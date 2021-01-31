Goal for Green, draw for De La Torre

Wednesday’s soccer news starts in the 2.Bundesliga with Julian Green scoring in Furth’s 1-0 win at Osnabruck. Green scored the game’s only goal in the 38th minute, subbing out in the 68th. Alfredo Morales’s Fortuna Dusseldorf drew 0-0 at home with Bobby Wood’s Hamburg. Wood subbed on in the 77th minute.

Luca De La Torre’s Heracles drew 2-2 at PEC Zwolle in the Eredivisie. Lucas Schoofs put Heracles up in the 1st minute with Delano Burgzorg making it 2-0 in first-half stoppage time. PEC Zwolle scored in the 50th and 73rd. In the Premiera Liga, Reggie Cannon subbed out in the 75th minute of Boavista’s 2-0 home loss to Sporting. The goals came in the 22nd and 77th minutes.

Matt Miazga’s Anderlecht drew 1-1 at Mouscron in the Pro League. Down a goal from the 18th minute, Anderlect’s Lukas Nmecha equalized from the penalty spot in stoppage time. In Austria’s Bundesliga, Erik Palmer-Brown’s Austria Vienna shutout Andrew Wooten’s Admira Wacker 4-0 away. Benedikt Pichler scored in the 60th with Georg Teigl getting a goal in the 70th. Johannes Handl added goals in the 78th and 83rd. Wooten subbed on in the 61st minute.

DeAndre Yedlin wasn’t in the squad for Newcastle’s 2-1 home loss to Leeds. Trailing from the 17th minute, Miguel Almiron equalized for Newcastle in the 57th. Leeds went ahead for good in the 61st. Zack Steffen was on the bench for Manchester City’s 5-0 win at West Brom. Ilkay Gundogan put City up in the 6th minute with Joao Cancelo doubling the lead in the 20th. Gundogan scored again in the 30th with Riyad Mahrez making it 4-0 in first-half stoppage time. Raheem Sterling finished off the goals in the 57th minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers was on the bench for Bournemouth, advancing over Crawley Town 2-1 at home in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup. Jack Wilshere scored in the 24th with Joshua King doubling the Bournemouth lead in the 65th. Crawley Town pulled a goal back in the 59th. In the Championship, Duane Holmes wasn’t in the squad for Huddersfield Town’s 2-1 loss at Bristol City. Down 2-0 from goals in the 22nd and 26th minutes, Juninho Bacuna scored for Huddersfield in the 59th. Lynden Gooch subbed on in the 79th minute for Sunderland in their 1-0 win at Ipswich in League One. Playing a man up from the 10th minute, Charlie Wyke scored in first-half stoppage time.

Also in the soccer news, FIFA confirmed its plans to name the host cities for the 2026 World Cup. That includes virtual meetings with candidate cities in April with the hope for in-person visits in July. Should that occur, FIFA would announce the host cities later in the year.

MLSsoccer’s Charles Boehm profiles New England and USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner. Wired868’s Lasana Liburd has comments from Trinidad & Tobago coach Terry Fenwick about preparing to play the USMNT. The Athletic’s Sam Stjeskal questions why MLS chose to use force majeure to reopen the collective bargaining agreement.

