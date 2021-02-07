Boyd scores in the 3.Liga, win for RB Leipzig

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe and Mexico starts in Germany with a goalscorer. Tyler Boyd scored in Hallescher’s 2-2 draw at Zwickau in the 3.Liga. Braydon Manu put Hallescher up in the 10th. Zwickau equalized in the 19th and went ahead in the 28th. Boyd leveled the score from the penalty spot in the 53rd.

In the Bundesliga, Tyler Adams subbed out in the 67th minute of RB Leipzig’s 3-0 win at Schalke. Nordi Mukiele scored three minutes into first-half stoppage time with Marcel Sabitzer making it 2-0 in the 73rd. Willi Orban finished off the scoring in the 87th minute. John Brooks’s Wolfsburg won 2-0 at Augsburg. Wout Weghorst scored in the 38th with Ridle Baku adding a goal in the 59th.

Gio Reyna subbed out in the 60th minute of Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 loss at Freiburg. Down from goals in the 49th and 52nd minutes, Youssoufa Moukoko scored for Dortmund in the 76th. Chris Richards’s Hoffenheim lost 3-1 at home to Eintracht. Trailing from the 15th minute from a Filip Kostic goal, Ihlas Bebou equalized for Hoffenheim in the 47th. Eintracht responded with goals from Evan N’Dicka in the 62nd and Andre Silva in the 64th.

Kenny Saief subbed out in the 76th minute of Lechia Gdansk’s 1-1 home draw with Warta Poznan. Michal Nalepa scored for Lechia Gdansk in the 33rd with Warta Poznan equalizing in the 72nd minute. Brenden Aaronson subbed on in the 64th minute of Red Bull Salzburg’s 2-0 home win over Erik Palmer-Brown’s Austria Vienna to advance to the semifinals of the Austrian Cup. Sekou Koita scored in the 40th minute with Karim Adeyemi adding a goal in the 89th. Luca de la Torre assisted on Heracles’s goal in their 1-0 road win over Fortuna Sittars. Rai Vloet scored in the 38th minute.

Antonee Robinson subbed out in the 79th minute of Fulham’s 0-0 home draw with West Ham United in the Premier League. The game ended with a red card to West Ham seven minutes into stoppage time. Jordan Morris subbed on in the 75th minute of Swansea City’s 2-0 home win over Norwich City in the Championship. Andre Ayew scored in the 42nd with Cono Hourihane doubling the lead in the 48th minute. Geoff Cameron’s QPR won 1-0 at home to Blackburn Rovers. Yoann Barbet scored in the 54th minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Bournemouth beat Birmingham City 3-2 at home. Birmingham went up in the 27th with Arnaut Danjuma equalizing in the 36th. Jack Wilshere gave Bournemouth the lead in the 61st with City equalizing in the 68th. Philip Billing put Bournemouth up for good in the 77th minute. Duane Holmes subbed out in the 89th minute of Huddersfield Town’s 1-1 draw at Luton Town. Trailing from the 11th minute, Nabu Sarr equalized for Huddersfield in the 74th. Huddersfield finished a man down with a red card to Harry Toffolo three minutes into stoppage time.

Matthew Olosunde subbed on in the 64th minute of Rotherham United’s 2-1 win at Preston North End. An own goal put Rotherham up in the 1st minute with Ben Wiles doubling the lead in the 55th. PNE scored in the 65th minute. Lynden Gooch subbed out in the 68th minute of Sunderland’s 2-2 draw at MK Dons in League One. Charlie Wyke scored for Sunderland in the 5th. MK Dons equalized in the 9th and went ahead in the 19th. Luke O’Nien equalized for Sunderland in the 57th minute.

Weston McKennie subbed out in the 65th minute of Juventus’s 2-0 home win over Roma in Serie A. Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the 13th with an own-goal doubling the lead in the 69th. Andrija Novakovich subbed out at halftime of Frosinone’s 2-1 home loss to Venezia in Serie B. Venezia scored in first-half stoppage time and in the 55th minute. Pietro Iemmello pulled a goal back for Frosinone in the 61st.

DeAndre Yedlin subbed on in the 82nd minute of Galatasaray’s 1-0 win at Fenerbahce. Mostafa Mohamed scored in the 54th minute. Tyler Boyd subbed out at halftime of Sivasspor’s 4-1 win at Ankaragucu. Max Gradel converted a Sivasspor penalty in the 11th minute with Olarenwaju Kayode doubling the lead in the 48th. An own goal made it 2-1 in the 66th. Erdogan Yesilyurt extended the Sivasspor lead in the 69th with Mustapha Yatabare scoring in the 86th minute.

Mix Diskerud subbed out in the 57th minute of Denizlispor’s 1-1 home draw with Antalyaspor. Hugo Rodallega scored for Denizlispor in the 14th minute with Antalyaspor equalizing in the 73rd.

Yunus Musah subbed on in the 65th for Valencia’s 1-1 draw at Athletic. With Valencia giving up a 43rd minute own-goal, Gabriel equalized in the 65th. Shaq Moore’s Tenerife won 1-0 at Rayo Vallecano in the Segunda Division.. Francisco Sol scored in the 65th with Tenerife playing a man up from a stoppage time red card.

Reggie Cannon subbed out in the 66th minute of Boavista’s 2-1 home loss to Gil Vicente. Gil Vicente converted a penalty in the 24th with an own-goal leveling the score in the 44th. Gil Vicente went ahead for good in the 85th. Timothy Weah subbed on in the 79th minute of Lille’s 2-0 win at Nantes. Jonathan David scored in the 9th and 83rd minutes. Matt Miazga’s Anderlecht won 2-1 at KRC Genk. Trailing from the 2nd minute, an own-goal leveled the score for Anderlecht in the 19th. Anouar Ait El Hadj scored in the 22nd.

Did Not Play: Christian Pulisic (Chelsea 2 – Sheffield United 1), Tim Ream (Fulham 0 – West Ham 0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City 4 – Liverpool 1), Owen Otasowie (Wolverhampton 0 – Leicester City 0), Sebastian Soto (Norwich City 0 – Swansea City 2), Eric Lichaj (Fatih Karagumruk 1 – Basaksehir 0), Sergino Dest and Konrad de la Fuente (Barcelona 3 – Real Betis 2), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 3 – Hoffenheim 1), Nicholas Gioacchini (Caen 0 – Amiens 0), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge 2 – Waasland-Beveren 0), Mark McKenzie (KRC Genk 1 – Anderlecht 2)

Logo courtesy of Hallescher FC