphael Framberger scored in the 53rd minute with Stefan Ilsanker doubling the lead in the 87th.

Josh Sargent's Werder Bremen beat Mainz 1-0 on the road with a 90th minute goal from Eren Sami Dinkci. John Brooks subbed on in the 73rd minute for Wolfsburg in their 1-0 home win over Stuttgart. Josip Brekalo scored in the 49th minute. Ulysses Llanez was on the bench for Wolfsburg.

Julian Green subbed out in the 63rd minute of Furth's 3-0 win at Eintracht Braunschweig in the 2.Bundesliga. Sebastian Ernst scored in the 50th minute with Dickson Abiama making it 2-0 in the 75th. Robin Kehr scored three minutes into stoppage time. Green saw yellow in the 23rd minute. Alfredo Morales subbed out in the 88th minute of Fortuna Dusseldorf's 3-0 win at St Pauli. Matthias Zimmermann started the scoring in the 10th minute with Rouwen Hennings adding a goal in the 64th. Edgar Prib scored three minutes into stoppage time. Morales saw yellow in the 86th minute.

Weston McKennie subbed out in the 76th minute of Juventus's 4-0 win at Parma. Dejan Kususevski opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with Cristiano Ronaldo adding goals in the 26th and 48th minutes. Alvaro Morata made it 4-0 in the 85th.

DeAndre Yedlin's Newcastle United drew 2-2 at home with Antonee Robinson's Fulham in the Premier League. An own-goal put Fulham up in the 42nd minute. Fulham's Joachim Andersen saw red in the 62nd with Newcastle's Callum Wilson converting the penalty in the 64th minute. Tim Ream was on the bench for Fulham. Geoff Cameron's QPR drew 1-1 at Wycombe in the Championship. An own goal put QPR up in the 28th with Wycombe equalizing in the 88th.

Reggie Cannon's Boavista drew 1-1 at Pacos Ferreira. Alberth Elis put Boavista up in the 61st with Pacos Ferreira equalizing in the 83rd. In the Austrian Bundesliga, Erik Palmer-Brown's Austria Wien drew 1-1 at home with LASK. Benedikt Pichler scored for Austria Wien in the 13th with LASK equalizing in the 22nd. Austria Wien's Alexander Grunwald saw red six minutes into stoppage time. Palmer-Brown saw yellow in the 50th minute.

Timothy Weah subbed on in the 61st minute for Lille in their scoreless home draw with PSG in Ligue 1. In Ligue 2, Nicholas Gioacchini scored in Caen's 3-2 win at Dunkerque. Trailing from the 16th minute, Yoann Court scored for Caen in the 17th. Gioacchini made it 2-1 Caen in the 45th with Kelian Nsona Wa Saka scoring in the 74th. Dunkerque pulled a goal back in the 89th. Matt Miazga's Anderlecht lost 1-0 at Charleroi in the Pro League. The goal game three minutes into stoppage time.

Kenny Saief subbed out in the 89th minute of Lechia Gdansk's 3-0 win at Cracovia. Rafal Pietrzak scored in the 14th with Maciej Gajos adding a goal in the 81st. Jaroslav Mihalik finished off the goals four minutes into stoppage time. In the Eredivisie, Ulysses Llanez subbed on in the 58th minute for Heerenveen in their 2-1 home loss to Luca De La Torre's Heracles. De la Torre subbed on in the 71st. Delano Burgzorg scored for Heracles in the 6th minute with Mats Knoester making it 2-0 in the 48th. Joey Veerman scored for Heerenveen in the 57th minute, finishing a man down with a red card to Pawel Bochniewicz in the 88th.

Did Not Play: Chris Richards (Bayern Munich 2 - Bayer Leverkusen 1), Andrija Novakovich (Frosinone 0 - Salernitana 0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City 1 - Southampton 0), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Bournemouth 0 - Luton Town 0), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge 0 - Gent 1), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas 4 - Buyuksehir 0), Eric Lichaj (Fatih Karagumruk 2 - Galatasaray 1), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional 2 - Palmeiras 0)

Logo courtesy of Valencia