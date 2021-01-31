Wolfsburg wins in the Bundesliga

Wednesday’s soccer news starts with John Brooks’s Wolfsburg beating Mainz 2-0 on the road in the Bundesliga. Bartosz Bialek scored in the 65th and Wout Weghorst doubled the lead in the 79th minute. Ulysses Llanez wasn’t in the squad for Wolfsburg. Josh Sargent subbed out in the 74th minute of Werder Bremen’s 1-0 loss at Gladbach with the goal coming in the 66th minute. Sargent saw yellow in the 48th minute.

Gio Reyna subbed on in the 73rd minute of Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 loss at Bayer Leverkusen. Trailing from the 14th minute, Julian Brandt equalized for Dortmund in the 67th minute. Bayer scored again in the 80th.

“That was a brutally open game,” Borussia Dortmund coach Marco Reus said. “We gave Leverkusen a lot of open space, which meant they had a lot of chances to hit us with counter-attacks and we often had to sprint back 40 or 50 meters to cover. However, you have to say that, after making it 1-1, we really had them under pressure. The door was open to us, but we couldn’t go through it. That was the problem.”

Christian Pulisic’s Chelsea lost 2-0 at Leicester City in the Premier League. The goals came in the 6th and 41st minutes. Chelsea is 8th in the table with 29 points from 19 games, tied on points with 9th-place Southampton who have a game in hand.

“We were beaten by the better team,” Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said. “The general theme of our performance was slower, was more sluggish, was lacking confidence but also lacking a bit of desire to run. That comes down to confidence at times. When a team is confident, they look like Leicester, like we did a month ago. They were sharper than us, they ran more than us and they showed real moments of quality. They looked like a team in form, we looked like a team out of form.”

Matthew Olosunde’s Rotherham United drew 3-3 at home with Stoke City in the Championship. Rotherham gave up a 14th minute own-goal with Matty Crooks equalizing in the 31st. Michael Smith put Rotherham up in the 51st. Stoke City equalized in the 62nd with Crooks scoring again in the 67th. Stoke equalized in the 75th. Olosunde saw yellow in stoppage time. Lynden Gooch wasn’t in the squad for Sunderland’s 2-1 home loss to Plymouth Argyle in League One. Down a goal from the 11th minute, Aiden O’Brien scored for Sunderland in the 51st. Plymouth Argyle went ahead for good in the 56th.

Matt Miazga’s Anderlecht shutout Charleroi 3-0 at home in Belgium’s Pro League. Likas Nmecha converted a 23rd minute penalty. Michel Vlap doubled the lead from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time with Francis Amuzu finishing off the scoring in the 81st minute.

GQ’s Oliver Franklin-Wallis talks to Chelsea and USMNT player Christian Pulisic. The Athletic’s Pablo Maurer interviews new DC United coach Hernan Losada. The Washington Post’s Steven Goff also spoke with Losada. AS reports on Inter Milan updating its logo and official name.

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Photo by Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com