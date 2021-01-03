Wins for Juventus, Barcelona, and Manchester City

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe and Mexico starts in Serie A where Weston McKennie subbed out in the 65th minute of Juventus's 4-1 home win over Udinese. Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 31st minute with Derico Chiesa making it 2-0 in the 49th. Ronaldo scored again in the 70th. Udinese pulled a goal back in the 90th with Paulo Dybala scoring for Juventus three minutes into stoppage time. McKennie saw yellow in the 33rd minute.

"It was not the best Juventus," Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said. "We were coming from a bad defeat against Fiorentina. At the beginning we were a bit fearful, because they attacked the depth well with the two forwards, we left too much space, but we had a good attitude, playing patiently and then we grew. We must have confidence in our means and always be determined to get there."

Sergino Dest subbed out in the 75th minute of Barcelona's 1-0 win at Huesca in La Liga. Frenkie de Jong scored in the 27th minute. Konrad de la Fuente was on the bench for Barca. Shaq Moore's Tenerife won 1-0 at Castellon in the Segunda Division. Carlos Pomares scored in the 66th minute.

Zack Steffen was in goal for Manchester City's 3-1 win at Christian Pulisic's Chelsea in the Premier League. Ilkay Gundogan scored for City in the 18th with Phil Foden adding to the lead in the 21st. Kevin De Bruyne made it 3-0 in the 34th. Callum Hudson-Odoi scored for Chelsea two minutes into stoppage time. Pulisic saw yellow in first-half stoppage time.

"We played really well," Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said "I say thank you to all the players in this difficult time because friends, players and backroom staff are suffering with COVID-19. They make a step forward and they make an incredible display against one of the best teams in England. A good result for us to be close to the top of the league."

DeAndre Yedlin subbed out in the 79th minute of Newcastle United's 2-1 home loss to Leicester City. Trailing from goals in the 55th and 72nd minutes, Andy Carroll scored for Newcastle in the 82nd. Owen Otasowie subbed on in the 87th minute of Wolverhampton's 3-3 draw at Brighton. Trailing from the 13th minute, Romain Saiss equalized for Wolves in the 19th with an own-goal putting them up in the 34th. Ruben Neves converted a Wolverhampton penalty to make it 3-1 in the 44th. Brighton converted a 46th minute penalty and scored in the 70th. Lynden Gooch subbed on in the 68th minute of Sunderland's 0-0 draw at Northampton Town in League One.

Tyler Adams subbed out in the 81st minute of RB Leipzig's 1-0 win at Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. Dani Olmo scored in the 61st minute. Gio Reyna subbed out in stoppage time of Borussia Dortmund's 2-0 home win over John Brooks's Wolfsburg. Manuel Akanji opened the scoring in the 66th with Jadon Sancho doubling the lead a minute into stoppage time. Ulysses Llanez wasn't in the squad for Wolfsburg.

Josh Sargent's Werder Bremen lost 2-0 at home to Union Berlin. The goals came in the 12th and 28th minutes. Julian Green scored in Furth's 2-1 win over St Pauli in the 2.Bundesliga. Green converted a 24th minute penalty with Havard Nielsen adding a goal in the 37th. Bobby Wood subbed on in the 85th minute of Hamburg's 3-1 home win over Jahn Regensburg. David Kinsombi opened the scoring for Hamburg in the 21st minute with Jahn Regensburg equalizing in the 33rd. Simon Terodde put Hamburg up for good in the 39th with Bakary Jatta adding to the lead in the 61st minute.

Reggie Cannon's Boavista drew 0-0 at Maritimo in the Primeira Liga.

Did Not Play: Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 2 - Bayer Leverkusen 1), Eric Lichaj (Fatih Karagumruk 1 - Trabzonspor 2), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas 2 - Kayserispor 0)

