Wooten scores again for Admira Wacker

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe, Mexico, and Brazil starts in Austria with another goal for Andrew Wooten. He scored in Admira Wacker’s 2-1 loss at Wolfsberger. Wooten opened the scoring in the 3rd minute. Wolfsburg equalized in the 17th and scored in the 76th. Admira Wacker is in last-place in the Austrian Bundesliga with 12 points from 17 games.

Staying in Austria, Brenden Aaronson subbed on in the 69th minute of Red Bull Salzburg’s 4-2 win at WSG Wattens. Falling behind in the 10th minute, Patson Daka equalized in the 31st. WSG Wattens went ahead from the penalty spot in the 78th with Mergim Berisha equalizing in the 79th. Red Bull Salzburg went ahead for good through another Daka goal in the 89th. Sekou Hoita finished off the scoring in the 90th minute. Erik Palmer-Brown’s Austria Wien lost 1-0 at home to Hartberg on a 22nd minute goal. Palmer-Brown saw yellow in stoppage time.

Tyler Adams subbed on in the 64th minute of RB Leipzig’s 2-1 home win over Augsburg. Dani Olmo put Leipzig up from the penalty spot in the 38th with Christopher Nkunku scoring in the 43rd. Augsburg converted a penalty in the 77th. Adams saw yellow in the 72nd minute. Gio Reyna subbed out in the 59th minute of Borussia Dortmund 2-2 home draw with Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. Jadon Sancho scored for Dortmund in the 24th. Hoffenheim equalized in the 31st and went ahead in the 51st. Erling Haaland equalized for Dortmund in the 81st minute.

Josh Sargent subbed out in the 62nd minute of Werder Bremen’s 0-0 home draw with Freiburg. John Brooks’s Wolfsburg drew 0-0 at home with Gladbach. Brooks saw yellow in the 11th minute. Julian Green subbed out in the 89th minute of Furth’s 0-0 draw at Hamburg in the 2.Bundesliga. Alfredo Morales’s Fortuna Duesseldorf drew 1-1 at Jahn Regensburg. Down a goal from the 39th, Kenan Karaman equalized for Dusseldorf in the 52nd minute. Terrence Boyd scored in Hallescher’s 2-2 draw at Zwickau in the 3.Liga. Braydon Manu put Hallescher up in the 10th. Zwickau equalized in the 19th and went ahead in the 28th. Boyd equalized from the penalty spot in the 52nd minute.

Sergino Dest subbed on in the 72nd minute of Barcelona’s 5-1 home win over Alaves in La Liga. Francisco Trincao put Barca up in the 29th with Lionel Messi doubling the lead in first-half stoppage time. Alaves scored in the 57th. Trincao scored again in the 74th with Messi adding a second goal in the 75th. Junior Firpo finished off the Barcelona goals in the 80th minute.

Yunus Musah subbed on at halftime of Valencia’s 2-0 loss at Real Madrid. The goals came in the 12th and 42nd minutes. Shaq Moore’s Tenerife won 1-0 at home over Ponferradina in the Segunda Division. German Valera scored in the 86th minute.

Luca de la Torre’s Heracles lost 2-0 at home to Ajax in the Eredivisie. Kenny Saief subbed out in the 81st minute for Lechia Gdansk in their 1-0 win at Rakow. Jaroslaw Kubicki scored in the 2nd minute. Reggie Cannon’s Boavista drew 2-2 at Porto. Jackson Porozco scored for Boavista in the 8th with Alberth Elis doubling the lead a minute into first-half stoppage time. Porto scored in the 54th, converting a penalty in the 82nd minute.

Weston McKennie subbed on in the 63rd minute for Juventus in their 1-0 loss at Napoli in Serie A. The goal came from the penalty spot in the 31st minute. In Serie B, Andriya Novakovich’sFrosinone won 3-2 at Virtus Entrlla. Raffaele Maiello scored for Frosinone in the 17th with Lorenzo Ariaudo doubling the lead in the 27th. Frosinone gave up an own goal in the 35th with Virtus Entella equalizing in the 50th. Pietro Iemmello scored in the 76th.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Bournemouth drew 0-0 at Nottingham Forest in the Championship. Duane Holmes subbed out in the 80th minute for Huddersfield Town in their 3-2 home loss to Wycombe Wanderers. Juninho Bacuna scored for Huddersfield in the 18th with Isaac Mbenza making it 2-0 in the 41st. Wycombe pulled a goal back in first-half stoppage time and converted a 63rd minute penalty. They scored again in the 87th. Holmes saw yellow in the 79th minute.

Daryl Dike subbed out in the 56th minute of Barnsley’s 2-0 win at Brentford. Conor Chaplin scored in the 13th minute with Carlton Morris doubling the lead in the 47th. Dike saw yellow in the 43rd minute. Lynden Gooch subbed out in the 76th minute of Sunderland’s 4-1 home win over Doncaster in League One. Charlie Wyke scored in the 7th, 12th, 31st, and 54th minutes. Sunderland gave up an own-goal in the 53rd minute.

Timothy Weah subbed on in the 61st minute of Lille’s 0- home draw with Brest in Ligue 1. Nicholas Gioacchini subbed on in the 72nd minute of Caen’s 1-0 home win over Niort in Ligue 2. Anthony Weber scored in the 74th minute. In Belgium, Matt Miazga’s Anderlecht drew 0-0 at Cercle Brugge. DeAndre Yedlin subbed on in the 77th minute of Galatasaray’s 2-1 home win over Kasimpasa in the Super Lig. Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu scored for Galatasaray in the 9th with Kasimpasa equalizing in the 51st. Mostafa Mohamed converted a Galatasaray penalty in the 89th.

Johnny Cardoso subbed on in the 90th minute of Internacional’s 2-0 win at Vasco da Gama. Rodrigo Dourado scored in the 10th minute with Thiago Galhardo doubling the lead six minutes into stoppage time.

Did Not Play: Brandon Servania (St Polten 1 – Ried 1), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim 2 – Dortmund 2), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 2 – Cologne 0), Bobby Wood (Hamburg 0 – Furth 0), Konrad de la Fuente (Barcelona 5 – Alaves 1), Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson (Fulham 2 – Everton 0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City 3 – Spurs 0), Owen Otasowie (Wolverhampton 2 – Southampton 1), Sebastian Soto (Norwich City 4 – Stoke City 1), Jonathan Amon (Nordsjaelland 2 – Vejle 2), Aron Johannsson (Lech Poznan 0 – Wisla Plock 1), Ulysses Llanez (Heerenveen 1 – AZ 3), Eric Lichaj (Fatih Karagumruk 1 – Fenerbache 2), Mix Diskerud (Denizlispor 0 – Konyaspor 2), Ventura Alvarado (San Luis 3 – Mazatlan 0)

