Wolfsburg draws, win for Werder Bremen

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe, Mexico, and Brazil starts with John Brooks’s Wolfsburg drawing 2-2 at home with RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. Nordi Mukiele scored for Leipzig in the 4th. Wout Weghorst equalized for Wolfsburg in the 22nd with Renato Steffen putting them up in the 34th minute. Willi Orban equalized for Leipzig in the 54th minute. Tyler Adams was on the bench for Leipzig. Ulysses Llanez wasn’t in the squad for Wolfsburg. Josh Sargent subbed out in stoppage time for Werder Bremen in their 2-0 home win over Augsburg. Theodor Gebre Selassie put Werder up in the 84th minute with Felix Agu doubling the lead in the 87th.

“We still have a lot of home games left this season and I intend us to win as many as possible,” Werder Bremen coach Florian Kohfeldt said. “As I said several times before the game, it’s a unique set of circumstances for all teams this year and you can see that when you look at the league. We have to develop as a team so that we can consistently perform in games from the very beginning just like we did today.”

Julian Green subbed out in the 82nd minute of Furth’s 1-1 home draw with Paderborn in the 2.Bundesliga. Sebastian Ernst scored for Furth in the 8th minute with Paderborn equalizing in the 24th. Green saw yellow in first-half stoppage time. Alfredo Morales’s Fortuna Dusseldorf won 3-0 at Erzgebirge. Dawid Kownacki scored in the 24th with Kenan Karaman doubling the lead in the 82nd. Thomas Pledl finished off the goals in the 89th minute.

“Congrats to my team!,” Fortuna coach Uwe Rosler said. They handled the weather conditions very well, but the field was playable despite the snowfall. We played bravely at the back and had good switching moments that we could have used better. The second goal should have come earlier.”

Chris Richards’s Bayern Munich II shutout Terrence Boyd’s Hallescher 4-0 on the road in the 3.Liga. Lenn Jastremski scored for Bayern in the 9th with Maximilian Zaiser adding goals in the 41st and 51st. Jastremski scored again in the 72nd minute. Richards saw yellow in the 28th with Boyd picking up a yellow card in the 49th minute.

Weston McKennie subbed on in the 58th minute of Juventus’s 2-0 loss at Inter Milan in Serie A. The goals came in the 12th and 52nd minutes. Andrija Novakovich’s Frosinone drew 0-0 at Vicenza in Serie B.

Sergino Dest subbed out at halftime of Barcelona’s 3-2 home loss to Atheltic in the Spanish Supercopa final. Antione Grizmann put Barca up in the 40th minute with Athletic equalizing in the 42nd. Griezmann scored again in the 77th with Athletic equalizing in the 90th. That sent the game into extra time with Athletic scoring in the 93rd minute. Barcelona’s Lionel Messi saw red at the end of extra time. Konrad de la Fuente wasn’t in the squad for Barcelona. Yunus Musah subbed out in the 77th minute of Valencia’s 2-0 win at Alcorocon in the Copa del Rey round of 32. Koba Koindredi scored in the 12th minute with Manuel Vallejo making it 2-0 in the 76th. Also in the Copa del Rey, Shaq Moore subbed out in the 73rd minute of Tenerife’s 1-0 home loss to Villarreal. The goal came in the 90th minute.

Christian Pulisic’s Chelsea won 1-0 at Antonee Robinson’s Fulham in the Premier League. With Robinson seeing red in the 44th minute, Mason Mount scored the game’s only goal in the 78th. Tim Ream was on the bench for Fulham.

“It was really important to remain calm,” Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said. “Our recent league form has not been what we want and we have gone from being the top goalscorers in the league to not. When you’re facing a low block you have to try and find a pass that goes through a line or a bit of magic. It wasn’t quite there until Mason’s goal, but the patience and movement of the ball was good.”

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Bournemouth lost 1-0 at home to Luton Town in the Championship. Playing a man down with a red card to Jefferson Lerma in the 26th minute, Luton scored in the 67th. Matthew Olosunde’s Rotherham United won 1-0 at Derby County. Jamie Lindsay scored in the 86th minute. Duane Holmes wasn’t in the squad for Derby County.

Timothy Weah subbed on in the 61st minute of Lille’s 2-1 home win over Reims in Ligue 1. Trailing from the 36th, Jonathan Bamba equalized in the 48th with Jonathan Davids scoring a minute into stoppage time. In Ligue 2, Nicholas Gioacchini subbed on in the 60th minute for Caen in their 1-0 loss at Ajaccio. The goal came in the 6th minute. Gioacchini saw yellow in the 61st minute.

Matt Miazga’s Anderlecht lost 2-0 at Eupen to goals in the 75th and 85th minutes. Anderlecht played a man down from the 39th with a red card to Kemar Lawrence. Miazga saw yellow in the 90th minute. Luca De La Torre subbed on at halftime for Heracles in their 2-0 loss at Utrecht to goals in the 31st and 72nd minutes. Reggie Cannon subbed out in the 61st minute of Boavista’s 3-1 loss at Tondela in the Primeira Liga. Down two men from red cards to Cristian Devenish in the 11th minute and Chidozie Awaziem in the 30th, Boavista fell behind to goals in the 40th and 56th minutes. Ricardo Mangas scored for Boavista in the 59th with Tondela adding a goal in the 85th minute.

Johnny Cardoso subbed on in the 87th minute of Internacional’s 4-2 home win over Fortaleza. An own-goal put Internacional up in the 4th minute with Rodrigo Dourado doubling the lead in the 10th. A 14th minute penalty pulled a goal back for Fortaleza, equalizing in the 56th. Joao Peglow put Internacional up for good in the 71st with an own-goal extending the lead in the 77th minute.

Did Not Play: Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 3 – Schalke 1), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund 1 – Mainz 1), Owen Otasowie (Wolverhampton 2 – West Brom 3), Zack Steffen (Manchester City 4 – Crystal Palace 0), Lynden Gooch (Sunderland 3 – Wimbledon 0), Mark McKenzie (KRC Genk 0 – Mouscron 2), Ulysses Llanez (Heerenveen 1 – VVV 1), Sebastian Soto (Telstar 4 – Oss 1), Eric Lichaj (Fatih Karagumruk 3 – Genclerbirligi 1), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas 2 – Galatasaray 0), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge 3 – Beerschot 0), Ventura Alvarado (San Luis 0 – Necaxa 1)

