Chelsea advances in the FA Cup

The soccer news starts in the Fifth Round of the 2020-21 FA Cup. Christian Pulisic subbed out in the 80th minute of Chelsea’s 1-0 win at Barnsley. Tammy Abraham scored in the 64th minute. Daryl Dike subbed on in the 59th minute for Barnsley.

“I have to be honest, yes, I am relieved, but we can stop the analysis,” Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said. “It is already done. Chelsea through to the quarter-finals – full-stop! We can clearly play better, it was not our best performance,’ he continued. ‘To cope with the difficulties today was hard for us. To cope with the pressure, to escape the pressure in our own half we made some changes at half-time, then we played better in the second half, in a different structure to help the team.”

Owen Otasowie was on the bench for Wolverhampton’s FA Cup exit, losing 2-0 at home to Southampton. The goals came in the 49th and 90th minutes. Tigres set the new high mark for Concacaf in the FIFA Club World Cup, losing the final 1-0 to Bayern Munich. Benjamin Pavard scored in the 59th minute with Bayern putting eight shots on goal to Tigres’s one.

“Congratulations to my team,” Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick said. “They have completed a historical feat, they have won six titles in one season. Even for the successful club that is FC Bayern Munich, this was the most successful season ever. The team played outstandingly. The win was never in danger, we dominated and deservedly won the final. It was very difficult for me as well, we were all at the limit, the same goes for me at the touchline. The match against Tigres was on eye-level, even though we dominated. They deserved to be in this final.”

Also in the soccer news, UEFA is pressing forward with interesting neutral site choices for the Champions League and Europa League. Due to pandemic restrictions, RB Leipzig vs Manchester City is now set for Budapest on February 16. Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea will be in Bucharest on February 23, and Gladbach vs Manchester City is in Budapest on the 24. In the Europa League, Molde vs Hoffenheim moves to Villarreal, Real Sociedad vs Manchester United is in Turin, and Benfica vs Arsenal is in Rome all on February 18. Arsenal vs Benfica is in Piraeus, Greece on the 25.

SI’s Avi Creditor with what Tigres accomplished at the Club World Cup. The NY Times’ Tariq Panja and Rory Smith on Barcelona’s financial issues. World Soccer Talk’s Christopher Harris has ESPN+ adding coverage of the Belgian Pro League. The 24th Minute’s Duane Rollins looks at the Canadian Premier League’s competitive wage problem.

“It’s a proud moment. It’s cool to see.” A new generation of 🇺🇸 in Europe spearheaded by our No. 10. @cpulisic_10 joins the pod this week to talk that, his relationship with Tuchel and much more. Full interview below ⬇️ — Chelsea FC USA (@ChelseaFCinUSA) February 11, 2021

