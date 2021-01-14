Fulham draws at Spurs, Juventus and Barcelona advance

Thursday's soccer news starts with Fulham getting a point in a version of the London derby. Antonee Robinson's Fulham drew 1-1 at Spurs in a game rearranged due to Aston Villa's coronovirus issues. Trailing from the 25th minute, Ivan Cavaleiro equalized in the 74th minute. Tim Ream was on the bench for Fulham, in 18th-place with 12 points from 16 games.

"To a man we were superb under what we faced, with a lot of speculation, a lot of talk from everyone outside," Fulham manager Scott Parker said. "No-one really understood and no-one really knows the full extent of what we’ve been through. We had players out there tonight who’ve had one day’s training after coming back from illness, players in the squad who’ve had two, three, four days of training. Overall I’m very, very proud because of what we faced, but I don’t want to lose sight of our bravery, commitment, desire. It was all there, but there was also a real quality."

Zack Steffen was on the bench for Manchester City's 1-0 home win over Brighton. Phil Foden scored in the 44th minute. City is in 3rd-place, atop a group of three teams tied on 32 points with a game in hand over all of the other teams in the top seven. They trail 2nd-place Liverpool by a point. Manchester United leads the league with 36 points.

Weston McKennie wasn't in the squad for Juventus's 3-2 home win over Genoa in the Coppa Italia round of 16. Dejan Kususevski put Juve up in the 2nd minute with Alvaro Morata making it 2-0 in the 23rd. Genoa pulled a goal back in the 28th and equalized in the 74th. With the game in extra time, Hamza Rifia scored for Juventus in the 104th minute.

"We made life difficult for ourselves," Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said. "We started very well and could’ve managed the game better. A lapse in concentration for their first goal meant we had to work much harder. It’s a shame because we could’ve managed our efforts better, but there were lots of players out there getting their first taste of this level and you can expect the odd mistake. The Coppa Italia is among our targets, but we must now recover and get ready for the game on Sunday evening."

Barcelona advanced on penalties over Real Sociedad in the Spanish Supercopa semifinals in Cordoba with Sergino Dest on the bench and Konrad de la Fuente not in the squad. Frenkie de Jong put Barca up in the 39th with Real Sociedad equalizing from the penalty spot in the 51st minute. Real Sociedad failed to convert their first three attempts with Barcelona scoring in the 2nd, 3rd, and 5th rounds to advance 3-2. They play the winner of Real Madrid vs Athletic in Sunday's final at Sevilla.

Chris Richards wasn't in the Bayern Munich squad that exited the DFB Pokal in the second round at Holstein Kiel on penalties. The game finished 2-2 in regulation. Serge Gnabry put Bayern up in the 14th with Holstein Kiel equalizing in the 37th.v Leroy Sane returned the Bayern lead in the 47th with Holstein Kiel leveling the score seven minutes into stoppage time. Bayern failed to convert in the sixth round of penalties with Holstein Kiel advancing 6-5.

"It’s a shock of course," Bayern coach Hansi Flick said. "We’re very disappointed, we wanted to defend the treble. Taken altogether, it was down to details, the team showed great spirit. We were dominant, which was our aim. It’s very annoying that we conceded the equalizer in the last second. We must congratulate Kiel, they made it a real cup fight, they were completely committed. We must put it behind us and do things better."

Tyler Boyd wasn't in the squad for Besiktas's 1-0 home win over Rizespor to advance in the Turkish Cup. Cyle Larin scored in the 85th minute. Reports have Boyd once again eligible to play for his club after missing most of the season over foreign player limits.

Also in the soccer news, Toronto FC hired Chris Armas as the club's new coach. “Chris has an excellent winning pedigree and is a fiery, competitive guy who wants his teams to play on the front foot," Toronto president Bill Manning said in the press statement. "He is the right fit to build upon the foundation that’s been established at TFC. Our fans are going to love his intensity and how that’s going to translate into our team’s style of play for years to come.”

