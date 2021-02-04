Goal for Weah, Barcelona advances

Thursday’s soccer news starts with a goal for Timothy Weah in Ligue 1. Lille shutout Bordeaux 3-0 on the road with Yusuf Tazici scoring in the 54th minute. Weah made it 2-0 in the 66th with Jonathan David scoring in the 89th minute. Lille has a two-point lead in Ligue 1 with 51 points to Lyon’s 49 after 23 games. PSG is in 3rd-place with 48 points.

“I was eager to see how we were going to behave given our victory against Dijon with a lot of media exposure through our ranking,” Lille coach Christophe Galtier said. “I exchange, share and impose a lot of things on my group collectively and individually. First of all, a lot of humility, high standards and ambition. It is not synonymous with pretension. My players are trying hard, they are at the top of the table. I wanted to see if my group would start the match very lightly. That was not the case. I found it and very consistent throughout the match.”

Sergino Dest subbed on in the 58th minute of Barcelona’s 5-3 win at Granada in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals. Barcelona needed a stoppage time goal to send the game to extra time after falling behind to goals in the 33rd and 47th minutes. Antoine Griezmann pulled a goal back in the 88th with Jordi Alba equalizing two minutes into stoppage time. Griezmann scored again in the 100th minute with Granada equalizing from the penalty spot in the 103rd. Frenkie de Jong put Barca up for good in the 108th with Alba scoring again in the 113th minute. Konrad de la Fuente wasn’t in the squad for Barcelona.

John Brooks’s Wolfsburg shutout Schalke 1-0 at home to advance to the DFB Pokal quarterfinals. Wout Weghorst scored in the 40th minute. Tyler Adams’s RB Leipzig also advanced, beating Bochum 4-0 at home. Amadou Haidara scored in the 10th with Marcel Sabitzer converting a first-half stoppage time penalty. Yussuf Poulsen added goals in the 66th and 75th minutes.

Antonee Robinson’s Fulham lost 2-0 at home to Leicester City in the Premier League. The goals came in the 17th and 44th minutes. Tim Ream was on the bench for Fulham. Zack Steffen was on the bench for Manchester City’s 2-0 win at Burnley. Gabriel Jesus scored in the 3rd minute with Raheem Sterling adding a goal in the 38th.

Matthew Olosunde subbed out in the 69th minute of Rotherham United’s 3-0 home shutout of Derby County. Michael Ihiekwe scored in the 76th with Michael Smith doubling the lead in the 81st. Ryan John Giles finished off the goals in the 88th minute.

Tyler Boyd subbed on in the 55th minute of Sivasspor’s 0-0 home draw with Erzurum. Ethan Horvath’s Club Brugge beat Olsa Brakel 6-1 in the Belgian Cup round of 32. Hans Vanaken scored for Club Brugge in the 2nd minute with Olsa Braken equalizing in the 9th. Youssouph Badji put Club Brugge up for good in the 21st with an own-goal making it 3-1 in the 52nd. Badji scored again in the 59th with Tahith Chong adding a goal in the 68th. Badji finished off his hat-trick in the 74th. Matt Miazga subbed out in the 87th minute with Anderlecht advancing 2-0 at RFC Liege. Paul Mukairo scored in the 29th with Majeed Ashimeru doubling the lead in the 67th.

