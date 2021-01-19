New coaches in DC and Miami

Tuesday’s soccer news starts with DC and Miami hiring coaches. DC United announced that Hernan Losada has taken their head coaching job, leaving Beerschot in Belgium’s Pro League. A former Beerschot player, Losada quickly became the club’s head coach three months after taking their U-23 job for the 2018-19 season.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to join DC United and to write a new chapter of success with this storied club,” Losada said. “I believe in playing every match to win and in my opinion the best way to do this is to create as many scoring chances as possible every time we step onto the field, through high-energy, vertical attacking soccer. I am looking forward to entertaining our fans and competing.”

Phil Neville is the new Inter Miami coach, leaving England’s women’s team. The rumors linking Neville with the job picked up as his former teammate David Beckham made it clear he would take a more hands-on role as part-owner of the MLS club. Neville has never coached a topflight club.

“I have known Phil since we were both teenagers at the Manchester United Academy,” Beckham said. “We share a footballing DNA having been trained by some of the best leaders in the game, and it’s those values that I have always wanted running through our Club,” said Inter Miami CF Co-Owner David Beckham. “Phil has deep experience in football, as a player and as a coach at both club and international level, and over his career he has worked with many of the finest managers and players in the game. I know his qualities as a person, his decency, loyalty, and honesty and his incredible energy and work ethic.”

Neville wasn’t the only technical move Inter Miami made. Chris Henderson left a similar role in Seattle to become the club’s chief soccer officer and sporting director.

“I have always believed in the Inter Miami project and the club’s ability to become a powerhouse not only in MLS but across the global soccer industry,” Henderson said. “My goal is to work with the technical staff to ensure we have a roster that fits the style of soccer we want while maintaining a healthy pipeline of youth, league wide and international players who could contribute to the team’s success on and off the field. I’m looking forward to joining Inter Miami’s journey and reconnecting with the fan base in South Florida.”

Moving to the soccer scores, DeAndre Yedlin was on the bench for Newcastle United’s 3-0 loss at Arsenal. Newcastle fell behind in the 50th minute with Arsenal adding goals in the 60th and 77th. The loss has Newcastle in 15th-place with 19 points from 19 games. They trail 14th-place Wolverhampton by three points with a game in hand.

Bobby Wood subbed on in the 62nd minute of Hamburg’s 5-0 home win over Osnabruck in the 2.Bundesliga. Sonny Kittel opened the scoring in the 16th minute with Bakery Jatta adding goals in the 41st and 48th. Josha Vagnoman made it 4-0 in the 54th with an own-goal finishing off the scoring in the 61st minute.

Photo by Tony Quinn – ISIPhotos.com