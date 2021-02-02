USMNT players in Turkey’s Super Lig

Tuesday’s soccer news starts with the transfer window closing in Europe. USMNT defender DeAndre Yedlin is now a member of Galatasaray in Turkey’s Super Lig, completing a transfer from Newcastle United. He’s not the first Premier League player to make that move during the January window. Mesut Ozil left Arsenal for Galatasaray.

What that gets is a change of perspective for Yeldin. He leaves a club struggling in the Premier League for one in contention for the title in Turkey. Galatasary finished 6th last season, dropping out of this season’s Europa League in the playoff round. After back-to-back titles, that was a disappointment for a club that has won the Super Lig five times over the last ten years.

Yeldon isn’t the only USMNT player making moves in Turkey’s Super Lig. Mix Diskerud is no longer an on-loan player for Manchester City. After spending time in Sweden, Korea, and then back to Sweden with Helsing borg last season, Diskerud is now a member of Denizlispor completing a transfer from City.

Ruled ineligible after the start of the 2020-21 season due to Besiktas having too many foreign players, Tyler Boyd has now gone on loan to Sivasspor. Boyd was regularly playing for Besiktas when declared ineligible, a bizarre situation that cost him several months of games. He moves from the 2nd-place team in the league to the 14th.

Eric Lichaj moved from Hull City with his contract running out before the restart of the Championship season. He joined Fatih Karagumruk in a surprising move for a player that had spent his career with English clubs.

The Super Lig has 21 clubs, with the bottom four relegated. Turkey is 13th in UEFA’s coefficient table, falling from 11 in 2020. They get two Champions League places, one Europa League, and two Europa Conference league spots with that competition scheduled to launch next season. None of the Super Lig teams in Europe this season advanced to the knockout rounds.

Moving to the soccer scores, Geoff Cameron’s QPR beat Watford 2-1 on the road in the Championship. After giving up a 52nd minute penalty, QPR equalized through a Charlie Austin goal in the 73rd. Albert Adomah scored their winner in the 90th minute.

“It gives us belief,” QPR manager Mark Warburton said. “Goals change games and now you are seeing us get our rewards. It was a great goal from Charlie and Albert showed composure in the box right at the death. Taking your rewards is important because it builds belief and it builds confidence.”

Ventura Alvarado’s Atletico San Luis lost 3-1 at Leon in Liga MX. Trailing from the 62nd minute, German Berterame equalized for San Luis in the 74th. Leon went ahead for good in the 78th, scoring again in the 88th minute.

MLSsoccer’s Tom Bogert lists the loans and transfers involving MLS players. The Washington Post’s Steven Goff explains Paul Arriola’s last minute loan to Swansea City. The Orlando Sentinel’s Julia Poe looks at Daryl Dike’s loan move to Barnsley. The Athletic with why a transfer to Europe for Red Bulls defender Aaron Long didn’t happen.

The Guardian’s David Conn reports on Burnley’s financial situation. AP’s Jerome Pugmire explains what’s happening with Ligue 1’s broadcast rights.

Logo courtesy of the Super Lig