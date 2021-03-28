Jordan Morris injury, goals for Duane Holmes

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe, Mexico, and Brazil starts in England’s Championship with Jordan Morris stretchered off in Swansea City’s 4-1 loss at Huddersfield Town. Morris subbed on at halftime, exiting with injury in the 59th. “It does not look good, does it?,” Swansea City manager Steve Cooper said following the game. “I don’t know the extent of it but we have our fingers crossed for him. We will know more in the days to come, but it did not look a good one, that’s for sure.”

Duane Holmes had a standout performance for Huddersfield Town, scoring twice. Frazier Campbell put Huddersfield up in the 22nd with Swansea’s Conor Hourihane equalizing in first-half stoppage time. Lewis O’Brien put Huddersfield up in the 49th with Holmes adding goals in the 52nd and 55th. Holmes subbed out in the 84th minute.

“I think we’ve been playing really well and not getting results, so it’s good to finally play well and win,” Holmes said. “It’s about the team and we desperately needed to win today. I feel like we hadn’t been getting the rub of the green but today we put our chances away and played really well. If we keep playing to our ability and let teams worry about us, we’ll get results. We’ve shown today we’re a great side.”

Geoff Cameron’s QPR beat Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Bournemouth 2-1 at home. Stefan Johansen scored for QPR in the 58th minute with Shane Long equalizing in the 69th. Todd Kane put QPR up for good in the 83rd. Daryl Dike subbed out in the 82nd minute of Barnsley’s 1-0 win at Bristol City. Carlton Morris scored in the 67th minute. Matthew Olosunde subbed on at halftime of Rotherham United’s 1-0 loss at Norwich City. The goal came in the 17th minute.

Antonee Robinson’s Fulham won 1-0 at Sheffield Wednesday in the Premier League. Ademola Lookman scored in the 61st minute. In League One, Lynden Gooch scored in Sunderland’s 3-0 away shutout of Burton Albion. Grant Leadbitter put Sunderland up in the 6th minute with Gooch doubling the lead in the 32nd minute. Burton saw red in the 56th with Charlie Wyke scoring for Sunderland in the 76th minute.

John Brooks’s Wolfsburg won 3-0 at Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga. Renato Steffen scored in the 29th and 47th minutes with Maximilian Arnold making it 3-0 in the 54th. Gio Reyna subbed on in the 80th minute of Borussia Dortmund’s 4-0 home win over Schalke 04. Jadon Sanco scored in the 42nd. Erling Haaland doubled the lead in the 45th with Raphael Guerreiro making it 3-0 in the 60th. Haaland scored again in the 79th. Borussia Dortmund issued an apology after fans turned up at the training ground to celebrate the derby win.

“Around 150-200 fans cheered the team outside the training ground, some of whom were not wearing masks and observing social distancing guidelines,” the statement read. “Players celebrated with the fans – without leaving the bus – and in the exuberance some even filmed it. We can only apologize and promise to talk to the police and all those involved very soon about how such scenes can be completely ruled out in public in future.”

Tyler Adams’s RB Leipzig won 3-0 at Hertha Berlin. Marcel Sabitzer opened the scoring in the 28th minute. Adams assisted on Nordi Mukiele’s goal in the 71st with Willi Orban finishing off the scoring in the 84th. Chris Richards’s Hoffenheim shutout Josh Sargent’s Werder Bremen 4-0 at home. Ihlas Bebou scored in the 26th with Christoph Baumgartner doubling the lead in the 44th. Mu’nas Dabbur made it 3-0 in the 49th with Georgino Rutter finishing off the scoring in the 90th. Sargent subbed out in the 82nd minute.

Bobby Wood subbed on in the 82nd minute and scored in the 89th in Hamburg’s 3-2 loss at Wurzburger Kickers in the 2.Bundesliga. Down 3-0 to goals int he 10th, 30th, and 54th minutes, Jeremy Dudziak pulled a goal back in the 72nd. Wood scored in the 89th with Amadou Onana seeing red for Hamburg in the 90th minute.

Alfredo Morales subbed out in the 72nd minute of Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 3-0 home win over Hannover 96. Rouwen Hennings put Fortuna up from the penalty spot in the 28th with Hannover equalizing in the 37th. Fortuna’s Florian Hartherz saw red in the 45th minute. Felix Klaus scored for Fortuna in the 76th with Shinta Appelkamp doubling the lead in the 76th. Hannover scored again in the 79th minute. Terrence Boyd’s Hallescher lost 2-1 at Meppen in the 3.Liga. Down a goal from the 10th, Michael Eberwein scored for Hallescher in the 43rd. Meppen scored again in the 71st.

In the Austrian Bundesliga, Brenden Aaronson’s Red Bull Salzburg beat Rapid Vienna 4-2 at home. Patson Daka had a hat-trick for Salzburg, scoring in the 30th, 64th, and 70th minutes. The rest of the goals came in stoppage time with Rapid Vienna scoring in the first minute, Salzburg’s Karim Adeyami in the second minute, and Rapid Vienna again in the fourth minute. Andrew Wooten’s Admira Wacker lost 2-1 at LASK. Down to goals in the 9th and 86th minutes, Luca Kronberger scored for Admira in the 90th minute.

Timothy Weah subbed on in the 65th minute of Lille’s 4-1 win at Lorient in Ligue 1. An own-goal put Lille up in the 20th with Lorient equalizing in the 23rd. Jose Fonte scored for Lille in the 38th with Nanitamo Ikone making it 3-1 in the 59th. Domagoj Bradaric scored a minute into stoppage time. Mark McKenzie’s Genk lost 2-1 at Beerschot in Belgium. Trailing from a goal in the 65th and an 82nd minute penalty, Patrik Hrosovsky scored for Genk three minutes into stoppage time. Haji Wright subbed out in the 87th minute of Sonderjyske’s 2-0 loss at AGF in Denmark.

Sergino Dest subbed out in the 80th minute of Barcelona’s 1-1 home draw with Cadiz in La Liga. Lionel Messi converted a 32nd minute penalty with Cadiz equalizing from the penalty spot in the 89th. A league down, Shaq Moore’s Tenerife lost 1-0 at home to Logrones to 53rd minute goal.

Andrija Novakovich subbed out in the 64th minute of Frosinone’s 0-0 home draw with Pescara in Serie B. Reggie Cannon subbed out in the 63rd minute of Boavista’s 1-0 home win over Moreirense in the Primeira Liga. Angel Gomes scored in the 53rd minute. Luca de la Torre’s Heracles lost 3-0 at RKC Waalwijk in the Eredivisie.

Kenny Saief subbed out in the 84th minute of Lechia Gdansk’s 2-0 home win over Gornik Zabrze in Poland. Maciej Gajos scored in the 24th with Flavio Paixao doubling the lead in the 41st minute. Aron Johannsson scored in Lech Poznan’s 1-0 home shutout of Slask Warsaw. Johannsson scored in the 57th minute, subbing out in the 76 minute.

DeAndre Yedlin’s Galatasaray won 1-0 at Alanyaspor. Emre Kilinc scored in the 18th minute in the Super Lig. Tyler Boyd subbed on in the 75th minute of Sivasspor’s 2-0 home win over Kayserispor. Mustapha Yatabare scored in the 18th with Max-Alian Gradel converting a penalty two minutes into stoppage time. Mix Diskerud subbed out in the 65th minute of Denzilspor’s 1-0 home shutout of Genclerbirligi. Muris Mesanovic scored in the 19th minute.

Johnny Cardoso subbed on in the 82nd minute of Internacional’s 2-1 loss at Flamengo. Edenilson put Internacional up in the 12th minute with Flamengo equalizing in the 29th. Internacional went a man down in the 49th with a red card to Rodenei. Flamengo scored in the 63rd minute.

Did Not Play: Owen Otasowie (Wolverhampton 1 – Leeds 0), Tim Ream (Fulham 1 – Sheffield United 0), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea 1 – Southampton 1), Zack Steffen (Manchester City 1 – Arsenal 0), Paul Arriola (Swansea City 1 – Huddersfield Town 4), Sebastian Soto (Norwich City 1 – Rotherham United 0), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 2 – Bayern Munich 1), Yunus Musah (Valencia 2 – Celta Vigo 0), Konrad de la Fuente (Barcelona 1 – Cadiz 1), Erik Palmer-Brown (Austria Wien 5 – Altach 1), Brandon Servania (St Polten 1 – Wattens 0), Romain Gall (Orebro 0 – Trelleborg 1), Jonathan Amon (Nordsjaelland 1 – Randers 1), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht 0 – Kortrijk 2), Ulysses Llanez (Heerenveen 1 – Groningen 1), Eric Lichaj (Fatih Karagumruk 2 – Kasimpasa 3)

Logo courtesy of the Championship