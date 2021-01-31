Goals for McKennie, Adams, Sargent, and Diskerud

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe and Mexico usually starts with the goalscorers and once again that means Weston McKennie. Juventus shutout Bologna 2-0 at home with Arther Melo opening the scoring in the 15th minute. McKennie doubled the lead in the 71st.

“Both Milan teams dropped points yesterday so it was important for us to win today and get some ground back, because it’ll be a race right up until the end,” McKennie said. “Getting forward has always been part of my game. I put a lot of running in and that means I can work some space for my teammates to use.”

Andrija Novakovich’s Frosinone drew 1-1 at home with Reggina in Serie B. Trailing from the 29th minute, Andrea Tabanelli converted an 84th minute penalty.

Tyler Adams scored in RB Leipzig’s 3-2 loss at Mainz in the Bundesliga. Adams put Leipzig up in the 15th minute with Mainz equalizing in the 24th. Marcel Halstenberg returned the Leipzig lead in the 30th with Mainz equalizing in the 35th. Mainz went ahead for good in the 50th minute.

“Of course, the defeat is disappointing,” Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann said. “We knew ahead of the game that it would be hard to play football with the condition of the pitch, but we did really well in the first half. We had three or four chances early in the game that we could have taken more from. In the end, we have to do better from the set pieces.”

Josh Sargent scored in Werder Bremen’s 4-1 win at Hertha BSC. Davie Selke converted a 10th minute penalty to put Werder up with Omer Toprak doubling the lead in the 29th. Hertha pulled a goal back in first-half stoppage time. Leonardo Bittencourt made it 3-1 Werder in the 57th with Sargent finishing off the goals in the 77th minute.

“The team did really well,” Sargent said. “We made a really good start through Davie and Omer’s goals. Our attacking style was the right approach, which you can see in the scoreline. It’s three huge points and hopefully we can kick on.”

Gio Reyna subbed on in the 71st minute of Borussia Dortmund’s 4-2 loss at Gladbach. Trailing from the 11th minute, Erling Haaland equalized in the 22nd and put Dortmund up in the 28th. Gladbach scored in the 32nd, 49th, and 78th minutes. John Brooks’s Wolfsburg lost 1-0 at Bayer Leverkusen. Ridle Baku scored in the 35th minute.

Alfredo Morales’s Fortuna Dusseldorf drew 3-3 at home with Julian Green’s Furth in the 2.Bundesliga. An own goal put Furth up in the 26th with Green doubling the lead in the 29th. Kenan Karaman scored for Fortuna in the 35th with Kristoffer Peterson equalizing in the 49th. Furth went up in the 53rd from a Sebastian Ernst goal with Kevin Danso equalizing in the 83rd minute. Green subbed out in the 71st minute. Chris Richards’s Bayern Munich II drew 0-0 at Turkgucu-Ataspor in the 3.Liga. Terrence Boyd scored the stoppage time winner with Hallescher beating Magdeburg 1-0 at home.

Mix Diskerud got off to a strong start for Denizlispor, subbing on in the 83rd minute and scoring in the 87th in their 2-1 home loss to Fatih Karagumruk. Denizlispor trailed from a 44th minute Fabio Borini goal with Alassane Ndao scoring in the 78th.

Christian Pulisic subbed out in the 70th minute of Chelsea’s 3-1 home win over Luton Town in the FA Cup. Tammy Abraham scored a hat-trick with goals in the 11th, 17th, and 74th minutes. Luton Town scored in the 30th. Tim Ream’s Fulham lost 3-0 at home to Burnley. the goals came in the 31st, 71st, and 81st minutes.

Zack Steffen’s Manchester City won 3-1 at Cheltenham. Phil Foden scored in the 81st minute with Gabriel Jesus adding a goal in the 84th. Ferran Torres finished off the scoring four minutes into stoppage time with Steffen making one save. Geoff Cameron’s QPR lost 1-0 at home to Derby County in the Championship. Colin Kazim-Richards scored in the 56th minute. Cameron saw yellow in the 31st.

Yunus Musah subbed out in the 79th minute of Valencia’s 3-1 loss at Atletico Madrid in La Liga. Uros Racic scored for Valencia in the 11th minute. Atletico respodned with goals in the 23rd, 54th, and 72nd. Shaq Moore subbed out in the 81st minute of Tenerife’s 2-0 loss at Lugo in the Segunda Division. The goals came in the 12th and 54th minutes.

Erik Palmer-Brown’s Austria Wien won 1-0 at Ried in the Austrian Bundesliga. Benedikt Pichler scored in the 4th minute. Austria Wien played a man down from the 51st with a red card to Eric Martel. Andrew Wooten subbed on in the 59th minute for Admira Wacker in their 2-2 draw at St Polten. Maximillian Breunig scored for Admira Wacker in the 8th minute. St Polten equalized in the 25th and went ahead in the 44th. Roman Kerschbaum equalized from the penalty spot in the 59th minute. Brenden Aaronson subbed on in the 67th minute of Red Bull Salzburg’s 2-0 win at Altach. An own-goal opened the scoring in the 48th minute with Patson Daka doubling the lead in the 62nd. Red Bull Salzburg played a man up from the 80th minute.

Timothy Weah subbed on in the 75th minute of Lille’s 1-0 win at Rennes in Ligue 1. Jonathan David scored in the 16th minute. A league down, Nicholas Gioacchini subbed out in the 71st minute of Caen’s 2-1 home loss to Rodez. Down 2-0 from goals in the 3rd and 18th minutes, Alexandre Mendy converted a 27th minute penalty for Caen.

Matt Miazga’s Anderlecht drew 0-0 at home with Waasland-Beveren. Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk lost 3-2 at Club Brugge. Bas Dost put Club Brugge up in the 7th minute. Genk’s Junya Ito equalized in the 24th with Bastien Toma equalizing in the 34th. Club Brugge went ahead for good in the 77th minute. Luca De La Torre’s Heracles beat Heerenveen 1-0 at home from an 88th minute Delano Burgsorg goal.

Did Not Play: Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg 1 – Bayer Leverkusen 0), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 5 – Arminia 1), Bobby Wood (Hamburg 4 – Eintracht Braunschweig 2), Sergino Dest and Konrad de la Fuente (Barcelona 2 – Elche 0), Owen Otasowie (Wolverhampton 1 – Chorley 0), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United 0 – Aston Villa 2), Antonee Robinson (Fulham 0 – Burnley 3), Duane Holmes (Derby County 1 – QPR 0), Sebastian Soto (Norwich City 0 – Barnsley 1), Jordan Morris (Swansea City 5 – Nottingham Forest 1), Lynden Gooch (Sunderland 1 – Shrewsbury 0), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge 3 – Genk 2), Ulysses Llanez (Heerenveen 0 – Heracles 1), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas 2 – Goztepe 1), Eric Lichaj (Fatih Karagumruk 2 – Denizlispor 1), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional 2 – Gremio 1)

Photo by Claudio Benedetto – LPS via ZUMA Wire – ISIPhotos.com