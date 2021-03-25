Barcagate continues

Tuesday’s soccer news starts with a pile-on of issues for FC Barcelona. News broke on Monday that Spanish authorities were serving search warrants at the stadium and arrested four officials, including CEO Oscar Grau and former president Josep Maria Bartomeu. At issue are payments made to a public relations firm, 13 Ventures, during Bartomeu’s time as president. That entered the public domain last year as Barcagate.

Goal has a walkthrough of Barcagate. El Pais’s Nadia Tronchoni and Jesus Garcia report on what happened on Monday at the Camp Nou. The NY Times’ Tariq Panja with what we know about the Catalonia economic crimes division’s continuing investigation. AP updates the situation.

In an official statement, the club confirmed the arrests and raid, saying “FC Barcelona have offered up their full collaboration to the legal and police authorities to help make clear facts which are subject to investigation. The information and documentation requested by the judicial police force relate strictly to the facts relative to this case. FC Barcelona express its utmost respect for the judicial process in place and for the principle of presumed innocence for the people affected within the remit of this investigation.”

What this means for Barcelona right now is an open question. Police investigations aren’t trials, and arrests still require prosecution. It does come at a difficult time for the club with its financial issues now common knowledge. That’s led to speculation that the enthusiasm some within the club seem to have for a breakaway super league is in large part due to economics.

Even if it’s easy to dismiss that, especially by supporters of other clubs, it could be the canary in the coal mine for broader problems across European soccer. This isn’t a time when any of the elite clubs should expect to do well financially. It’s tough to imagine that being any easier for clubs not enjoying the global profile of one of the most successful teams in world sports.

Barcelona is in a somewhat unique position since they elect a president who needs support from the membership. Whatever the realities of the alledged online smear campaign turn out to be, Barca faces broader issues that should resonate across European soccer.

Moving to the soccer scores, Bobby Wood subbed on in the 86th minute of Hamburg’s 1-0 loss at St Pauli. The goal came in the 88th with Hamburg’s Tim Leibold seeing red five minutes into stoppage time. Johnny Cardoso’s Internacional shutout Juventude 1-0 at home in the first round group stage of the Campeonato Gaucho. Guilherme Pato scored in the 13th minute.

SI’s Avi Creditor works through the USMNT U-23 roster called into camp for Olympic qualifying. Inter Miami announced that USMNT U-23 coach Jason Kreis will be part of Phil Neville’s coaching staff. AFP and Fox Sports reports on the fallout from Jiangsu FC going out of business.

Photo by Pro Shots via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com