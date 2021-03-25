Sargent scores the winner for Werder Bremen

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe starts in the Bundesliga. Josh Sargent scored in Werder Bremen’s 2-1 home win over Eintracht. Andre Silva put Eintracht up in the 9th minute. Theodor Gebre Selassie scored for Werder in the 47th. Sargent’s goal came in the 62nd, subbing out in the 79th minute.

“Everyone knows how important these three points are for us,” Sargent said. “I think that we can all sleep well tonight. We knew beforehand that Frankfurt would be very secure on the ball, so we had to take advantage of transitions. We’re delighted with the three points.”

Aron Johannsson scored in Lech Poznan’s 2-1 win at Warta Poznan in the Ekstraklasa. Trailing from the 46th minute, Johannsson equalized in the 80th. Pedro Tiba scored Lech Poznan’s winner four minutes into stoppage time. So did Terrence Boyd in Hallescher’s 2-1 home win over VfB Lubeck in Germany’s 3.Liga. Boyd opened the scoring in the 44th and Julian Derstoff doubled the lead in the 50th minute. Lubeck pulled a goal back in the 71st.

Back to the Bundesliga, and Tyler Adams’s RB Leipzig won 3-2 at home against Gladbach. Trailing from a 6th minute penalty and a 19th minute goal, Christopher Nkunku scored for Leipzig in the 57th minute. Yussuf Poulsen equalized in the 66th and Alexander Sorloth scored Leipzig’s winner three minutes into stoppage time. Gio Reyna subbed out in the 70th minute of Borussia Dortmund’s 3-0 win over Arminia Bielefeld at home. Mahmoud Dahoud scored in the 48th and Jadon Sancho converted a 58th minute penalty. Reinier Jesus Carvalho finished off the goals in the 81st minute. Chris Richards saw yellow in the 78th minute of Hoffenheim’s 1-1 win at Union Berlin. Down from a 9th minute penalty, an own-goal leveled the score in the 29th.

Christian Pulisic subbed on in the 65th minute of Chelsea’s 0-0 home draw with Manchester United in the Premier League. Antonee Robinson subbed on at halftime and saw yellow in the 83rd in Fulham’s 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace.

Paul Arriola subbed on in the 81st minute of Swansea City’s 3-1 home loss to Bristol City in the Championship. Andre Ayew converted a penalty for Swansea in the 55th. Bristol City responded with goals in the 66th, 80th, and seven minutes into stoppage time. Geoff Cameron’s QPR lost 2-1 at Birmingham City. Charlie Austin scored for QPR in the 44th. Birmingham City equalized in the 82nd and went ahead in the 85th minute. Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Bournemouth shutout Watford 1-0 at home. Arnaut Danjuma scored in the 61st with both clubs seeing red late in stoppage time.

Daryl Dike subbed out in the 75th minute of Barnsley’s 2-1 home win over Millwall. Cauley Woodrow scored for Barnsley in the 2nd minute, the lead lasting until the 6th with Millwall equalizing. Michal Helik put Barnsley up for good in the 59th minute. Duane Holmes subbed out in the 54th minute of Huddersfield Town’s 3-0 loss at Preston North End. The goals came in the 23rd, 67th, and 80th minutes. Matthew Olosunde’s Rotherham United lost to Reading 1-0 at home to a 26th minute goal. Lynden Gooch subbed on in the 59th minute of Sunderland’s 2-2 draw at Crewe Alexandra in League One. Down to Crewe goals in the 30th and 38th minutes, Jordan Jones scored in the 76th and Chris Maguire equalized seven minutes into stoppage time

Brenden Aaronson subbed out in the 69th minute of Red Bull Salzburg’s 2-1 loss at Sturm Graz in the Austrian Bundesliga. Down from goals in the 9th and 22nd, Patson Daka converted a Salzburg penalty in the 78th minute. Mark McKenzie subbed on in the 89th minute for Genk’s 2-1 win at Sporting Charleroi in Belgium’s Pro League. Paul Onuachu converted a 17th minute penalty and Kristian Thorstvedt scored in the 83rd. Matt Miazga’s Anderlecht won 3-1 at Standard Liege. Francis Amuzu scored for Anderlecht in the 23rd minute with Kemar Lawrence making it 2-0 in the 71st. Standard pulled a goal back in the 83rd. Dauda Mohammed scored Anderlecht’s third goal four minutes into stoppage time.

Andrew Wooten subbed out in the 84th minute of Admira Wacker’s 1-1 home draw with WSG Wattens in the Austrian Bundesliga. Roman Kerschbaum scored for Admira in the 41st, Wattens leveling the score in the 84th. Luca de la Torre’s Heracles drew 2-2 at home with Twente in the Eredivisie. Ismail Assaoui scored for Heracles in the 6th minute. Twente equalized in the 13th. Rai Vloet returned the Heracles lead in the 47th. Twente equalized again with a 50th minute goal.

Timothy Weah subbed on in the 61st minute of Lille’s 1-1 home draw with Strasbourg in Ligue 1. Trailing from the 36th minute, Jose Fonte equalized in the 86th. Nicholas Gioacchini’s Caen lost 2-0 to Paris FC in Ligue 2. Paris FC scored in the 37th and 86th minutes. Weston McKennie subbed on in the 68th minute for Juventus in a 1-1 draw at Hellas Verona. Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the 49th and Verona equalized in the 77th. In Serie B, Andrija Novakovich’s Frosinone lost 4-0 at Cremonese. Cremonese was already up four goals when they went a man down in the 79th and saw red again in the 89th minute.

Sergino Dest‘s Barcelona shutout Sevilla 2-0 on the road in La Liga. Ousmane Dembele started the scoring in the 29th and Lionel Messi finished it off in the 85th minute. Yunus Musah subbed out in the 54th minute for Valencia in a 3-0 loss at Getafe. A goal down from the 39th when Mouctar Diakhaby saw red in the 51st, Valencia gave up goals in the 55th and 87th minutes. Shaq Moore’s Tenerife won 3-1 over Alcorcon at home in Ligue 2. Fran Sol scored for Tenerife in the 77th with Samuel Shashoua doubling the lead in the 82nd. Plenty of action in stoppage time with Alcorcon scoring in the opening minute and Tenerife going a man down with a red card to Sergio Gonzalez in the fourth. Tenerife responded with German Valera scoring a minute later.

Mix Diskerud subbed out in the 68th minute of Denizlispor’s 3-0 loss at Besiktas in the Super Lig. Besiktas scored in the 22nd, 38th, and 39th minutes. DeAndre Yedlin’s Galatasaray shutout Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor at home. Mostafa Mohamed scored in the 38th and 45th minutes. Tyler Boyd subbed on in the 89th minute in Sivasspor’s 0-0 at Rizespor. Sivasspor’s Erdogan Yesilyurt saw red in the 32nd minute.

Did Not Play: Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 1 – Werder Bremen 2), John Brooks (Wolfsburg 2 – Hertha BSC 0), Julian Green (Furth 2 – Hannover 2), Alfredo Morales (Fortuna Dusseldorf 2 – Heidenheim 3), Tim Ream (Fulham 0 – Crystal Palace 0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City 2 – West Ham 1), Owen Otasowie (Wolverhampton 1 – Newcastle 1), Sebastian Soto (Norwich City 2 – Wycome Wanderers 0), Reggie Cannon (Boavista 1 – Vitoria 2), Erik Palmer-Brown (Austria Vienna 2 – St Polten 0), Brandon Servania (St Polten 0 – Austria Vienna 2), Romain Gall (Orebro 7 – Lodde 0, Svenska Cup), Konrad De La Fuente (Barcelona 2 – Sevilla 0), Jonathan Amon (Nordsjaelland 2 – Aalborg 2), Kenny Saief (Lechia Gdansk 1 – Stal 0), Ulysses Llanez (Heerenveen 1 – PEC Zwolle 4), Eric Lichaj (Fatih Karagumruk 2 – Alanyaspor 0)

Logo courtesy of Werder Bremen