Draws for Fortuna Dusseldorf and Caen

Tuesday's soccer news starts with USMNT players in action in the second divisions in Germany and France. Alfredo Morales's Fortuna Dusseldorf drew 0-0 at Eintracht Braunschweig in the 2.Bundesliga. Fortuna finished with three shots on goal to none for Eintracht Braunschweig. After 15 matchdays, Fortuna is in 5th-place tied on 27 points with 4th-place Furth. Hamburg leads the league with 30 points.

"Compliments to Braunschweig," Fortuna Dusseldorf coach Uwe Rosler said. "You made it very difficult for us. We didn't manage to get our game up to speed today. You only saw one big chance in the first-half where we could change the pace. On offense, I would have liked more assertiveness, but the Braunschweig team was very good and kept doubling our players. My team gave everything and we take the point."

Nicholas Gioacchini subbed on in the 43rd minute of Caen's 2-2 home draw with Toulouse in Ligue B. Kelian Nsona Wa Sake put Caen up in the 10th minute with Alexandre Mendy doubling the lead in the 18th. Toulouse pulled a goal back in the 45th and equalized in the 78th. Caen is in 8th place in Ligue 2 after 19 rounds. They're tied with 7th-place Sochaux with 28 points, four behind 6th-place Paris FC. Troyes is in the top spot with 38 points.

Also in the soccer news, the US Soccer Federation announced that no one is running against current president Cindy Parlow Cone during the upcoming US Soccer elections on February 27. Parlow Cone was the organization's vice-president when former president Carlos Cordeiro resigned last March.

The vice-presidential election will have four candidates: Cobi Jones, Jim Sadowski, Bill Taylor, and Tim Turney, with the winner serving for three years. As we learned in detail during the heavily contested 2018 US Soccer presidential election, votes are constituency weighted with the Athletes Council holding significant influence. Campaigning to the various US Soccer constituencies is how contested elections shift. The Athlete's Council recently elected the Next Gen United group of candidates, Matt Freese, Smith Hunter, Mikey Lopez, Nick Mayhugh, and Brianna Pinto as part of its 20-player membership.

American Soccer Now's Brian Sciaretta interviews USMNT player Daryl Dike. MLSsoccer's Charles Boehm has comments from the USMNT media availability. Yahoo Sports' Doug McIntyre also has takeaways from the USMNT press conference. Sportico asks what FIFA is doing with selecting the US venues for the 2026 World Cup.

ESPN FC's Mark Ogden points to Manchester City as the potential Premier League frontrunner. The Independent's Miguel Delaney with the pressure on English soccer to seriously consider suspending the season.

I would like to officially announce that I have agreed to take El Salvador’s U23 team through the CONCACAF Olympic qualifiers for Tokyo 2021. The tournament will be in March. I am excited about the opportunity and to give back to my country. #concacaf #Tokyo2020 — Hugo Perez (@hugoperez_07) January 11, 2021

