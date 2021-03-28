Lille, Red Bull Salzburg, Hoffenheim, and Club Brugge exit the Europa League

Friday’s soccer news starts with the three teams with USMNT players exiting in the round of 32. Timothy Weah subbed out in the 78th minute of Lille’s 2-1 loss at Ajax, exiting 4-2 on aggregate. Ajax scored in the 15th minute. Lille’s Yusuf Yazici converted a 78th minute penalty while Ajax added a second goal in the 88th.

“We are eliminated,” Lille coach Christophe Galtier said. “That’s what you have to remember. In this competition and even more against Ajax, we can only have a good game to qualify. To have a chance to advance, you have to be good at both. This is the lesson to learn.”

Brenden Aaronson subbed out in the 60th minute of Red Bull Salzburg’s 2-1 loss at Villarreal, exiting 4-1 on aggregate. Mergim Berisha opened the scoring for Salzburg in the 17th minute. Villarreal scored in the 40th and converted an 89th minute penalty.

“It’s disappointing, but we have to stay strong,” “If we had two performances like today’s, we would have had more of a chance. We have to learn from it and keep battling in the league and the cup.”

Chris Richards’s Hoffenheim lost 2-0 at home to Molde to exit 5-3 on aggregate. The second-leg goals came in the 19th and four minutes into stoppage time. Ethan Horvath was on the bench for Club Brugge, losing 1-0 at home to Dynamo Kiev and exiting 2-1 on aggregate. The goal came in the 83rd minute.

Ventura Alvarado wasn’t in the squad for Atletico San Luis’s 2-2 home draw with Tigres. Juan Castro opened the scoring in the 25th minute for San Luis Tigres equalized in the 34th and went ahead in the 61st. Nicolas Ibanex equalized for San Luis three minutes into stoppage time. Johnny Cardoso was on the bench for Corinthians 0-0 home draw with Corinthians that confirmed Flamengo’s championship.

Forbes’ Samindra Kunti on Flamengo’s championship and the final day of Brazil’s season.

