Juventus wins the Supercoppa Italiana

The soccer news starts with a trophy for Weston McKennie’s Juventus, winning the Supercoppa Italiana. McKennie went the distance in the 2-0 shutout of Napoli at Reggio Emilia’s Mapei Stadium. Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the 64th with Alvaro Morata adding a goal five minutes into stoppage time. Napoli missed a penalty in the 80th minute.

“It was a tough game and the pitch was difficult, but the team stayed focused and we’ve won an important trophy which will give us a confidence boost,” Ronaldo said. “We’re very pleased. Now we must use that to win our upcoming fixtures. As for the Scudetto, it’ll be a difficult race, but we’ll be in it.”

Nicholas Gioacchini scored in Caen’s 3-1 win at Guingamp in the eighth round of the French Cup. Jessy Deminguet put Caen up in first-half stoppage time with Gioacchini scoring in the 47th. Alexandre Mendy finished off the Caen goals in the 75th minute. Guingamp scored three minutes into stoppage time. Gioacchini subbed out in the 79th minute.

Moving to the Premier League, Tim Ream was on the bench and Antonee Robinson wasn’t in the squad for Fulham’s 2-1 home loss to Manchester United. Ademola Lookman scored for Fulham in the 5th minute. United equalized in the 21st and scored in the 65th. Zack Steffen was on the bench for Manchester City’s 2-0 home win over Aston Villa. Bernardo Silva scored in the 79th minute with Ilkay Gundogan doubling the lead from the penalty spot in the 90th. Geoff Cameron’s QPR won 1-0 at Cardiff City in the Championship. Chris Willock scored in the 71st minute. Cameron saw yellow in the 48th.

Tyler Adams subbed on in the 79th minute for RB Leipzig in their 1-0 home win over Union Berlin. Emil Forsberg scored in the 70th minute. Timmy Chandler subbed on in the 80th minute of Eintracht’s 2-2 draw at Freiburg. Amin Younes put Eintracht up in the 6th minute. Freiburg equalized in the 32nd and went ahead in the 63rd. An own-goal leveled the score in the 75th minute.

“We saw a good, intense Bundesliga game between two teams who showed that they both wanted to win,” Eintracht coach Adi Hutter said. “Especially at the beginning we missed the chance to add the second goal. Then Freiburg turned the game around with a lot of force and dynamism. I am still satisfied after the goal to make it 2-2. Overall, it’s a fair draw.”

Luca De La Torre’s Heracles lost 3-2 at Feyenoord in the KNVB Beker round of 16. Delano Burgzorg put Heracles up in the 33rd minute. Feyenoord equalized in first-half stoppage time, adding goals in the 53rd and 84th minutes. Adrian Szoke scored for Heracles two minutes into stoppage time. Ulysses Llanez wasn’t in the squad for Heerenveen’s 2-1 win at FC Emmen. Trailing from the 44th, Benjamin Nygren equalized in the 72nd and Joey Veerman converted a 90th minute penalty.

Ethan Horvath was on the bench for Club Brugge’s 2-1 home win over Oostende. Trailing from a 14th minute own-goal, Bas Dost equalized for Club Brugge in the 38th. Krepin Diatta scored Club Brugge’s winner in the 49th minute. Johnny Cardoso subbed on in the 72nd minute of Internacionals’ 5-1 win at Sao Paulo. Victor Cuesta opened the scoring for Internacional in the 8th minute with Caio Vidal doubling the lead in the 24th. Sao Paulo pulled a goal back in the 36th. Internacional dominated the second-half with a hat-trick from Yuri Alberto scoring in the 60th, 66th, and 68th minutes.

MLSsoccer’s Charles Boehm talks to LA Galaxy and USMNT player Sebastian Lletget. ESPN explains the transition process for young American players moving to Europe. The Washington Post’s Steven Goff previews the 2021 MLS SuperDraft. Wales Online’s Ian Mitchelmore updates the situation with Jordan Morris’s rumored loan to Swansea City.

Words can’t describe the feeling to be able to finally lift a trophy. 🖤🤍🖤🤍 Hopefully the first of many!!!! #forzajuve pic.twitter.com/memWLBbqQ1 — Weston McKennie (@WMckennie) January 20, 2021

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Logo courtesy of Juventus