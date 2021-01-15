The Impact becomes Club de Foot Montreal

Friday’s soccer news starts with another Major League Soccer club deciding that at least a partial answer to their problems is a rebrand. Goodbye, Montreal Impact. Hello, Club de Foot Montreal, CF Montreal to its friends. Also welcome the kind of logo that’s going to get what we’ll politely refer to as a divisive response. If Impact Black, Ice Silver, and Sacre Bleu look familiar, it’s because the same basic color scheme remains.

“I love the Impact,” Montreal investor/operator Joey Saputo said. This is a club and a passion project that I started along with only three full-time employees 28 years ago. And it’s hard to let go of things you love,” owner Joey Saputo said in Montreal’s live-streamed unveiling. “But here’s the reality. To make an impact, we need to retire the Impact. The Montreal Impact will always be that local club that made global strides, and all that, we can be proud of. In fact, that is what this vision is all about. Building a collective.”

Sure, but it’s also about marketing a professional soccer club in a world full of them. How that works right now is an open question that other MLS clubs like Chicago and Houston are also trying to answer with their rebranding efforts. For Chicago, that’s already a rebrand of a rebrand with their new logo lasting all of a season.

That’s the downside for deciding on a logo and/or name change. It doesn’t necessarily mean clearing the path to success. Sometimes, all it does is create an easy jumping-off point between then and now rather than that commitment to change. It’s certainly worth asking what tweaking an identity really accomplishes or why enough MLS teams at least consider it to suggest a trend.

When the Houston Dynamo added FC to its official name back in November, they made it clear it’s because they’re a club of multiple teams. That steps away from the franchise model that distracted some fans from fully embracing the MLS brand of single-entity business back in the early days. Whether or not it needs reflecting in the team name, there’s no obligation for use. It’s the same for any MLS team with a nickname. Even Toronto and Dallas don’t require the FC if you’re reading a soccer column. NYCFC built it in, but their owners Manchester City and the New York Yankees don’t need the club qualifier to make the point that they represent more than just the first team in their primary sport.

At any time since 1996, MLS could’ve made the SC back then or FC later part of official team names and called it done. In the most practical of terms, it means about as much as a given team decides it does. What it probably doesn’t is suddenly unlocking revenue streams and fan excitement without improving on the field.

Moving to the soccer scores, Ulysses Llanez’s Heerenveen drew 1-1 at home with Waalwijk. Henk Veerman scored for Heerenveen in the 7th minute with Waalwijk equalizing in the 56th. Heerenveen is 9th in the Eredivisie table after 16 games, tied on 21 points with 8th-place Sparta.

Also in the soccer news, Concacaf confirmed the rescheduled Olympic qualifying for the March international window in Guadalajara. The tournament starts on March 18 and runs through the 30. The USMNT U-23s are in group A with Mexico, Costa Rica, and the Dominican Republic. The top two advance to the semifinals with both finals making the Olympics.

“The Mexican Football Federation welcomes the decision made by Concacaf to hold the Men’s Olympic Qualifying in Guadalajara, to capitalize on the efforts made previously by all the involved parties,” FMF president Yon de Luisa said in a press statement. “We appreciate the work done and the enthusiastic participation of Jalisco’s Government, Atlas, and Guadalajara.”

FIFA announced that Auckland City won’t be playing in the Club World Cup and there won’t be a first round game. The Independent’s Miguel Delaney explains the uniqueness of Manchester United and Liverpool playing at the top of the table.

