Thursday’s soccer news starts in the Premier League. Christian Pulisic subbed on in the 76th minute for Chelsea in their 0-0 home draw with Wolverhampton. Chelsea had 79% of the possession, putting five shots on goal to none for Wolverhampton. Owen Otasowie was on the bench for Wolves.

“I walked in the dressing room and told everybody there is no room for disappointment now,” Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said. “There is no room for doubts. In the opposite, I was very happy with the performance energy-wise, our intensity. We had I think 16 recoveries in the last third. We were very structured, we did not allow any dangerous counter-attacks to one of the most dangerous teams in counter-attacks.”

Tim Ream was on the bench and Antonee Robinson wasn’t in the squad for Fulham’s 0-0 draw at Brighton. Fulham had three shots on goal to Brighton’s five.

“You’ve got to stay in games in this division and we did, we defended very well,” Fulham coach Scott Parker said. “Our keeper’s had to pull off some big saves and there were some key blocks at key moments. We stayed in the game to earn that right at the end to go and win it…. Clean sheet, happy with the point but wanted three, we move on now to the next.”

A league down, Matthew Olosunde’s Rotherham United won 3-0 at Middlesbrough. Matty Crooks opened the scoring in the 43rd minute with Michael Smith converting a 79th minute penalty. Ryan John Giles scored two minutes into stoppage time.

Weston McKennie subbed on in the 87th minute for Juventus in their 4-0 home win over SPAL in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals. Alvaro Morata converted a 16th minute penalty and Gianluca Frabotta made it 2-0 in the 33rd. Dejan Kulusevski added a goal in the 78th with Federico Chiesa scoring in stoppage time.

“Our goal was to go through and we did it against a team that is doing very well,” Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said. “We approached it with great attention, and we succeeded thanks to the right approach. Important matches await us, but we will only focus on the next match.”

Yunus Musah subbed on in the 90th minute for Valencia in their 3-0 loss at Sevilla in the Copa del Rey round of 16. Sevilla scored in the 20th, 33rd, and 38th minutes. Sergino Dest and Konrad de la Fuente weren’t in the squad for Barcelona’s 2-1 win at Rayo Vallecano in the Copa del Rey. Down from a 63rd minute goal, Lionel Messi equalized in the 69th and Frenkie de Jong scored in the 80th minute.

Brenden Aaronson subbed out in the 63rd minute of Red Bull Salzburg’s 3-0 home shutout of Josko Ried in the Austrian Bundesliga. Ramus Kristensen scored in the 15th minute with Sekou Koita doubling the lead in the 29th. Patson Daka finished off the Salzburg goals in the 45th minute.

Mark McKenzie subbed on in the 68th minute for Genk’s 3-2 home win over Zulte Waregem in Belgium’s Pro League. Paul Onuachu scored for Genk in first-half stoppage time and the 52nd minute. Junya Ito made it 3-0 Genk in the 67th. Zulte Waregem scored in the 72nd and converted an 88th minute penalty. Ulysses Llanez wasn’t in the squad for Heerenveen’s 3-0 home shutout of Feyenoord. Joey Veerman scored in the 28th minute and Pawel Bochniewicz making it 2-0 in the 30th. Mitchell van Bergen finished off the goals in the 50th.

Photo by Richard Heathcote – PA Wire via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com