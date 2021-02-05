Concacaf decides to change the Champions League

Friday’s soccer news starts with another example of tournament scope creep, this time from the fine folks at Concacaf. You might remember that once upon a time, the Concacaf Champions League closely followed UEFA’s original example. There was a group stage in the fall and the knockout round in the spring. Due to what we’re going to politely refer to as questionable interest, Concacaf dropped the group stage. Well, it’s coming back.

On Thursday, Concacaf caught the region off guard by announcing a new version of the Champions League set to start in 2023-24. Just by the double years, you’ve probably already figured out that the big reveal is that the group stage has returned. It’s now split by region, with four groups of five teams in the North American zone, four in Central America, and two in the Caribbean. The knockout round remains at 16 teams, with the safe assumption that at least one Liga MX club will make it to the final.

What does this mean for MLS? A few things already. Although few ever call it that, Concacaf’s North American zone is Canada, the United States, and Mexico. With Concacaf setting up a group stage with four groups of five teams, that means 20 teams just from North America. The top two teams in each group advance, joined by three more from what Concacaf is calling a “play-in round.” So 11 of the spots in the round of 16 will go to clubs from North America.

From Central America, the top two finishers in each group enter a mini tournament to turn eight teams into four. The final spot in the round of 16 belongs to the Caribbean zone where its two group stage winners play each other. Yes, we’re talking about a not at all unwieldy 50-team field to start the group. Before making the simple comparison to Europe, remember that UEFA is likely planning wholesale changes to the Champions League that will already be in place by the time Concacaf kicks off its first revamped season.

“This is a hugely important development for Concacaf and for club football in our region,” Concacaf president Victor Montagliani said in a press statement. “The Concacaf Champions League has grown impressively in recent years, but this new format will transform the competition and significantly increase its relevance throughout our confederation and globally. It will elevate clubs and leagues throughout Concacaf with more exciting regional matchups that we know fans want to see. It will also provide a very competitive pathway to the FIFA Club World Cup as clubs from our region strive to succeed on the international stage.”

Credit president Montagliani for reminding us about the other piece to all of this. Assuming the world returns to enough of a normal for it to work, FIFA will be pressing forward with its revamped Club World Cup. That expanded summer tournament will have 24 teams and undoubtedly more than one representative from Concacaf.

Speaking of the Club World Cup, the delayed 2020 version began with Tigres advancing 2-1 over Ulsan. Down a goal from the 24th minute, Andre-Pierre Gignac was the hero for Tigres scoring in the 38th and converting a penalty a full five minutes into first-half stoppage time. Tigres advances to play recently crowned Copa Libertadores champions Palmeiras in the semifinals on Sunday (1pm ET – FS2).

Moving to the Premier League, Christian Pulisic subbed on in the 65th minute of Chelsea’s 1-0 win at Spurs. Jorginho converted a 24th minute penalty with Timo Werner making two saves to keep the clean sheet. Mix Diskerud played the second-half of Denizlispor’s 1-0 loss at Trabzonspor. The game’s only goal came in the 61st minute. In Liga MX, Ventura Alvarado was on the bench for Atletico San Luis in their 2-2 home draw with Tijuana. Juan Casto scored for San Luis in the 3rd minute. Tijuana equalized in the 22nd and went ahead from a 32nd minute penalty. Felipe Gallegos equalized five minutes into stoppage time.

Also in the soccer news, Major League Soccer opted for a 24-hour extension to its self-imposed deadline to conclude collective bargaining negotiations with the Players Association. In a statement released on its official website, the league wrote “since the negotiations have reached an advanced stage, the league has extended the negotiating period by 24 hours to provide every opportunity to finalize an agreement by 11:59pm ET on Feb 5.”

ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle has Concacaf specifying how Canadian clubs will qualify for the revamped Champions League. The Telegraph’s Sam Wallace has more rumored changes to the UEFA Champions League. SI’s Marcus Krum with a statistical look at the Premier League’s newfound parity. DW on Eintracht in contention for a Champions League spot in the Bundesliga.

Graphic courtesy of Concacaf