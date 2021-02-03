Werder Bremen and Borussia Dortmund advance in DFB Pokal

It’s domestic cups in Wednesday’s soccer news, starting with Josh Sargent’s Werder Bremen shutting out Julian Green’s Furth 2-0 in the DFB Pokal round of 16. Kevin Mohwald put Werder up in the 12th with Sargent assisting on Felix Agu’s goal in the 73rd minute. Sargent subbed out in stoppage time.

“All in all, it was a dominant and well-deserved victory but one that we should have wrapped up earlier, and we need to work on that,” Werder Bremen coach Florian Kohfeldt said. “It’s something that can catch you out very easily, especially in the cup. We should have been 3-0 up by half time and it bothers me that we weren’t. But it was all about getting through tonight and we did that.”

Gio Reyna subbed on in the 65th minute of Borussia Dortmund’s 3-2 home win over Paderborn. Emre Can put Dortmund up in the 6th with Jadon Sancho doubling the lead in the 16th minute. Paderborn responded with a goal in the 79th, equalizing from the penalty spot seven minutes into stoppage time. That forced extra time with Erling Haaland scoring in the 95th minute.

Weston McKennie subbed out in the 90th minute of Juventus’s 2-1 win at Inter Milan in the first-leg of their Coppa Italia semifinal series. Inter Milan scored in the 9th minute with Cristiano Ronaldo equalizing in the 26th and converting a 35th minute penalty.

“We weren’t ourselves when we played Inter in the league but we learnt from it,” Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said. “We all pulled together after that and our Super Cup win made us realise we can compete on all fronts. However, we haven’t done anything yet – we’ve only won the first round.”

Andrija Novakovich’s Frosinone drew 0-0 at Pisa in Serie B. Lynden Gooch’s Sunderland advanced to the EFL Trophy semifinals, knocking out MK Dons 3-0 away. An own goal put Sunderland up in the 12th minute with Aiden McGeady scoring in the 76th. Charlie Wyke finished off the goals in the 82nd minute.

Owen Otasowie was on the bench for Wolverhampton’s 2-1 home win over Arsenal in the Premier League. Trailing from a 32nd minute goal, Wolves went a man up in first-half stoppage time with Ruben Neves converting the ensuing penalty. Joao Moutinho scored for Wolves in the 49th with Arsenal seeing red again in the 72nd minute. A league down, Cameron Carter-Vickers was on the bench for Bournemouth in their 2-1 home loss to Sheffield Wednesday. Down a goal from the 44th, Junior Stanislas equalized from the penalty spot in the 66th. Wednesday scored in the 90th minute.

DeAndre Yedlin wasn’t in the squad for new club Galatasaray, shutting out Basaksehir 3-0 at home in the Super Lig. Henry Onyekuru scored in the 45th minute with Ryan Donk making it 2-0 in the 64th. Mostafa Fathi converted a stoppage time penalty.

Photo by Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com