Liverpool and Manchester United’s managers focus on the schedule

Monday’s soccer news starts with another example of a big club in crisis. Not for the first time this season, it’s Liverpool. The defending English champions find themselves fourth in the table and winless in their last five Premier League games. Add to that losing 3-2 at Manchester United in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup, and the narrative plays out as expected. Change, meaning wins, has to happen right now.

It’s the goals that count even in a loss for a team that hasn’t been scoring them. Production at league level is Liverpool’s big picture problem. If that carries over into the Champions League, that’s when a problem turns to crisis.

“We are really in the situation 100 percent,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said. “But you don’t have to worry about us, as a group we are really together. We know it. If I have a problem, we have a problem. If one player has a problem, we have a problem. That’s all our problem at the moment so we have to sort it together and that’s what we will do. Nobody thinks about the very good things that happened in the last few years – nobody. We are just in this moment and try to win football games again. That’s all.”

It’s doubtful that there’s ever been someone employed as a coach who didn’t have a reason to say something similar. Pointing to what’s next on the schedule is the obvious and clearest response to any issue. It’s that opportunity to turn things around.

The beginning of Liverpool’s slide in the league coincided with Manchester United beginning a turnaround under embattled manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. There have been enough calls for his job over the last three years to make it an annoying trend. United didn’t bite, keeping him in the job when their league standing gave them an open opportunity to do what elite clubs do. Now, he has Manchester United in 1st-place and advancing to the Fifth Round of the FA Cup at Liverpool’s expense.

Another game on Wednesday night, so no time to rest, no time to celebrate,” Solskjaer said. “When we leave the stadium it’s about recovering and getting your head on the next one.”

Over the grind of the season, it becomes as much about schedule and expectation management as it is tactical nuance. That’s not as reductionist as it may read when we’re talking about the highest level of the club game. It also doesn’t make it any easier when the schedule continues to work against a manager.

