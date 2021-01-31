The MLSPA responds to MLS

Friday’s soccer news starts with the MLSPA offering a new proposal to MLS in advance of what the league argues was a deadline expiring at midnight. The MLSPA doesn’t agree with Major League Soccer’s timeframe after MLS chose to use the force majeure clause to reopen the collective bargaining agreement.

“Amid a cloud of uncertainty over the 2021 season, players have once again been forced back to the negotiating table,” the MLSPA said in a statement on Thursday. “Today, after discussion and approval by the MLSPA Bargaining Committee, a proposal has been presented to MLS that includes a second extension to the current CBA term to include the 2026 season. Coupled with our agreement last June, this proposal will result in over $200 million in economic concessions and the addition of two years to the CBA – one year for each of the years substantially impacted by the pandemic. It will also reduce the impact of revenue sharing that was such a hard-fought gain in the original CBA.”

It’s an open question as to why the league believes that adding years to the existing deal satisfies a force majeure claim, something normally used to address a current situation. At issue is basic fairness in player compensation, something the MLSPA rightly felt it addressed when they renegotiated the collective bargaining agreement in June. It’s worth the reminder that the original collective bargaining agreement agreed to before the start of the 2020 season was only reopened because the league never officially signed off on it.

That’s enough motivation for the Players Association to draw a hard line. Instead, the MLSPA is trying to get a deal in time for the recently announced 2021 schedule to go ahead as planned. “A work stoppage at this time and in this environment would be catastrophic for the standing of MLS, both domestically and internationally. It is our sincere hope that it can be avoided. Players are ready to play,” their statement concludes.

MLS responded on Friday. “MLS had made a thoughtful, fair and simple proposal to pay players 100% of their compensation in 2021 in exchange for an extension of the CBA for two years through the 2027 season,” the league said in a statement. “In our discussions with the MLSPA, we have emphasized the importance of the two-year extension to allow the league and clubs to recover a portion of the losses incurred in 2021 as a result of the pandemic while protecting the long-term health of the League by providing stability which promotes ongoing investment. Importantly, MLS’ proposal does not include structural changes to the CBA and doesn’t seek any additional restrictions on players’ free agency rights during the term.”

The league added a week to their deadline, now set for 11:59pm on February 4 and threatening a lockout if they don’t get a deal.With a similar scenario playing out ahead of last season, that unnecessary reminder of how the league negotiates shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. Neither should the focus on the money the 2026 World Cup is expected to generate across the board in American soccer.

Also in the soccer news, Ethan Horvath was on the bench for Club Brugge’s 2-1 win at Cercle Brugge. Trailing from the 28th minute, Brandon Mechele equalized for Club Brugge in the 37th. Noa Lang scored their winner in the 58th minute. Club Brugge is on a five-game win streak at the top of the Pro League table. with 54 points from 24 games. Genk is in 2nd-place with 42 points.

Graphic courtesy of the MLSPA