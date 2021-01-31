Goal for Brooks in Wolfsburg win

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe, Mexico, and Brazil starts in the Bundesliga. John Brooks scored for Wolfsburg in their 3-0 home win over Freiburg. Brooks opened the scoring in the 21st minute with Wout Weghorst doubling the lead in the 39th. Yannick Gerhardt finished off the goals in the 85th.

“We had a lot of respect ahead of the match because across their last 10 matches, Freiburg had only lost once, away in Munich,” Wolfsburg coach Oliver Glasner said. “That makes me all the more pleased with the team’s performance today and with the fact that this was our third win with a clean sheet in a row.”

Tyler Adams’s RB Leipzig shutout Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 at home on a 51st minute Christopher Nkunku goal. Josh Sargent subbed out in the 61st minute of Werder Bremen’s 1-1 home draw with Schalke. Down a goal from the 38th, Kevin Mohwald equalized in the 77th minute. Gio Reyna’s Borussia Dortmund beat Augsburg 3-1 at home. Trailing from the 10th minute, Thomas Delaney equalized in the 26th. Jadon Sancho made it 2-1 in the 63rd with an own-goal finishing off the scoring in the 75th minute.

Julian Green scored in Furth’s 3-0 home win over Erzgebirge Aue in the 2.Bundesliga. Branimir Hrgota scored in the 15th and 34th with Green adding a goal in the 60th minute. Green saw yellow in the 22nd and subbed out in the 75th. Alfredo Morales subbed on in the 61st minute of Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 2-1 loss at Wurzburger Kickers. Rouwen Hennings put Fortuna up in the 25th with Wurzburger Kickers scoring in the 41st and 67th minutes.

Weston McKennie’s Juventus won 2-0 at Sampdoria in Serie A. Federico Chiesa put Juve up in the 20th with Aaron Ramsey doubling the lead a minute into stoppage time. A league down, Andrija Novakovich subbed out in the 67th minute of Frosinone’s 3-1 loss at Empoli. Grigoris Kastanos gave Frosinone the lead in the 31st minute with Empoli scoring in the 34th, 42nd, and 61st.

Antonee Robinson’s Fulham drew 2-2 at West Brom in the Premier League. Bobby De Cordova-Reid scored for Fulham in the 10th minute. West Brom equalized in the 47th and took the lead in the 66th. Ivan Cavaleiro leveled the score for Fulham in the 76th.

Christian Pulisic subbed out at halftime of Chelsea’s 2-0 home win over Burnley. Cesar Azpilicueta scored in the 40th minute with Pulisic assisting on Marcos Alonso’s goal in the 84th.

“We had to be very strong physically against many long balls and the duels in the air,” Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said. “You have to be aware of the second balls that fly behind your back. We did the work together, the three center backs and the two sixes were absolutely outstanding. It was always active defending. We never got passive. The two guys on the sides put in a lot of effort to support the three guys up front and not allow Burnley to be too precise. We only conceded one shot which is amazing.”

Duane Holmes subbed on in the 59th minute of Huddersfield Town’s 1-1 home draw with Stoke City in his return to the Championship club. Pipa put Huddersfield up in the 5th with Stoke equalizing from the penalty spot in the 24th. Huddersfield played a man up from first-half stoppage time.

Jordan Morris’s Swansea City beat Matthew Olosunde’s Rotherham United 3-1 on the road in Morris’s debut on loan to the club. Conor Hourihane scored for Swansea in the 28th with Matt Grimes doubling the lead in the 38th. Freddie Ladapo answered back for Rotherham in the 65th minute. Jay Fulton scored for Swansea in the 74th. Morris subbed on in the 83rd minute with Olosunde subbing out at halftime.

Lynden Gooch subbed on in the 54th minute of Sunderland’s 2-2 home draw with Gillingham in League One. Aiden McGeady scored for Sunderland in the 6th minute with Gillingham equalizing in the 28th. Grant Leadbitter returned Sunderland’s lead in the 43rd with Gillingham equalizing in the 90th minute.

Yunus Musah subbed on in the 87th minute of Valencia’s 1-0 home win over Elche in La Liga. Daniel Wass scored in the 22nd minute. In the Segunda Division, Shaq Moore’s Tenerife drew 1-1 at home with Fuenlabrada. Trailing from a 21st minute own-goal, Tenerife went a man down with a red card to Alex Munoz in the 62nd. Carlos Pomares equalized for Tenerife in the 76th minute.

Andrew Wooten’s Admira Wacker drew 0-0 at home with Flyeralarm Admira in the Austrian Bundesliga. Brenden Aaronson’s Red Bull Salzburg shutout Hartberg 3-0 on the road. Sekou Koita converted a 14th minute penalty with Patson Daka doubling the lead in the 35th. Enock Mwepu scored in the 79th minute. Erik Palmer-Brown’s Austria Wien drew 2-2 at home with Wattens. Eric Martel scored for Austria Wien in the 7th minute. Wattens equalized in the 61st and went ahead in the 85th. Benedikt Pichler equalized for Austria Wien in the 87th minute. Austria Wien’s Markus Suttner saw red in stoppage time.

Timothy Weah subbed on in the 84th minute of Lille’s 1-0 home win over Dijon. Yusuf Yazici scored in the 29th minute. In Ligue 2, Nicholas Gioacchini’s Caen lost 4-2 at Chambly. Caleb Zady Sery scored for Caen in the 2nd minute. Chambly responded with goals in the 25th and 27th minutes. Gioacchini exited with a red card in the 32nd. Chambly added a 60th minute penalty and scored again in the 67th. They also finished a man down with a red card in the 85th. Jessy Deminguet scored for Caen in stoppage time.

Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk drew 0-0 at Mechelen. Matt Miazga’s Anderlecht drew 0-0 at home with Gent. Luca De La Torre’s Heracles beat Groningen 1-0 at home from a 24th minute Delano Burgzorg goal. Kenny Saief subbed on at halftime for Lechia Gdansk in their 2-0 home loss to Jagiellonia. Trailing from the 3rd minute, Lechia Gdansk’s Jakub Kaluzinski saw red in the 36th. Jagiellonia scored again in the 84th.

Mix Diskerud subbed on in the 89th minute of Denizlispor’s 2-1 home win over Goztepe in the Super Lig. Recep Niyaz scored for Denizlispor in the 41st with Goztepe equalizing in the 69th. Muris Mesanovic put Denizlispor up for good in the 79th minute.

Johnny Cardoso subbed on in the 67th minute of Internacional’s 2-1 home win over Bragantino. Patrick Bezerra scored for Internacional in the 5th minute with Bragantino equalizing in the 15th. Edenilson converted an Internacional penalty in the 57th minute.

Did Not Play: Deandre Yedlin (Newcastle 2 – Everton 0), Owen Otasowie (Crystal Palace 1 – Wolverhampton 0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City 1 – Sheffield United 0), Tim Ream (Fulham 2 – West Brom 2), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Bournemouth 1 – Reading 3), Sebastian Soto (Norwich City 0 – Middlesbrough 0), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 3 – Hertha BSC 1), Chris Richards (Bayern Munich 4 – Hoffenheim 1), Bobby Wood (Hamburg 3 – Paderborn 1), Sergino Dest and Konrad de la Fuente (Barcelona 2 – Athletic 1), Reggie Cannon (Boavista 2 – Portimonense 1), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge 3 – Standard Liege 1), Ulysses Llanez (Heerenveen 0 – Twente 0), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas 1 – Trabzonspor 2), Eric Lichaj (Fatih Karagumruk 0 – Yeni Malatyaspor 0)

