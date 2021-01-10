Draws in Germany and the FA Cup Third Round

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe and Mexico starts with John Brooks's Wolfsburg drawing 2-2 at Union Berlin. Renato Steffen scored for Wolfsburg in the 10th with Union Berlin equalizing in the 29th. Wolfsburg's Maximilian Arnold saw red in the 50th with Union Berlin going ahead in the 52nd. Wout Weghorst equalized from the penalty spot in the 65th. Ulysses Llanez wasn't in the squad for Wolfsburg. Josh Sargent subbed out in the 81st minute of Werder Bremen's 1-1 draw at Bayer Leverkusen. Omer Toprak scored for Werder in the 52nd with Bayer equalizing in the 70th.

"From my point of view, we were the better team... and I'm satisfied overall with our performance and the result," Werder Bremen coach Florian Kohfeldt said. "In terms of what we should have done better, we should have defended counterattacks better and maybe marked more closely. It sounds a bit strange after we played so poorly last week, but we could have won today which is a bit annoying."

Gio Reyna's Borussia Dortmund won 3-1 at Tyler Adams's RB Leipzig. Jadon Sancho put Dortmund up in the 55th with Erling Haaland adding goals in the 71st and 84th. Alexander Sorloth scored for Leipzig in the 89th. Julian Green's Furth lost 3-2 at Karlsruher in the 2.Bundesliga. Karlsruher scored in the 2nd minute. Furth's Havard Nielsen equalized in the 23rd with Sebastian Ernst scoring in the 28th. Karlsruher equalized in the 84th. Terrence Boyd subbed out in the 79th minute of Hallescher's 1-1 draw at Wehan Wiesbaden in the 3.Liga. Julian Derstoff scored for Hallescher in the 44th minute with Wehen Wiesbaden equalizing in the 89th. Boyd saw yellow in the 26th minute.

Weston McKennie subbed out in the 19th minute of Juventus's 3-1 home win over Sassuolo in Serie A. Playing a man up from first-half stoppage time, Danilo scored for Juventus in the 50th minute. Sassuolo equalized in the 58th. Aaron Ramsey put Juve in the lead for good in the 82nd with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring in stoppage time.

"Today’s victory is an important one," Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said. "We wanted to keep our run of results going and we won a tough-fought contest. It’s what we needed, and we showed desire and character. The fact we’ve closed the gap in the table doesn’t change anything – we are Juve and we’re under pressure to win every game."

Sergino Dest subbed out in the 81st minute of Barcelona's 4-0 win at Granada in La Liga. Antoine Griezman scored in the 12th minute with Lionel Messi adding goals in the 35th and 42nd. Griezmann scored again in the 63rd minute. Konrad De La Fuente was on the bench for Barca. Yunus Musah subbed on in stoppage time for Valencia in their 1-0 win at Valladolid. Carlos Soler scored in the 76th minute.

Shaq Moore subbed out in the 77th minute of Tenerife's 3-0 home win over Cartagena in the Segunda Division. Fran Sol converted a 13th minute penalty with Samuel Shashoua doubling the lead in the 54th. Sol scored again in the 74th. Moore saw yellow in the 18th minute.

DeAndre Yedlin subbed on in the 81st minute of Newcastle United's 2-0 extra time loss at Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup. The goals came in the 109th and 117th minutes. Tim Ream's Fulham won 2-0 at Geoff Cameron's QPR. The game finished 0-0 in regulation with Bobby De Cordova-Reid scored in the 104th with Neeskens Kebano doubling the lead in the 105th. Cameron saw yellow in the 35th and subbed out in the 90th. Antonee Robinson subbed on in the 90th minute for Fulham.

Cameron Carter-Vickers's Bournemouth beat Oldham 4-1 at home. David Brooks scored for Bournemouth in the 43rd minute with Oldham equalizing in first-half stoppage time. Rodrigo Riquelme put Bournemouth up for good in the 49th. Joshua King added goals in the 74th and 86th minutes. Matthew Olosunde scored in Rotherham United's 2-1 loss at Everton in the FA Cup. Trailing from the 9th minute, Olosunde equalized in the 56th. Everton scored in the 93rd. Olosunde subbed out in the 90th minute.

Lynden Gooch subbed on at halftime of Sunderland's 1-1 home draw with Hull City in League One. Trailing from the 13th minute, Aiden McGeady equalized in the 21st. Christian Pulisic subbed on in the 68th minute of Chelsea's 4-0 home win over Morecambe. Mason Mount scored in the 18th with Timo Werner making it 2-0 in the 44th. Callum Hudson-Odoi extended the lead in the 49th with Kai Havetz making it 4-0 in the 85th.

Zack Steffen kept the clean sheet in Manchester City's 3-0 home win over Birmingham City. Bernando Silva scored in the 8th and 15th minutes with Phil Foden finishing off the goals in the 33rd.

Reggie Cannon's Boavista drew 1-1 at home with Santa Clara. Down a goal from the 20th minute, Carlos equalized in the 37th. Cannon saw yellow in the 49th minute. Tim Weah subbed out in the 76th minute of Lille's 1-0 win at Nimes. Burak Yilmaz scored in the 29th minute. Matt Miazga's Anderlecht lost 1-0 at Leuven to an 87th minute penalty.

Luca De La Torre subbed on in the 59th minute of Heracles's 2-0 home loss to Vitesse. The goals came in the 38th and 83rd minutes. Sebastian Soto subbed out in stoppage time of Telstar's 2-0 loss at De Graafschap in the Eerste Divisie. De Graafschap scored in the 15th and 39th minutes. Ventura Alvarado's San Luis lost 2-1 at Club America. Trailing from the 26th minute, Nicolas Ibanez equalized for San Luis in the 79th. Club America scored in the 89th minute.

Did Not Play: Chris Richards (Bayern Munich 2 - Gladbach 3), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 2 - Mainz 0), Bobby Wood (Hamburg 1 - Nurnberg 1), Owen Otasowie (Wolverhampton 1 - Crystal Palace 0), Duane Holmes (Derby County 0 - Chorley 2), Mark McKenzie (KRC Genk 1 - Kortrijk 2), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge 2 - Sint-Truiden 1), Ulysses Llanez (Heerenveen 1 - Fortuna Sittard 3), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas 2 - Hatayaspor 2), Eric Lichaj (Fatih Karagumruk 2 - Konyaspor 1), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional 1 - Goias 0)

Logo courtesy of Wolfsburg